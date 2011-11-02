By Jon Hopkins
LONDON, Nov 2 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
higher on Wednesday, recovering a touch after steep declines in the previous two
sessions, helped by some hopes that a meeting of the U.S. Federal Open Market
Committee (FOMC) may signal more measures to bring the fragile economic recovery
back on track.
Miners could lead the rally in London after copper prices pushed 2.2
percent higher in Asian trade, rebounding after two days of losses.
Financial spreadbetters expect the UK blue chip index to open about 29 to 36
points higher, or up as much as 0.7 percent.
The FTSE 100 index index closed 122.65 points, or 2.2 percent lower on
Tuesday at 5,421.57, having dropped 2.8 percent on Monday, as euro zone debt
crisis fears returned to haunt the markets.
"Based on the size of the current break, last week's rally is beginning to
look like a "blow-off" top. It's a difficult call at this time since the index
hasn't even tested last week's high yet and the market is still within striking
distance of 50 percent retracement support," said James A. Hyerczyk, Analyst at
Autochartist.
The Greek Prime Minister's call for a referendum on a crucial EU bailout
package for his debt-stricken country, agreed last week, has sent shockwaves
through global markets and heightened tensions over debt contagion.
U.S. blue chips dropped 2.5 percent on Tuesday, and MSCI's broadest
index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan fell 1.2 percent on
Wednesday, with Japan's Nikkei index ending down 2.2 percent.
However, U.S. stock futures were modestly higher as investors focused on
hopes the U.S. Federal Reserve, which began a two-day policy meeting on Tuesday,
could begin to prepare financial markets for further monetary easing, even if it
refrains from any new stimulus just yet.
An announcement from the Federal Reserve is not due until after the London
close at 1730 GMT.
On the macroeconomic front, October's UK Markit/CIPS construction PMI report
will be released at 0928 GMT, with a reading of 50.0 forecast, down from 50.1 in
September.
Across the Atlantic, investors will scrutinise both the October Challenger
Layoffs survey, due at 1200 GMT, and the October ADP National Employment report,
due at 1230 GMT, for clues to Friday's key October non-farm payrolls.
Ex-dividend factors will knock a hefty 12.83 points off the FTSE 100 index
on Wednesday, with BP , Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) (RDSb.L),
GlaxoSmithKLine , Intertek Group , ITV , and Ashmore Group
all losing their dividend attractions.
UK stocks to watch on Wednesday are:
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP
The bank's chief executive, Antonio Horta-Osorio is to step back from his
post due to medical leave, and is expected back to work before the of the year,
according to soources.
STANDARD CHARTERED
The bank said operating profit before tax in the first nine months grew
at a double-digit rate, helped by a strong showing in markets including Hong
Kong and putting it in line for a ninth straight year of record earnings.
HSBC
Regulators should have powers to limit banks' ability to pay bonuses and
dividends if they run into severe financial difficulties, according to the chief
executive of HSBC HSBA.L Stuart Gulliver who made the comments before a panel of
UK parliamentary members, the financial Times said.
ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND
Stephen Hester, the chief executive of the state-backed lender has reignited
the row over bankers' bonuses, saying they were "not the font of all evils", The
Daily Telegraph said.
IAG
German airline Lufthansa is set to enter exclusive talks to sell
loss-making carrier bmi by the end of the month, with arch rival IAG, the owner
of British Airways, seen as the front-runner, sources said on Tuesday.
RECKITT BENCKISER
Rumours swirled around the market on Tuesday suggesting that the British
consumer goods group was the subject of a potential 32.8 billion pounds or 4,500
pence a share joint bid from American multi-national conglomorate
Colgate-Palmolive and a private equity friend, said to be Kohlberg Kravis
Roberts, according to the Daily Mail's Market Report.
G4S
The chief executive of G4S Nick Buckles said in an interview with the
Financial Times on Wednesday that he "misread the markets" following the
collapse of his proposed merger with unlisted Danish peer ISS.
ANTOFAGASTA
The Chilean copper miner issues a third-quarter production report.
RANDGOLD RESOURCES
The gold miner issues a third-quarter trading update.
NEXT
The retailer issues a third-quarter trading update.
STANDARD LIFE
The insurer issues a third-quarter trading update.
INMARSAT
The satellites operator posts third-quarter results.
HENDERSON GROUP
The fund manager issues a trading update.
LOGICA
The IT services group issues a third-quarter trading update.
ST JAMES'S PLACE
The wealth manager issues a third-quarter trading update.
GEM DIAMONDS
The diamond miner issues a trading update.
VOLEX
The digital and optical connections provider posts first-half results.
