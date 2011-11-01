LONDON Nov 1 Britain's FTSE 100 index was seen falling on Tuesday in tandem with overnight drops on Wall Street and in Asia, as fears over the euro zone debt crisis resurfaced following a referendum move by Greece.

Greece's prime minister, George Papandreou, has threatened the euro zone's debt solution plans with a shock announcement he will hold a referendum on the latest bailout deal for his country.

"Concerns are that irrespective of what was agreed in Brussels, the Greek people may choose to reject the austerity measures and opt for a full blown default instead," said Jonathan Sudaria, night dealer at Capital Spreads.

Financial bookmakers expected Britain's blue-chip index to open down as much as 61 points, or 1.1 percent, on Tuesday.

The index closed down 158.02 points, or 2.8 percent, on Monday at 5,544.22, its biggest percentage fall since Sept. 22. However, it still posted a gain of 8.1 percent for October, its biggest monthly gain since July 2009 and snapping a five-month losing streak.

U.S. blue chips dropped 2.3 percent on Monday, closing its best month in 20 years on a down note as the failure of futures trading firm MF Global Holdings and new worries about Europe's debt crisis hammered financial shares.

Asian shares and commodities fell on Tuesday after the announcement by Greece, ahead of a key G20 meeting later this week.

On the economic front, investors will eye the final reading for British third-quarter GDP, due at 0930 GMT, with growth forecast at 0.4 percent both quarter-on-quarter and on an annualised basis.

For a preview of the GDP numbers, click on

Ahead of that number, the Nationwide house prices survey for October will be released at 0700 GMT, with the October Markit/CIPS manufacturing PMI report due at 0928 GMT.

Across the Atlantic, investors will be focused on the start of the latest two-day U.S. Federal Reserve meeting, with the FOMC due to make an announcement on monetary policy after the London close on Wednesday, although no changes were expected.

Among a batch of U.S. data due on Tuesday, October's ISM report and September construction spending numbers will both be released at 1500 GMT.

Stocks to watch on Tuesday are:

BG GROUP

The British gas producer has named Andrew Gould, Schlumberger's current chairman and former chief executive, as its next chairman, kicking off the process to replace Frank Chapman, due to retire as CEO in 2013.

IMPERIAL TOBACCO GROUP

The tobacco firm reports full-year results.

LEGAL AND GENERAL GROUP

The insurer issues a third-quarter new business update.

G4S

G4S's audacious 5.2 billion pound takeover bid for Danish cleaning company ISS was set to be scrapped on Monday night, as the UK company's board met to decide whether to press ahead with the merger in the face of mounting pressure from shareholders, the Financial Times said.

Harris Associates, one of the largest shareholders in security firm G4S has confirmed it has voted against the firm's controversial acquisition, The Daily Telegraph said.

BARCLAYS

Barclays has decided to write down the value of its stake in BlackRock two years after the bank sold its asset management division to the U.S. fund manager for cash and shares, The Financial Times said.

BHP BILLITON

BHP Billiton and Mitsubishi Corp will invest a total of $4.2 billion to expand coal mining in Australia and are looking at further investments, BHP said on Tuesday.

SERCO

The British outsourcing company said on Monday it was buying Australian contact centre firm Excelior for up to A$13.2 million, as it looks to strengthen its expanding business services offering.

3I GROUP

An activist investor is demanding that 3i Group hands over to shareholders its lucrative holding in a separately listed investment fund, The Times said.

BUMI

Shares of PT Bumi Resources, Asia's biggest thermal coal exporter, and Indonesian coking coal producer PT Borneo Lumbung Energi & Metal BORN.JK both fell in early trade on Tuesday after Borneo announced it will buy a stake in Bumi's biggest shareholder for $1 billion.

MONITISE

The Daily Mail market report said Monitise shares were buoyed by talk that Visa Europe has forked out 24.7 million pounds for an 8.8 percent stake in the company at 35 pence a share, a move which it said many believed as a precursor to a full-scale takeover bid.

BWIN.PARTY

Casino operators MGM Resorts International and Boyd Gaming on Monday unveiled a plan to partner with online poker company Bwin.party Digital Entertainment, subject to the legalization of Internet gambling in the United States.

NATIONAL EXPRESS GROUP

The transport operator issues a trading update.

STAGECOACH GROUP

The transport operator issues a trading update.

WOLFSON MICROELECTRONICS

The chipmaker unveils third-quarter results.

AEGIS GROUP

The marketing group issues a third-quarter trading update.

RATHBONE BROTHERS

The investment bank issues a third-quarter trading update.

ENDACE

The network monitoring solutions firm posts first-half results.

PRIME FOCUS LONDON

The visual entertainment services group holds its annual general meeting.

