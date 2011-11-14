LONDON Nov 14 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen
opening up 17-30 points, or as much as 0.6 percent on Monday, according to
financial bookmakers, tracking gains on Wall Street and in Asia as euro zone
debt fears subsided as both Italy and Greece appointed new leaders expected to
push through austerity measures.
Following Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi's resignation, the
country's president Giorgio Napolitano asked former European Commissioner Mario
Monti on Sunday to form a government to restore market confidence.
An Italian 5-year government bond auction on Monday will be seen as an
initial judgment on his leadership.
In Greece, the new Prime Minister Lucas Papademos -- a former central banker
who oversaw his country's entry to the euro zone in 2002 -- will have to win
Wednesday's confidence vote in his cabinet before meeting euro zone finance
ministers in Brussels on Thursday, state television reported.
"The new leaders of both Italy and Greece (have been given) the benefit of
the doubt with the belief that both those countries will move in the right
direction to solving the ongoing european debt crisis," said Zahid Mahmood
Senior Dealer at Capital Spreads.
"However, we are far from being in the clear of the current crisis, and
given that both countries still rely on coalitions to get things done. Both
countries are still very much walking a tight rope, and it wouldn't take much to
de-rail the current wind of confidence."
The UK blue chip index closed up 100.56 points, or 1.9 percent on Friday at
5,545.38, led by a late rally from financial stocks after the Italian Senate's
approval of a package of economic reforms gave investors some relief from
worries about the euro zone's debt crisis.
U.S. blue chips jumped 2.2 percent higher on Friday, while Asian
stocks rose on Monday and the euro edged up on hopes that the new technocratic
leaders in Italy and Greece will take decisive action to save their indebted
nations from bankruptcy and fend off a wider euro zone financial meltdown.
Metal prices also saw support as the demand picture improved on hopes for the
global economy, with copper prices up over 3 percent, and gold
ahead 0.3 percent.
No important macroeconomic data will be released on Monday in the UK or the
U.S., but there will be a hefty batch of British data for investors to digest
later in the week.
October inflation, unemployment, and retail sales numbers are all due on
Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday respectively, with November's Bank of England
inflation report also to be published on Wednesday.
Across the Atlantic, U.S. wholesale and consumer price inflation numbers
will be the main focus, due on Tuesday and Wednesday respectively.
UK stocks to watch on Monday are:
BHP BILLITON
The global miner said on Monday it is targeting U.S. shale production of 545
billion cubic feet equivalent (90 million barrels of oil equivalent) in
financial year 2012.
BP
One of BP's partners in oil company TNK-BP, German Khan, believes
Russia's No.3 oil producer is worth $65 billion, close to the valuation offered
to Khan and his partners in a buyout attempt by BP and Rosneft.
BARCLAYS
Barclays' finance director, Chris Lucas has called for an overhaul of
"opaque and complex" accounting rules that artificially boosted the profits of
big European and U.S. banks by billions of pounds in the third quarter of this
year, in a letter to The Financial Times published on Monday.
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP
Major institutional shareholders are concerned by the lack of information
from Lloyds Banking Group since chief executive Antonio Horta-Osorio left on
medical advice two weeks ago, the Sunday Telegraph said.
LEGAL & GENERAL
The British insurer Legal & General has made an offer approach for funds
supermarket Cofunds that could value the business at up to 200 million pounds
($322 million), but could be usurped by private equity house Bridgepoint, The
Sunday Telegraph said.
LONMIN
The platinum miner issues a fourth-quarter production report.
ITV
The commercial broadcaster issues a three-quarter trading update.
C&W WORLDWIDE
The telecoms company, is set to withhold its final dividend amid a strategic
review designed to draw a line under its poor performance since demerger, The
Financial Times said on Monday.
EASYJET
Stelios Haji-Ioannou, the founder of easyJet, has claimed that his
war with the budget airline's management is not personal but is being waged on
behalf of other disgruntled shareholders, The Daily Telegraph said on Monday.
HERITAGE OIL
Tony Buckingham, the British former soldier of fortune who runs exploration
firm Heritage Oil appears to have sought assistance from a would-be Conservative
MP to get a foothold in Libya, following the role of UK forces there in
installing the new regime, The Guardian said on Monday.
EVOLUTION GROUP
Up to 140 of broker Evolution Group's staff of 190 are set to be made
redundant before Christmas in a wave of cost-cutting, with the company in the
final stages of a takeover by Investec, The Sunday Telegraph said.
ELECTROCOMPONENTS
The electronics components distributor delivers first-half results.
CRANSWICK
The pork producer posts first-half results.
DIGNITY
The funerals group issues a third-quarter trading update.
E2V TECHNOLOGIES
The power solutions technology firm reports first-half results.
INTERSERVE
The support services group issues a trading update.
LATCHWAYS
The safety equipment group unveils first-half results.
MAJESTIC WINE
The wine retailer reports first-half results.
ROBERT WISEMAN DAIRIES
The dairy company posts first-half results.
UBC MEDIA GROUP
The media group unveils first-half results.
VECTURA GROUP
The medical products firm delivers first-half results.
WORKSPACE GROUP
The property firm reports first-half results.
