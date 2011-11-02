By Jon Hopkins

LONDON, Nov 2 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening higher on Wednesday, recovering a touch after steep declines in the previous two sessions, helped by some hopes that a meeting of the U.S. Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) may signal more measures to bring the fragile economic recovery back on track.

Miners could lead the rally in London after copper prices pushed 2.2 percent higher in Asian trade, rebounding after two days of losses.

Financial spreadbetters expect the UK blue chip index to open about 29 to 36 points higher, or up as much as 0.7 percent.

The FTSE 100 index index closed 122.65 points, or 2.2 percent lower on Tuesday at 5,421.57, having dropped 2.8 percent on Monday, as euro zone debt crisis fears returned to haunt the markets.

"Based on the size of the current break, last week's rally is beginning to look like a "blow-off" top. It's a difficult call at this time since the index hasn't even tested last week's high yet and the market is still within striking distance of 50 percent retracement support," said James A. Hyerczyk, Analyst at Autochartist.

The Greek Prime Minister's call for a referendum on a crucial EU bailout package for his debt-stricken country, agreed last week, has sent shockwaves through global markets and heightened tensions over debt contagion.

U.S. blue chips dropped 2.5 percent on Tuesday, and MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan fell 1.2 percent on Wednesday, with Japan's Nikkei index ending down 2.2 percent.

However, U.S. stock futures were modestly higher as investors focused on hopes the U.S. Federal Reserve, which began a two-day policy meeting on Tuesday, could begin to prepare financial markets for further monetary easing, even if it refrains from any new stimulus just yet.

An announcement from the Federal Reserve is not due until after the London close at 1730 GMT.

On the macroeconomic front, October's UK Markit/CIPS construction PMI report will be released at 0928 GMT, with a reading of 50.0 forecast, down from 50.1 in September.

Across the Atlantic, investors will scrutinise both the October Challenger Layoffs survey, due at 1200 GMT, and the October ADP National Employment report, due at 1230 GMT, for clues to Friday's key October non-farm payrolls.

Ex-dividend factors will knock a hefty 12.83 points off the FTSE 100 index on Wednesday, with BP , Royal Dutch Shell ( RDSa.L ) ( RDSb.L ), GlaxoSmithKLine , Intertek Group , ITV , and Ashmore Group all losing their dividend attractions.

UK stocks to watch on Wednesday are:

LLOYDS BANKING GROUP

The bank's chief executive, Antonio Horta-Osorio is to step back from his post due to medical leave, and is expected back to work before the of the year, according to soources.

STANDARD CHARTERED

The bank said operating profit before tax in the first nine months grew at a double-digit rate, helped by a strong showing in markets including Hong Kong and putting it in line for a ninth straight year of record earnings.

HSBC

Regulators should have powers to limit banks' ability to pay bonuses and dividends if they run into severe financial difficulties, according to the chief executive of HSBC HSBA.L Stuart Gulliver who made the comments before a panel of UK parliamentary members, the financial Times said.

ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND

Stephen Hester, the chief executive of the state-backed lender has reignited the row over bankers' bonuses, saying they were "not the font of all evils", The Daily Telegraph said.

IAG

German airline Lufthansa is set to enter exclusive talks to sell loss-making carrier bmi by the end of the month, with arch rival IAG, the owner of British Airways, seen as the front-runner, sources said on Tuesday.

RECKITT BENCKISER

Rumours swirled around the market on Tuesday suggesting that the British consumer goods group was the subject of a potential 32.8 billion pounds or 4,500 pence a share joint bid from American multi-national conglomorate Colgate-Palmolive and a private equity friend, said to be Kohlberg Kravis Roberts, according to the Daily Mail's Market Report.

G4S

The chief executive of G4S Nick Buckles said in an interview with the Financial Times on Wednesday that he "misread the markets" following the collapse of his proposed merger with unlisted Danish peer ISS.

ANTOFAGASTA

The Chilean copper miner issues a third-quarter production report.

RANDGOLD RESOURCES

The gold miner issues a third-quarter trading update.

NEXT

The retailer issues a third-quarter trading update.

STANDARD LIFE

The insurer issues a third-quarter trading update.

INMARSAT

The satellites operator posts third-quarter results.

HENDERSON GROUP

The fund manager issues a trading update.

LOGICA

The IT services group issues a third-quarter trading update.

ST JAMES'S PLACE

The wealth manager issues a third-quarter trading update.

GEM DIAMONDS

The diamond miner issues a trading update.

VOLEX

The digital and optical connections provider posts first-half results.

For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Jon Hopkins. Editing by Jane Merriman)