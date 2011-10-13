LONDON Oct 13 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
down 29 to 33 points, or as much as 0.6 percent on Thursday, according to
financial bookmakers, falling back after strong gains in the previous session
which took it briefly above the top of a near three-month trading range at 5,450
before closing below that level.
Miners, big gainers on Wednesday, are likely to lead the retreat on Thursday
in tandem with lower copper prices as global growth worries resurfaced
following weaker-than-expected Chinese trade data.
China's trade surplus narrowed in September for a second month in a row as
growth of exports and imports both fell below forecasts, reflecting global
economic weakness.
Exports rose 17.1 percent last month from a year ago, slowing from a 24.5
percent gain in August, and imports increased 20.9 percent, compared with
August's 30.2 percent rise.
The UK blue chip index closed up 46.10 points, or 0.9 percent on Wednesday
at 5,441.80 led by strong miners and banks on signs of progress in tackling the
euro zone sovereign debt crisis and after recent upbeat U.S. data. The FTSE 100
index has posted gains of about 10 percent since it struck lows a week ago
U.S. blue chips posted triple-digit gains on Wednesday, although
trading was volatile with the index ending well off session highs.
U.S. Federal Reserve officials discussed the possibility of launching a
fresh round of bond purchases before deciding last month on a more limited step
to aid the economy, FOMC minutes released on Wednesday showed.
Asian shares rose on Thursday lifted by growing hopes Europe is taking
concrete steps to contain the region's debt woes and head off a systemic banking
crisis.
Lawmakers in Slovakia struck a deal on Wednesday to ratify a plan to bolster
the euro zone's rescue fund by Friday, effectively ending a crisis that had
threatened the currency's main safety net. Slovakia is the only country in the
17-nation bloc left to approve the revamp of the fund.
Meanwhile, losses from a private sector rescue plan for Greece agreed in
July would be 39 percent if current market prices for the country's risk profile
were used, bigger than the 21 percent loss estimated at the time, Hung Tran,
deputy managing director of the Institute of International Finance said on
Wednesday.
"Overall it's likely to be a session much the same as the others this week,
and it seems the waiting game over Europe is likely to continue for a little
longer yet," said James Hughes, Senior Market Analyst at Alpari UK.
On the macroeconomic front, British trade figures for August will be a focus
at 0830 GMT, with a global trade gap of 8.80 billion pounds expected, down
slightly from July's 8.922 billion pounds deficit.
U.S. international trade numbers will also be released on Thursday, at 1230
GMT, with a $46 billion deficit expected in August, an increase on July's $44.81
billion gap.
The latest weekly U.S. jobless claims will be released at the same time.
UK stocks to watch on Thursday are:
RIO TINTO
The global miner brushed off fears of a global economic crisis on Thursday,
reporting record iron ore sales and a 5 percent jump in output for the third
quarter, and forecasting continued strong commodities demand.
BP
The U.S. offshore drilling regulator on Wednesday formally issued sanctions
against BP and the major contractors involved in the 2010 explosion on the
Deepwater Horizon rig that killed 11 workers and spewed more than 4 million
barrels of oil into the Gulf of Mexico. [ID: nN1E79B1ZC]
GLENCORE
The world's biggest commodities trader, is expected to sign a deal within
days to give an $800-$900 million loan to Indonesia's Bakrie Group to help it
refinance its debt, sources with knowledge of the deal said on Thursday.
ROLLS-ROYCE
Pratt & Whitney, a unit of United Technologies Corp , said on
Wednesday that it will spend $1.5 billion to buy Rolls-Royce Holding Plc's share
of the International Aero Engines consortium that produces the engine that
powers the Airbus A320 plane family.
ASHMORE GROUP
The fund manager issues a first-quarter trading update.
LADBROKES
The bookmaker issues a trading update.
WH SMITH
The books and magazines retailer posts full-year results.
RENISHAW
The engineer issues an AGM trading update.
BOOKER GROUP
The wholsaler reports first-half results.
GRAINGER
The property group issues a trading update.
HAMWORTHY
The marine engineering firm issues a trading update.
AIR PARTNER
The aviation services firm unveils full-year results.
E2V TECHNOLOGIES
The high performance technology group issues a trading update.
MATTIOLI WOODS
The specialist pensions consultancy holds its annual general meeting.
