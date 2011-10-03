LONDON Oct 3 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen starting October in the same grim fashion it ended the previous month, tracking weakness overnight in Asia after the Greek government said the country would miss a deficit target set just months ago as part of a massive bailout package.

The dire forecasts came while inspectors from the International Monetary Fund, EU and European Central Bank, known as the troika, were in Athens scouring the country's books to decide whether to approve a loan tranche. Without that instalment, Greece is expecetd to run out of cash as soon as this month.

The UK benchmark index is seen opening down 113 to 114 points, or 2.2 percent, according to financial bookmakers, having ended off 68.36 points, or 1.3 percent at 5,128.48 on Friday.

The index sank 13.7 percent over the course of the third quarter, wiping 218 billion pounds off its value, precipitated by the dual concerns that the United States could lapse into another recession, and that the euro zone debt crisis could spark a repeat of the 2008 credit crunch.

On the domestic economic front, investors will be looking ahead to the Bank of England's monetary policy decision, due on Thursday, with the prospect of a possibe fresh bout of quantitative easing.

The only British data release on Monday will be September's Markit/CIPS manufacturing PMI report, due at 0828 GMT, with a reading of 48.6 forecast, down from 49.0 in August.

Across the Atlantic, September's U.S. ISM survey and August construction spending numbers will both be released at 1400 GMT.

The main focus, though, will be on the U.S. jobs report due on Friday.

UK stocks to watch on Monday are:

GLAXOSMITHKLINE

GlaxoSmithKline is eyeing acquisitions worth as much as $2 billion in India, as the pharmaceutical firm attempts to cement its position in one of the world's fastest growing drug markets, the Times said.

Also, British scientists conducting early-stage research have found that a potential new drug from GlaxoSmithKline could treat mixed-lineage leukaemia(MLL) -- the most common form of leukaemia in babies.

WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS

Britain's Wm Morrison Supermarkets is interested in the Garden Centre Group put up for sale last month by Lloyds Banking Group , the Mail on Sunday reported.

BAE SYSTEMS

Europe's biggest defence contractor BAE Systems has won a $134 million deal from the U.S. for 70 M777 howitzers, potentially safeguarding 380 British jobs.

EURASIAN NATURAL RESOURCES

The Kazakh miner could replace its chairman by the end of the year despite backing current independent incumbent Johannes Sittard just last week, the Sunday Times reported.

ROYAL DUTCH SHELL (RDSa.L)

Shell resumed tanker berthing operations at its Singapore refinery more than 48 hours after putting out a fire at the plant, a shipping source said on Sunday.

INSURERS

The British insurance industry is pressing the City regulator to push ahead with some parts of a new European capital regime at the start of 2013 in the UK, as it looks certain that the rest of the continent will now delay introducing the rules until 2014.

INTERNATIONAL AIRLINES GROUP

The board of Iberia, which is owned by International Airlines Group, is set to meet this week to consider establishing a new low-cost airline that should help improve the Spanish flag carrier's profitability, but could also provoke industrial action, the Financial Times said.

AFRICAN BARRICK GOLD

African Barrick Gold (ABGL.L) is building a 14-kilometre wall around one of its Tanzanian mines as part of new security measures aimed at preventing future attacks by villagers seeking to steal gold ore.

EUROPEAN GOLDFIELDS EGUq.L

Qatar's sovereign wealth fund will invest $1 billion in European Goldfields including $600 million to finance operations in Greece, where the London-based firm has a permit to mine gold, the fund's head said on Saturday.

The Qatari royal family plans to spend up to $10 billion (6.4 billion pounds) buying stakes in gold producers through its sovereign wealth fund, the Daily Telegraph said on Monday.

ELECTROCOMPONENTS

The electronic components distributor will issue a trading update.

AVANTI COMMUNICATIONS

The satellite operator posts full-year results.

JAMES HALSTEAD

The flooring manufacturer reports full-year results.

CARCLO

The specialty plastics firm issues a trading update.

CITY OF LONDON INVESTMENT

The investment firm holds its annual general meeting.

