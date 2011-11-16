LONDON Nov 16 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen
opening down 37-44 points, or 0.8 percent on Wednesday, according to financial
bookmakers, tracking falls by Asian equities on concerns that the debt crisises
impacting Greece and Italy could spread to other euro zone countries such as
France and Spain.
The UK blue chip index closed down 1.60 points, or 0.03 percent on Tuesday
at 5,517.44 after a roller coaster session, having reversed a rally to a session
high of 5,551.38 from a low of 5,428.60 hit early on.
"The sideways nature of the trade in November has created an almost pendulum
type market with its price swings getting progressively narrower. This typically
indicates impending volatility," said James A. Hyerczyk, analyst at Autochartist
"With an old bottom at 5,338.40 and a key 50 percent level at 5,307.95, a
break through this area will clearly trigger a move to the downside. The
short-term chart indicates that a trade through 5,616.00 is likely to lead to an
acceleration to the upside. As long as these two areas hold, traders are likely
to continue to sell rallies and buy dips," Hyerczyk added.
U.S. blue chips gained 0.1 percent on Tuesday, helped by
above-forecast U.S. retail sales data, but ended below the day's highs after a
volatile session.
Asian shares, however, fell back on Wednesday as signs that rising borrowing
costs were affecting AAA-credit rated France stirred fears that even core euro
zone members may not escape contagion from the region's debt crisis.
The political outlook remained unclear in struggling Italy and Greece as
both countries attempt to push through severe austerity measures needed to get
bail-out funds and win market confidence.
Prime Minister designate Mario Monti was expected to unveil Italy's new
government on Wednesday, while in Athens, new prime minister Lucas Papademos
expects an easy win in a confidence vote.
Italian 10-year bond yields on Tuesday climbed back above 7 percent, a level
of funding costs seen as unsustainable in the long run for the debt-ridden
country, while Spanish 10-year bond yields rose to 6.3 percent.
On the macroeconomic front, British unemployment numbers will be released at
0930 GMT, with October claimant count seen rising by 20,000, after a 17,500
increase in September, with September's ILO unemployment rate seen increasing to
8.2 percent, up from 8.1 percent.
After that, November's Bank of England inflation report will be published at
1030 GMT.
The latest U.S. inflation numbers will be released at 1330 GMT, with October
CPI seen unchanged on the month, after a 0.3 percent rise in September, giving
an annualised rate of 3.6 percent, down from 3.9 percent.
October U.S. industrial output numbers will be released at 1415 GMT, with
November's National Association of Homebuilders (NAHB) index due at 1500 GMT.
Ex-dividend factors will take 15.28 points off the FTSE 100 index on
Wednesday, mostly accounted for by market heavyweight Vodafone which
trades without the attractions of a special dividend as well its half-year
payout.
BSkyB, Marks & Spencer, J Sainsbury, and Vedanta
Resources all also trading ex-dividend on Wednesday.
UK stocks to watch on Wednesday are:
BHP BILLITON
BHP Billiton has approved $822 million in capital spending to dig a new iron
ore mine in Australia capable of yielding 17 million tonnes of ore a year
starting in mid-2012.
The global miner holds its annual general meeting on Wednesday.
ICAP
The inter-dealer broker reports first-half results.
REED ELSEVIER
The publishing group issues a trading update.
DIAGEO
The drinks firm holds an investor day.
VODAFONE
Dutch telecom firm KPN has opened the books at its Spanish
operations to prospective buyers, including Vodafone, a person familiar with the
situation told Reuters on Tuesday, confirming reports in the Spanish media.
HG CAPITAL
The mid-market private equity group, is in talks to buy back the main part
of Iris Software Group four years after it sold the UK's largest private
business software maker to Hellman & Friedman, the Financial Times said.
YELL GROUP
Yell Chairman Bob Wigley has taken the unusual step of buying the bonds of
the indebted directories company as it attempts to convince lenders to accept
changes to its debt's terms, the Daily Telegraph reported.
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE
The bourse operator posts first-half results.
BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS
The housebuilder holds its annual general meeting.
BEAZLEY
The insurance group issues a trading update.
HICL INFRASTRUCTURE
The infrastructure firm unveils first-half results.
HAMPSON INDUSTRIES
The engineer delivers first-half results.
SPEEDY HIRE
The equipment hire firm posts first-half results.
ALTERIAN
The translation software firm reports first-half results.
UK MAIL GROUP
The postal services group reports first-half results.
CENTAUR MEDIA
The publisher issues a trading update.
MELROSE
The corporate buy-out firm issues a trading update.
UNITE GROUP
The student housing provider issues a trading update.
INTERIOR SERVICES GROUP
The retail interiors specialist holds its annual general meeting.
MOBILE STREAMS
The premium apps and mobile content firm holds its annual general meeting.
ALLERGY THERAPEUTICS
The allergy vaccine specialist holds its annual general meeting.
