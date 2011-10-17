LONDON Oct 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen continuing its ascent on Monday, tracking overnight gains in Asia, after the G20 summit triggered expectations that the EU will take firm steps to tackle the region's debt problems this week.

In unusually direct language, finance ministers and central bankers of the Group of 20 major economies said they expected an Oct. 23 European Union summit to "decisively address the current challenges through a comprehensive plan".

The UK benchmark looks set to gain 51 to 54 points, or as much as 1 percent, according to financial bookmakers, after it ended up 62.98 points, or 1.2 percent, at 5,466.36 on Friday, its first close above 5,450 since August 3, with that level having been the top of a trading range for more than two months.

The index gained 3 percent over the week, and has bounced some 10.5 percent since hitting a low below 5,000 on October 4.

With no important UK economic data due out on Monday, the macro spotlight will fall across the Atlantic, on the October Empire State index, at 1230 GMT, and U.S. September industrial output figures, at 1315 GMT.

U.S. third-quarter earnings will also grab attention, with Citigroup and IBM among companies reporting on Monday.

Investors will look at a batch of economic data out of China on Tuesday, including third-quarter GDP.

The remainder of the week also sees a number of key domestic data releases, namely UK September inflation figures, the minutes to the latest Monetary Policy Committee meeting, UK September retail sales, and UK September public sector finance figures.

New decisions that could reshape the landscape of British dealmaking are set to be announced on Monday by the UK Takeover Panel, the Financial Times reported.

The panel, which governs merger and acquisition activity, must decide whether to grant extensions to a 28-day deadline set on Sept. 19 for a string of bids, or force would-be acquirers to table formal offers or walk away, the newspaper reported on Monday.

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, commods up on hopes for Europe plan

* Wall St racks up 2nd week of gains on Europe, Google

* Nikkei rises to 6-wk high on earnings, Olympus slides

* TREASURIES-US 10-yr note dips as equities rise

* FOREX-Euro near 1-mth high on EU hopes, further gains eyed

* PRECIOUS-Gold steady as investors await Europe deal

* METALS-Copper edges down 0.2 pct; euro zone moves eyed

* Brent rises on hopes for Europe's debt resolution

UK stocks to watch on Monday are:

BHP BILLITON

BHP Billiton, the world's biggest miner, is close to launching a 2-billion-pound ($3.2 billion) bid for Brazilian iron ore miner Ferrous Resources, the Sunday Times reported.

RIO TINTO

Global miner Rio Tinto signalled a major retreat from its aluminium business, putting an estimated $8 billion worth of assets up for sale across six countries, only four years after buying aluminium giant Alcan for $38 billion.

AVIVA

The British insurer is expected to announce hundreds of job losses at its Irish operations as soon as this week, The Sunday Times newspaper reported, citing a source.

MOUCHEL

Crisis-hit British infrastructure and maintenance group Mouchel said on Sunday interim chairman David Sugden had resigned only three days after being appointed.

NAUTICAL PETROLEUM

The oil explorer reports full-year results.

NANOCO GROUP

The company reports full-year results.

XCOUNTER

The company holds an extraordinary general meeting.

(Editing by Mike Nesbit)

TODAY'S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com