LONDON Oct 5 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen rising on
Wednesday, tracking strength overnight on Wall Street and rebounding from a
15-month closing low, as investors take heart from an agreement by European
finance ministers to safeguard their banks.
French-Belgian municipal lender Dexia on Tuesday became the first
European bank to have to be bailed out due to the euro zone's sovereign debt
crisis.
The UK benchmark looks set to add 67 to 68 points, or as much as 1.4
percent, according to financial bookmakers, having ended down 131.06 points, or
2.6 percent, at 4,944.44 on Tuesday, its lowest close since July 5 2010, and
fifth straight day of declines.
Gains, however, are likely to be tempered by news that Moody's Investors
Service cut Italy's bond ratings by three notches, saying it saw a "material
increase" in funding risks for euro zone countries with high levels of debt.
UK retailers will fall under the spotlight on Wednesday, with Tesco
set to report first-half results, and J Sainsbury due to issue a
trading update.
On the domestic macroeconomic front, UK September Markit/CIPS services PMI
data is due at 0828 GMT, and the final estimate of UK second-quarter GDP is
scheduled for release at 0830 GMT.
With investors focused on Friday's U.S. September nonfarm payrolls report,
the latest Challenger Layoffs and ADP National Employment survey, due at 1130
GMT and 1215 GMT respectively, will give clues as to the jobs picture across the
Atlantic.
In addition, the September ISM non-manufacturing index is due at 1400 GMT.
Ex-dividend factors will take 0.68 point off the FTSE 100 index on
Wednesday, with British Land , Inmarsat , Kingfisher and
Weir Group all trading without their dividend attractions.
* Asia stocks trim gains, test policymakers' resolve
* Buyers rush in as Wall St toys with bear market
* Nikkei falls, foreigners continue to sell
* Bonds drop as Bernanke pledge dents safety bid
* Euro falters after brief rally, mood brittle
* U.S. gold gains 1 pct on euro; equities weigh
* Copper snaps 5-day losing streak, but caution stays
* Brent oil rebounds above $102 on stocks data, Fed
UK stocks to watch on Wednesday are:
ESSAR
Essar, one of India's largest conglomerates, is planning to raise about $750
million from an initial public offering of its infrastructure assets on the
London Stock Exchange, as it seeks to attract foreign investors to power its
expansion plans, the Financial Times said.
TESCO
The retailer reports first-half results.
J SAINSBURY
The retailer issues a trading update.
JOHN WOOD GROUP
The company issues a trading update.
SPORTINGBET
The online gaming firm reports full-year results.
MARSTON'S
The pubs group issues a trading update.
DUNELM GROUP
The homewares retailer issues a trading update.
ABERFORTH SMALLER COMPANIES
The company issues a trading update.
(Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines
Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
* 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
* BridgeStation: view story .134
For more information on Top News visit
topnews.reuters.com