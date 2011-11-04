By Jon Hopkins
LONDON, Nov 4 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
up by 15 points, or 0.3 percent higher on Friday, according to financial
bookmakers, extending the previous session's advance in tandem with overnight
strength for equities on Wall Street and in Asia as concerns over the euro zone
debt crisis ease.
Market sentiment was also supported by the European Central Bank's surprise
rate cut of 25 basis points on Thursday, the first meeting under new president
Mario Draghi.
U.S. blue chips gained 1.8 percent on Thursday, and the MSCI Asia
Pacific ex-Japan rose 3.1 pct on Friday, lifted by hopes Greece
will abandon a proposed referendum on severe austerity measures which are needed
to obtain a crucial European Union bailout, agreed last week.
Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou bowed to cabinet rebels and agreed to
step down and make way for a negotiated coalition government if his Socialist
lawmakers back him in a confidence vote on Friday, raising hopes for a political
consensus on the EU rescue framework.
However, at the end of a turbulent week, gains will be limited in London as
investors will remain cautious ahead of that Greek government confidence vote.
Investors will also be nervous ahead of the latest U.S. jobs report.
October U.S. non-farm payrolls, due at 1230 GMT, are forecast to rise by
95,000, after a 103,000 increase in September, and the unemployment rate is seen
static at 9.1 percent.
No major UK economic data will be released on Friday.
The UK blue chip index closed up 61.54 points, or 1.1 percent on Thursday to
5,545.64, continuing to recoup sharp losses of more than 5 percent sustained
earlier in the week following the shock from the Greek referendum plan.
Technical analysis of the UK blue chip index was still cautious.
"Combining last week's top at 5,747.30 to this week's low at 5,338.40, the
current upside target zone is 5,542.85 to 5,591.10," said James A. Hyerczyk,
analyst at Autochartist
"Thursday's high at 5,564.54 and close at 5,545.64 were both over the 50
percent level of this target zone. This puts the market in a position to rally
further. Any hesitation to move higher in this zone could drive bullish traders
out. This will set up the market for the start of another move lower. Needless
to say, the index has reached a critical juncture which could dictate its
direction over the next couple of weeks," Hyerczyk added.
* US-Greek about face on vote, ECB rate cut boost shares
* Shares rise on hopes Greece will shelve referendum
* Brent steady on hopes Europe crisis will ease
* FOREX-Euro hits stiff resistance amid doubts on Greece
* Gold eases after rally, holds near 6-wk top
* Copper rises on ECB rate cut, Greek bailout hopes
* TREASURIES-US 10-year notes steady, eyes on Greece
UK stocks to watch on Friday are:
ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND
The bank issues a third-quarter trading update.
For a preview, click on
BANKS
Banks must accept responsibility for past mistakes and show how they can
contribute to society and economic growth or they could face more public unrest,
Bob Diamond, chief executive of Barclays said at a BBC Business lecture
on Thursday.
RIO TINTO
Rio Tinto Chairman Jan du Plessis said that China's economic growth is
visibly slowing, but it would remain fairly resilient to even quite a sharp
correction in developed economies, in a presentation to business leaders in
Sydney.
ROLLS-ROYCE
Rolls Royce is aware of the engine fault in a Qantas QAN.AX A380 aircraft
and is working closely with the airline to provide it support, a spokesman for
the British company said on Friday.
SMITH AND NEPHEW
The orthopaedics groups posts third-quarter results.
LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS
The insurer reports third-quarter results.
MEGGITT
The engineer issues a trading update.
MILLENNIUM & COPTHORNE HOTELS
The hotels operator issues third-quarter results.
SPIRAX SARCO
The engineering group issues a trading update.
EASYJET
The discount airline issues October traffic numbers.
BIOME TECHNOLOGIES
The bioplastics firm issues a trading update.
DECHRA PHARMACEUTICALS
The vetinary drugs firm issues an AGM trading update.
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines
Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
* 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
* BridgeStation: view story .134
For more information on Top News visit
topnews.reuters.com
(Reporting by Jon Hopkins)