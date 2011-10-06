By Jon Hopkins

LONDON, Oct 6 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 30 points, or 0.6 percent on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, extending the strong rally seen in the previous session following gains on Wall Street and in Asia, as worries over a potential global recession and the euro zone debt crisis ease.

Investors will be focused on the latest meetings of both the Bank of England and the European Central Bank (ECB) on Thursday for any action to help soothe financial markets roiled by the euro zone debt crisis and recession fears.

The Bank of England faces a finely balanced decision on whether to launch a second round of stimulus to boost Britain's ailing economy, but is likely to resist calls for it to pump more money into the economy until next month, when an announcement is made at 1100 GMT. For a Preview, click on

Meanwhile, most economists expect the ECB to make no changes to interest rates at President Jean-Claude Trichet's last rate-setting meeting, although it should restore long-term lending to banks, preparing the ground for a rate cut before the year-end.

The ECB rate decision is due at 1145 GMT, with Trichet giving a news conference at 1230 GMT.

Technical analysis backed up expectations for blue chip gains on Thursday.

"Based on the short-term range of 5,406.10 to 4,868.10, traders should anticipate the rally to continue until the retracement zone at 5,137.35 to 5,206.78," said Enis Mehmet, Analyst at Autochartist.

"At this point a decision will have to be made as to whether to take this market higher or begin another retracement to the downside. Short-term traders should note that the break from 5,314.30 to 4,868.60 has created a retracement zone at 5,091.45 to 5,144.04. This area is being tested now, but there has been no sign of sellers yet," Mehmet added.

The UK blue chip index closed 157.73 points higher, or up 3.2 percent on Wednesday at 5,102.17, recovering after having shed a similar amount over the previous two sessions, led by a recovery from hard-pressed financial and commodity issues.

U.S. stocks rallied for a second day on Wednesday, as investors bid up materials and energy shares on rising commodity prices and poured into beaten-down tech names after days of selling, helped by takeover gossip for Yahoo , and Research in Motion .

U.S. economic data also helped, showing growth in the U.S. service sector was steady in September and private hiring picked up, suggesting the economy was not yet slipping into recession. For details see .

Asian shares rose on Thursday, as the U.S. data and optimism over Europe's recent efforts to aid the euro zone's financial sector spurred short-covering and value-hunting.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has urged a quick decision on bank capitalisation in Europe on Wednesday, saying "time is of the essence" and that her government was ready to capitalise its banks if needed.

Away from the rate decisions, British mortgage lender Halifax will release its September house price index at 0700 GMT on Thursday.

Economists polled by Reuters forecast it will show a 0.2 percent rise in prices on the month, leaving them 2.1 percent down on the year.

No other important domestic macroeconomic news is due for release.

The focus across the Atlantic will be on the latest weekly U.S. jobless claims, due at 1230 GMT, although given the new month they will provide few clues for the key September job report due on Friday.

UK stocks to watch on Wenesday are:

HSBC

HSBC has approached the top three property-and-casualty insurers in Japan about the sale of its non-life insurance business, which could fetch more than $1 billion, sources close to the matter said on Thursday.

LAMPRELL

The UAE oil and gas egineering specialist is the subject of vague private equity bid rumours at around 400 pence per share, according to the Daily Mail market report.

HALFORDS GROUP

The auto parts to bicycles retailer issues a second-quarter trading update.

HAYS

The staffing group issues a trading update.

GREGGS

The bakery group issues a trading update.

EASYJET

The discount airline reveals September traffic numbers.

IG GROUP

The spreadbetting firm holds its annual general meeting.

TED BAKER

The fashion retailer unveils first-half results.

VICTREX

The specialty chemicals firm issues a trading update.

XP POWER

The electrical components maker issues a third-quarter trading update.

PHOTO ME INTERNATIONAL

The instant photo equipment group holds its annual general meeting.

