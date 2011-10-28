LONDON Oct 28 Britain's top share index is expected to open modestly higher on Friday after a leap up to near three-month highs in the previous session as bullish investors celebrated Europe's plan to tackle its debt crisis.

Euro zone leaders are now under pressure to finalize details of their plan to slash Greece's debt and strengthen the European Financial Stability Fund (EFSF), with the focus also shifting to a Group of 20 meeting next week in Cannes, southern France.

Financial bookmakers expect the FTSE 100 index to up open 10-19 points, or 0.3 percent higher.

The UK blue chip index closed up 160.58 points or 2.9 percent on Thursday at 5,713.82, its highest close since early August, as the news from Europe boosted investor appetite for riskier assets such as banking and commodity stocks.

The FTSE 100 index is up more than 4 percent on the week, and is headed for over an 11 percent rise on the month.

U.S. blue chips also leapt nearly 3 percent higher on Thursday, helped by strong U.S. GDP data, and Asia equities carried on the rally on Friday, although less strongly, with the MSCI Asia Pacific ex-Japan index ahead 1.2 percent.

Commodity prices slipped back in Asian trading after sharp gains on Thursday, with crude oil CLc1 off 0.4 percent, and copper down 0.2 percent.

Spot gold held steady on Friday, on course for its biggest weekly rise in 33 months.

"Whilst traders piled back into risk yesterday, there is still an underlying air of caution. The belief that this is only a temporary respite from the debt crisis and not a lasting solution appears to be widely held," said Jonathan Sudaria, night dealer at Capital Spreads.

"However, given that the huge amount of uncertainty ahead of the summit and the treat of the imminent collapse of the euro zone have been removed, for the time being, traders are likely to continue pushing markets higher."

October's British GfK consumer confidence index was released overnight, showing a drop to minus 32, against minus 30 in September, its lowest level since February 2009.

No other important British data will be released on Friday, so the macroeconomic focus will be on a batch of U.S. data, notably September personal income and consumption numbers, due at 1230 GMT, and the final reading for the Reuters/University of Michigan consumer sentiment index, scheduled for 1355 GMT.

UK stocks to watch on Friday are:

ASTRAZENECA

AstraZeneca has been served with a criminal indictment by the Serbian authorities as part of a widening probe into alleged bribery by several pharmaceutical companies in the Balkan country, the Financial Times said.

SHIRE

The drugmaker unveils third-quarter results.

WPP

The advertising firm issues a trading update.

ARM HOLDINGS

The British chip designer has unveiled details of its first 64-bit architecture, which it said would expand its reach into enterprise applications such as servers currently dominated by Intel .

AVOCET MINING

The miner posts third-quarter results.

CHARTER INTERNATIONAL

The engineer issues a trading update.

RUGBY ESTATES

The property group reports first-half results.

ANIMALCARE GROUP

The vetinary medicines firm holds its annual general meeting.

TRICOR

The enviromental solutions group holds its annual general meeting.

