By Jon Hopkins
LONDON, Oct 27 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
up by as much as 90 points, or 1.6 percent, on Thursday, according to financial
bookmakers, tracking strength on Wall Street and in Asia as investors welcomed
the outcome of a European Union summit on Wednesday designed to resolve the
region's debt crisis.
European leaders agreed to boost the region's rescue fund and struck a deal
on a 50 percent writedown for private bondholders on their Greek debt.
French President Nicolas Sarkozy said on Thursday, after the summit, that
the region's rescue fund will be leveraged four or five times, giving it
firepower equivalent to about 1 trillion euros ($1.4 trillion).
U.S. blue chips ended 1.4 percent higher on Wednesday with the moves
by European leaders deemed enough to satisfy jittery investors, even if the
first reports from the EU summit were short on detail.
In Asia on Thursday, MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside
Japan was up over 2.5 percent, rising more than 18 percent from
its lows hit on Oct. 4.
Commodities were strong in Asia as investors moved back into riskier assets,
with oil CLc1 gaining more than 2 percent, copper also up over 2
percent, and gold hitting a one-month high.
Miners are likely to lead the gainers in London, with BHP Billiton
and Rio Tinto both seeing gains of over 3 percent in Australian trade.
"Equity markets are currently eyeing bumper gains at the open, but the
question is whether these can be sustained in the longer term as the market
keeps pushing back to levels not seen since the early August sell-off, sdaid
Stan Shamu, market analyst at IG Markets.
The UK blue chip index closed up 27.70 points, or 0.5 percent, on Wednesday
at 5,553.24, a 2-1/2 month high, after a volatile session which saw the index
swing from a low of 5,498.51 to a high of 5,576.63.
On the domestic macroeconomic front, following on from Wednesday's CBI
industrial trends report, which showed a sharp drop in orders, the British
business confederation issues its October distributive trades report at 1000
GMT, with a reading of -15 forecast, down from -1 in September.
Across the Atlantic, all eyes will be on the final reading for U.S third
quarter real GDP, due at 1230 GMT, with a rise of 2.5 percent forecast, up from
1.3 percent in the previous quarter.
U.S. weekly initial jobless claims will also be released at 1230 GMT, with
september pending home sales scheduled for 1400 GMT.
* US STOCKS-Bare-bones EU debt deal news enough for buyers
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares, euro rally on EU summit
* FOREX-Euro hits 7 week high as Europe hammers out deal
* Crude up with progress on Europe rescue plan
* Copper up on Europe rescue plan, China optimism
* PRECIOUS-Gold hits one-month high on EU debt plan
* TREASURIES-US bonds dip after EU agrees Greek debt haircut
UK stocks to watch on Thursday are:
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL (RDSa.L)
The energy firm reports third-quarter results.
ASTRAZENECA
The drugmaker posts third-quarter results.
Also, U.S. drug regulators said they need three more months to decide
whether to approve a new type of diabetes pill from AstraZeneca and
Bristol-Myers Squibb .
ANGLO AMERICAN
The global miner is considering investing $10-15 billion in expanding its
coal operations in Australia's Queensland state, the company's chief executive
said on Thursday.
KAZAKHMYS
The Kazakh-based miners issues a third-quarter production report.
ASHMORE GROUP
The fund manager holds its annual general meeting.
BLOOMSBURY PUBLISHING
The book publishers reports first-half results.
CLINTON CARDS
The greeting cards retailer unveils full-year results.
CRODA INTERNATIONAL
The specialty chemicals firm issues a trading update.
GO AHEAD GROUP
The transport firm issues an AGM trading update.
INCHCAPE
The international car dealer issues a third-quarter trading update.
KEWILL
The software firm issues a trading update.
LUMINAR GROUP
The nightclubs and bars operator posts first-half results.
Also, Luminar, Britain's biggest nightclub operator, has become the latest
victim of the downturn after Lloyds Banking Group and Royal Bank of
Scotland pulled the plug on the company's finances, The Daily Telegraph
said.
KALAHARI MINERALS
Kalahari Minerals, 43 percent shareholder in Australia-listed uranium
developer Extract Resources expects its Chinese suitor to make a takeover offer
for Extract eventually if it goes ahead with a bid for Kalahari.
LAIRD
The engineer issues a trading update.
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE
The bourse operator issues a trading update.
MOUCHEL GROUP
The support services group reports full-year results.
DS SMITH
The paper and packaging firm issues a trading update.
WILLIAM HILL
he bookmaker issues a third-quarter trading update.
EXPANSYS
The online wireless technology retailer holds its annual general meeting.
(Editing by David Cowell)