LONDON Nov 16 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 37-44 points, or 0.8 percent on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, tracking falls by Asian equities on concerns that the debt crisises impacting Greece and Italy could spread to other euro zone countries such as France and Spain.

The UK blue chip index closed down 1.60 points, or 0.03 percent on Tuesday at 5,517.44 after a roller coaster session, having reversed a rally to a session high of 5,551.38 from a low of 5,428.60 hit early on.

"The sideways nature of the trade in November has created an almost pendulum type market with its price swings getting progressively narrower. This typically indicates impending volatility," said James A. Hyerczyk, analyst at Autochartist

"With an old bottom at 5,338.40 and a key 50 percent level at 5,307.95, a break through this area will clearly trigger a move to the downside. The short-term chart indicates that a trade through 5,616.00 is likely to lead to an acceleration to the upside. As long as these two areas hold, traders are likely to continue to sell rallies and buy dips," Hyerczyk added.

U.S. blue chips gained 0.1 percent on Tuesday, helped by above-forecast U.S. retail sales data, but ended below the day's highs after a volatile session.

Asian shares, however, fell back on Wednesday as signs that rising borrowing costs were affecting AAA-credit rated France stirred fears that even core euro zone members may not escape contagion from the region's debt crisis.

The political outlook remained unclear in struggling Italy and Greece as both countries attempt to push through severe austerity measures needed to get bail-out funds and win market confidence.

Prime Minister designate Mario Monti was expected to unveil Italy's new government on Wednesday, while in Athens, new prime minister Lucas Papademos expects an easy win in a confidence vote.

Italian 10-year bond yields on Tuesday climbed back above 7 percent, a level of funding costs seen as unsustainable in the long run for the debt-ridden country, while Spanish 10-year bond yields rose to 6.3 percent.

On the macroeconomic front, British unemployment numbers will be released at 0930 GMT, with October claimant count seen rising by 20,000, after a 17,500 increase in September, with September's ILO unemployment rate seen increasing to 8.2 percent, up from 8.1 percent.

After that, November's Bank of England inflation report will be published at 1030 GMT.

The latest U.S. inflation numbers will be released at 1330 GMT, with October CPI seen unchanged on the month, after a 0.3 percent rise in September, giving an annualised rate of 3.6 percent, down from 3.9 percent.

October U.S. industrial output numbers will be released at 1415 GMT, with November's National Association of Homebuilders (NAHB) index due at 1500 GMT.

Ex-dividend factors will take 15.28 points off the FTSE 100 index on Wednesday, mostly accounted for by market heavyweight Vodafone which trades without the attractions of a special dividend as well its half-year payout.

BSkyB, Marks & Spencer, J Sainsbury, and Vedanta Resources all also trading ex-dividend on Wednesday.

* Wall St rises on U.S. economy, progress in Italy

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares fall on euro zone contagion fears

* Nikkei drops, seen mired in recent ranges

* FOREX-Euro hits 1-mth low,crisis threatens more EU members

* Brent slips below $112 on euro zone woes

* TREASURIES-US 10-year notes rise on euro zone debt woes

* METALS-London copper up on arb trades, U.S. data

* PRECIOUS-Gold tracks euro down on contagion fear

UK stocks to watch on Wednesday are:

BHP BILLITON

BHP Billiton has approved $822 million in capital spending to dig a new iron ore mine in Australia capable of yielding 17 million tonnes of ore a year starting in mid-2012.

The global miner holds its annual general meeting on Wednesday.

ICAP

The inter-dealer broker reports first-half results.

REED ELSEVIER

The publishing group issues a trading update.

DIAGEO

The drinks firm holds an investor day.

VODAFONE

Dutch telecom firm KPN has opened the books at its Spanish operations to prospective buyers, including Vodafone, a person familiar with the situation told Reuters on Tuesday, confirming reports in the Spanish media.

HG CAPITAL

The mid-market private equity group, is in talks to buy back the main part of Iris Software Group four years after it sold the UK's largest private business software maker to Hellman & Friedman, the Financial Times said.

YELL GROUP

Yell Chairman Bob Wigley has taken the unusual step of buying the bonds of the indebted directories company as it attempts to convince lenders to accept changes to its debt's terms, the Daily Telegraph reported.

LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE

The bourse operator posts first-half results.

BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS

The housebuilder holds its annual general meeting.

BEAZLEY

The insurance group issues a trading update.

HICL INFRASTRUCTURE

The infrastructure firm unveils first-half results.

HAMPSON INDUSTRIES

The engineer delivers first-half results.

SPEEDY HIRE

The equipment hire firm posts first-half results.

ALTERIAN

The translation software firm reports first-half results.

UK MAIL GROUP

The postal services group reports first-half results.

CENTAUR MEDIA

The publisher issues a trading update.

MELROSE

The corporate buy-out firm issues a trading update.

UNITE GROUP

The student housing provider issues a trading update.

INTERIOR SERVICES GROUP

The retail interiors specialist holds its annual general meeting.

MOBILE STREAMS

The premium apps and mobile content firm holds its annual general meeting.

ALLERGY THERAPEUTICS

The allergy vaccine specialist holds its annual general meeting.

TODAY'S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com