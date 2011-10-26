By Jon Hopkins

LONDON, Oct 26 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 11-14 points, or 0.3 percent on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, extending the previous session's decline in tandem with falls overnight on Wall Street and in Asia ahead of a key meeting of European policymakers later in the session.

Investors are concerned that the outcome of the key meeting to agree plans to contain Europe's sovereign debt crisis could fall short of expectations.

The UK blue chip index closed down 22.52 points, or 0.4 percent on Tuesday at 5,525.54, having ended at a 2-1/2 month high on Monday, as doubts re-emerged that European leaders can agree on a plan to end the euro zone debt crisis.

Though European Union and euro zone leaders will still hold a summit on Wednesday, markets were spooked by news that a meeting by euro zone finance ministers was cancelled.

The European leaders were expected to adopt a plan to reduce Greece's debt burden, recapitalise European banks to help absorb bond losses and strengthen the euro zone rescue fund, or the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF), to stave off contagion in the bond market.

But there were divisions over the extent of losses that private holders of Greek bonds would have to incur and the size of a planned bank recapitalisation and the scope for leveraging the bailout fund remained uncertain.

"The tentative buying each time the FTSE has made a new high this week is a sure sign of uncertainty ... Traders don't mind the risk or volatility because they have the weapons to combat them, but uncertainty is something they seem to be having trouble dealing with," said James A. Hyerczyk, analyst at Autochartist.

U.S. blue chips dropped 1.7 percent on Tuesday, and Asian equities fell back on Wednesday, with the MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan down 0.5 percent.

On the domestic macroeconomic front, October's CBI industrial trends survey will be released at 1000 GMT, with an unchanged reading of -9 forecast.

Across the Atlantic, September U.S. durable goods orders will be released at 1230 GMT, with September new home sales due at 1400 GMT.

UK stocks to watch on Wednesday are:

ROYAL DUTCH SHELL ( RDSa.L )

Rumours are doing the rounds that Shell could get involved in a possible bidding war for Texas-based Valero Energy , the Daily Mail's Market Report said.

Also, Royal Dutch Shell, the biggest shareholder in Woodside Energy , has given no indication that it is in any hurry to sell its 24 percent stake in Woodside, the Australian company's chief said on Wednesday.

GLAXOSMITHKLINE

The drugmaker posts third-quarter results.

For a preview, click on

BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO

The tobacco firm issues a trading update.

EVOLUTION , INVESTEC

Investec's 202 million pounds takeover of Evolution Group will go ahead despite last-minute resistance from Evolution's biggest shareholder, after the broker's other big investors voted to approve the bid, the Financial Times said.

CSR

The chipmaker posts third-quarter results.

INTERNATIONAL POWER

The power generator issues a trading update.

STOBART GROUP

The logistics group reports first-half results.

INFORMA

The media group issues a trading update.

LIDCO GROUP

The cardiovascular monitoring company unveils first-half results.

MIRADA

The audiovisual content specialist holds its annual general meeting.

