LONDON Oct 12 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 24-31 points, or 0.6 percent on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, after Slovak lawmakers rejected a plan to expand the euro zone rescue fund, and as Alcoa started the third-quarter earnings season with weaker-than-expected results.

The parliament of Slovakia stalled the expansion of the euro zone bailout fund, but international lenders said they were likely to grant a loan to debt-stricken Greece in November, buying time for a broader response.

Slovakia is the only country in the 17-member currency zone that has yet to approve the plan.

"The failure to implement measures that were agreed way back in July, which are now already inadequate, is likely to further undermine any remaining confidence," Jonathan Sudaria, Night Dealer at Capital Sopreads.

European Commission President Jose Manual Barroso is due to unveil a bank recapitalisation plan on Wednesday to help cope with the euro zone's debt crisis.

Meanwhile, Europe's banks will have to achieve a significantly stronger capital position under a quick-fire regulatory health check and may need to raise some 100 billion euros, banking and regulatory sources said on Tuesday.

The UK blue chip index closed down 3.3 points, or 0.1 percent on Tuesday at 5,395.70, albeit having recovered from a session low of 5,330.42, as worries over Europe's debt problems prompted investors to book some of the recent gains made in commodity and financial stocks after a previous four-session rally.

U.S. stocks also took a breather on Tuesday after the best five days for the S&P 500 in more than two years, as investors look to upcoming corporate earnings for a reason to extend the market's rebound.

After-hours in New York, however, third-quarter results from aluminium group Alcoa, the traditional curtain-raiser for the U.S. earnings season, came in below-forecast, sending U.S. futures lower.

Weakness in heavyweight metals & mining issues could lead the London market lower on Wednesday in reaction to the Alcoa numbers, although as rise in copper prices following a strong rebound in equities of top metals consumer China could help limit the losses.

The rebound in by stocks in Hong Kong and Shanghai helped lift most Asian share indexes into positive territory on Wednesday, although underlying concerns remained Europe's debt crisis has hurt confidence in the global economy and will weigh on corporate earnings.

Energy issues are likely to be weak in London after Brent crude CLc1 fell on Wednesday, snapping five days of gains, after OPEC cut its global oil demand forecast and plans for greater powers for a euro zone bailout fund hit a snag, rattling investor confidence.

Ex-dividend factors will knock 2.70 points off the FTSE 100 index on Wednesday, with Capital Shopping Centres , Old Mutual , Smith & Nephew , Tesco , Wolseley , and WPP Group all losing their payout attractions.

On the macro front, British jobless numbers will be released at 0830 GMT, with the claimant count seen rising by 25,000 in September, after a 20,300 increase in August, while August ILO unemployment rate is forecast to rise to 8.0 percent, up from 7.9 percent in the previous month.

Across the Atlantic, the latest weekly mortgage and refinancing indexes will be released at 1100 GMT, although the main focus will be on the release of minutes for the Sept. 20-21 U.S. FOMC meeting, due after the London close at 1800 GMT.

UK stocks to watch on Wednesday are:

BURBERRY

The luxury goods firm issues a trading update.

For a preview, click on

FRESNILLO

The Mexico-based silver miner issues a trading update.

GLENCORE

The commodities trader is in advanced talks with Indonesia's Bakrie family to secure more rights to sell coal and an option to buy shares in miner Bumi , in exchange for refinancing a$1.35 billion loan, sources with knowledge of the deal said.

BHP BILLITON

BHP Billiton cleared another hurdle for a giant expansion of its Olympic Dam copper and uranium mine on Wednesday, further clearing the way for its board give a final go-ahead by June 2012.

BP

BP is making contingency plans to fight the largest oil spill in history, as it prepares to drill more than 4,000 feet down in the Atlantic in wildlife-rich British waters off the Shetland Islands, The Independent said.

AVIVA

Aviva's Taiwan partner expects the British insurer to offload its stake in their tie-up in phases beginning as early as the end of 2011, but approval from Taiwan regulators is the key factor for the planned sale, an executive said on Tuesday.

TOBACCO

Australia's government may have to delay plans for the world's toughest anti-tobacco laws after conservative opposition lawmakers on Wednesday postponed a final vote on the controversial legislation in parliament.

SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ENERGY

Scottish and Southern Energy will break ranks with rival utilities companies by offering its electricity for sale to any UK household supplier this week, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

BSKYB

A leading shareholder at British Sky Broadcasting has called for James Murdoch to resign as its chairman as investor concerns increase in the wake of the phone-hacking scandal at News International, the Financial Times reported.

BAE SYSTEMS

The defence and aerospace manufacturer could be the target of a possible 13 billion pounds, or 400 pence a share cash offer from EADS , the European aeronautic defence and space company, according to the Daily Mail market report.

STANDARD LIFE

The insurer holds an investors meeting.

SABMILLER

The brewer holds an investors meeting in New York.

TRAVIS PERKINS

The building materials retailer issues a trading update.

CERES POWER

The alternative energy firm posts full-year results.

MONETISE

The mobile money firm holds its annual general meeting.

CAMBIUM GLOBAL TIMBERLAND

The timber company holds its annual general meeting.

Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)