LONDON Oct 4 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 92-98 points, or 1.9 percent on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, extending the previous session's decline in tandem with falls on Wall Street and in Asia on mounting expectation of a Greek debt default.

The UK blue chip index closed down 52.98 points, or 1 percent on Monday at 5,075.50, continuing the volatile trend seen in the previous quarter when the index sank 14 percent on dual concerns over the euro zone debt crisis and the United States lapsing into another recession.

"September represented the second consecutive month where the index posted a lower high than the previous month ... The formation of an inside bar on the charts typically indicates impending volatility. The weak close suggests that traders are likely to attack the low at 4,928.10 to see if they can trigger an acceleration to the downside," said Enis Mehmet, Analyst at Autochartist.

U.S. stocks dropped to a 13-month low in heavy volume on Monday, and Asian stocks traded near 16-month lows on Tuesday, as investors shed riskier assets on growing doubts over Greece's ability to avoid a debt default, fuelling fears of global financial turmoil and a renewed recession.

A weakening outlook for industrial demand weighed on copper and oil prices, which should impact the commodity-laden FTSE 100 index, while a flight-to-safety strengthened gold in Asia trade.

Markets are concerned that European officials will be unable to prevent Greece's fiscal crisis from turning into a global banking crisis. Greece has said it will miss its deficit targets this year and next, which could limit the country's ability to receive more aid.

In a meeting in Luxembourg, euro zone finance ministers said they were reviewing the size of the private sector's involvement in a second bailout package for Greece, a move that could hasten the threat of a debt default.

Ministers also agreed that Greece could wait until mid-November until it receives the next installment from the existing emergency aid programme, putting further pressure on Athens to resolve its debt problems.

On the domestic macroeconomic front, September's Markit/IPS construction PMI report will be released at 0828 GMT, with a reading of 51.5 forecast, down from 52.6 in the previous month.

Across the Atlantic, August factory orders and revised durable goods orders will be released at 1400 GMT.

* World stocks at 15-month low on Greek default fears

* Banks pull Wall St to 13-month low on Europe fears

* Nikkei hits 6-1/2 mth low as risk assets sold off

* FOREX-Dollar near 9-mth high as bank fears grip market

* Copper falls a fifth day on Greece default fears

* Gold rises 1 pct on fears of Greek default

* Brent falls below $101 on persisting Greek crisis

UK stocks to watch on Tuesday are:

WOLSELEY

The plumbing supplies firm reports full-year results.

AUTONOMY

Hewlett-Packard completed its $12 billion buy of the British software firm on Monday. HP said its 25.50 pounds-per-share cash offer -- representing a 79 percent premium that many HP shareholders found excessive -- had been accepted by investors representing 87.34 percent of the company's shares, well ahead of the 75 percent threshold needed.

ROYAL DUTCH SHELL (RDSa.L)

The oil firm has offered to buy back all the distillate cargoes that it has been unable to deliver, and has declared force majeure on, because of a fire at its refinery in Singapore last week, industry sources said on Tuesday.

HIKMA PHARMACEUTICALS

The Jordanian drugs group took a further step to building up its presence in North Africa on Monday with a deal to buy 63.9 percent of Morocco's Promopharm for $111.2 million.

HOME RETAIL GROUP

The retailer is the subject of reheated takeover talk as investors speculated whether the owner of Argos might yet become the target for private equity or U.S. firm Walmart , according to the Times' market report.

CARILLION

The engineering contractor issues a third-quarter trading update.

ST IVES

The printing group posts full-year results.

WALKER GREENBANK

The luxury interior furnishings unveils first-half results.

TODAY'S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Editing by Mike Nesbit)