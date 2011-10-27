By Jon Hopkins

LONDON, Oct 27 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up by as much as 90 points, or 1.6 percent, on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, tracking strength on Wall Street and in Asia as investors welcomed the outcome of a European Union summit on Wednesday designed to resolve the region's debt crisis.

European leaders agreed to boost the region's rescue fund and struck a deal on a 50 percent writedown for private bondholders on their Greek debt.

French President Nicolas Sarkozy said on Thursday, after the summit, that the region's rescue fund will be leveraged four or five times, giving it firepower equivalent to about 1 trillion euros ($1.4 trillion).

U.S. blue chips ended 1.4 percent higher on Wednesday with the moves by European leaders deemed enough to satisfy jittery investors, even if the first reports from the EU summit were short on detail.

In Asia on Thursday, MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was up over 2.5 percent, rising more than 18 percent from its lows hit on Oct. 4.

Commodities were strong in Asia as investors moved back into riskier assets, with oil CLc1 gaining more than 2 percent, copper also up over 2 percent, and gold hitting a one-month high.

Miners are likely to lead the gainers in London, with BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto both seeing gains of over 3 percent in Australian trade.

"Equity markets are currently eyeing bumper gains at the open, but the question is whether these can be sustained in the longer term as the market keeps pushing back to levels not seen since the early August sell-off, sdaid Stan Shamu, market analyst at IG Markets.

The UK blue chip index closed up 27.70 points, or 0.5 percent, on Wednesday at 5,553.24, a 2-1/2 month high, after a volatile session which saw the index swing from a low of 5,498.51 to a high of 5,576.63.

On the domestic macroeconomic front, following on from Wednesday's CBI industrial trends report, which showed a sharp drop in orders, the British business confederation issues its October distributive trades report at 1000 GMT, with a reading of -15 forecast, down from -1 in September.

Across the Atlantic, all eyes will be on the final reading for U.S third quarter real GDP, due at 1230 GMT, with a rise of 2.5 percent forecast, up from 1.3 percent in the previous quarter.

U.S. weekly initial jobless claims will also be released at 1230 GMT, with september pending home sales scheduled for 1400 GMT.

UK stocks to watch on Thursday are:

ROYAL DUTCH SHELL ( RDSa.L )

The energy firm reports third-quarter results.

ASTRAZENECA

The drugmaker posts third-quarter results.

Also, U.S. drug regulators said they need three more months to decide whether to approve a new type of diabetes pill from AstraZeneca and Bristol-Myers Squibb .

ANGLO AMERICAN

The global miner is considering investing $10-15 billion in expanding its coal operations in Australia's Queensland state, the company's chief executive said on Thursday.

KAZAKHMYS

The Kazakh-based miners issues a third-quarter production report.

ASHMORE GROUP

The fund manager holds its annual general meeting.

BLOOMSBURY PUBLISHING

The book publishers reports first-half results.

CLINTON CARDS

The greeting cards retailer unveils full-year results.

CRODA INTERNATIONAL

The specialty chemicals firm issues a trading update.

GO AHEAD GROUP

The transport firm issues an AGM trading update.

INCHCAPE

The international car dealer issues a third-quarter trading update.

KEWILL

The software firm issues a trading update.

LUMINAR GROUP

The nightclubs and bars operator posts first-half results.

Also, Luminar, Britain's biggest nightclub operator, has become the latest victim of the downturn after Lloyds Banking Group and Royal Bank of Scotland pulled the plug on the company's finances, The Daily Telegraph said.

KALAHARI MINERALS

Kalahari Minerals, 43 percent shareholder in Australia-listed uranium developer Extract Resources expects its Chinese suitor to make a takeover offer for Extract eventually if it goes ahead with a bid for Kalahari.

LAIRD

The engineer issues a trading update.

LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE

The bourse operator issues a trading update.

MOUCHEL GROUP

The support services group reports full-year results.

DS SMITH

The paper and packaging firm issues a trading update.

WILLIAM HILL

he bookmaker issues a third-quarter trading update.

EXPANSYS

The online wireless technology retailer holds its annual general meeting.

