LONDON, Oct 21 Britain's leading shares are expected to open higher on Friday, recovering after sharp falls in the previous session, in tandem with modest gains on Wall Street and in Asia, as investors await a weekend meeting of European leaders for signs of progress in resolving the region's debt crisis.

Financial bookmakers expect the FTSE 100 index to open up 20-25 points, or 0.5 percent.

The UK blue chip index closed down 65.81 points, or 1.2 percent on Thursday at 5,384.68, more than reversing the previous session's 0.7 percent gain and leaving it down 1.5 percent this week, on course to snap a three-week rally.

U.S. blue chips posted modest gains on Thursday, ending up 0.3 percent after another volatile session, and Asian shares inched higher on Friday, but markets largely stayed range-bound.

European leaders said they did not expect Sunday's meeting to give an all-cure solution to the euro zone's debt problems, with regional leaders still sharply divided over how to strengthen a euro zone rescue fund.

France and Germany said in a joint statement on Thursday that the leaders will discuss in detail a comprehensive solution to the euro zone crisis at the summit on Sunday but no decisions will be adopted before a second meeting to be held by Wednesday at the latest.

"In this headline driven market, traders are beginning to realize that the events that gave birth to the euphoric rise over the past two weeks can also take away. While not actually reacting as if the market is set for another plunge, the recent trading action clearly shows a tentative trade highlighted by position paring," said James A. Hyerczyk, Analyst at Autochartist.

Heavyweight miners should see some support in London after hefty falls on Thursday, as three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose on Friday after its largest one-day collapse in four weeks in the previous session.

On the macroeconomic front, the latest borrowing figures for the British government will be released at 0830 GMT, with September's PSNB forecast at 12.15 billion pounds, down from 13.00 billion pounds in August, and the PSNCR seen at 12.00 billion pounds, versus 12.133 billion pounds in August.

No important U.S. economic data will be released on Friday.

UK stocks to watch on Friday are:

BANKS

The European Union has agreed that around 100 billion euros is needed to recapitalise the European banking system, but deep splits remain before a high-profile summit on Sunday over how to strengthen the euro zone's bailout fund.

BP

TNK-BP's Deputy CEO Maxim Barsky, who had been groomed for the top job at Russia's No.3 oil firm, is leaving after less than two years in the role, a source close to the company said on Friday.

ANGLO AMERICAN

The miner faces a tax bill of almost $1 billion if Chile's state-owned mining company goes ahead with a plan to buy a stake in Anglo's assets in the country, adding insult to the injury of the forced sale of nearly half of one of its most prized mines, The Financial Times said.

ANTOFAGASTA

Tethyan Copper, a joint venture of London-listed copper miner Antofagasta and Canada's Barrick Gold Corp , has filed a "notice of dispute" with Pakistan's Baluchistan province over its Reko Diq mine.

G4S

Parvus Asset Management, the fifth-largest shareholder in the British security firm on Thursday led hostility to the company's 5.2 billion pound deal to buy ISS, calling it "an untested vision" that it would not support.

AGGREKO

The temporary power supplier issues a trading update.

RANK GROUP

The leisure firm issues a trading update.

PROVIDENT FINANCIAL

The doorstep lender issues a trading update.

ABCAM

The antibodies firm holds its annual general meeting.

UNITECH CORPORATE PARKS

The real estate firm holds its annual general meeting.

