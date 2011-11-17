By Tricia Wright
LONDON, Nov 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen
opening weaker on Thursday, tracking falls on Wall Street after ratings agency
Fitch said the outlook for U.S. banks could deteriorate if the euro-zone's debt
crisis is not resolved quickly.
Investors will have a raft of UK earnings releases to digest on Thursday,
with big names set to report including beer maker SABMiller and
investment bank and asset manager Investec.
The UK blue chip index looked set to shed 34 to 36 points, or as much as 0.7
percent, according to financial bookmakers, having closed down 8.42 points, or
0.2 percent, at 5,509.02 on Wednesday, after yet another rollercoaster session
in which it swung more than 110 points -- hitting a low of 5,450.24 and reaching
a high of 5,562.91.
Fitch Ratings on Wednesday warned that it may reduce its "stable" rating
outlook for U.S. banks with large capital markets businesses because of
contagion from problems in troubled European markets.
"Unless the euro zone debt crisis is resolved in a timely and orderly
manner, the broad outlook for U.S. banks will darken. The risks of a negative
shock are rising," Fitch said.
Following the warning, Morgan Stanley sank 8 percent, while Goldman
Sachs shed 4.2 percent.
Looking at technicals on the FTSE 100, James Hyerczyk, an analyst at
Autochartist, said that based on the long-term range of 4,868.60 to 5,747.30,
the first downside target is the retracement zone at 5,307.95 to 5,204.26, but
even if the trend changes to down, a bounce to the upside is possible, triggered
by a test of this zone.
"This bounce will be a short-covering rally which is likely to set up the
next selling opportunity."
Retailers should fall under the spotlight on Thursday, with UK October
retail sales due at 0930 GMT, as Mothercare posts results and Ted Baker
issues a trading update.
U.S. data on Thursday includes October housing starts and the latest weekly
jobless claims at 1330 GMT, and the November Philly Fed index at 1500 GMT.
UK stocks to watch on Thursday are:
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL
Royal Dutch Shell has pulled out of oil-development talks with the Kurdistan
regional government in an effort to protect lucrative investments in southern
Iraq, the Financial Times reported.
TULLOW OIL
Uganda is poised to give final approval to Tullow Oil's $2.9 billion sale of
stakes in one of Africa's most promising oil prospects to France's Total
and China's Cnooc, the Financial Times said.
BHP BILLITON
BHP Billiton, the world's biggest miner, has turned more wary on the outlook
for commodity markets as some players face tighter access to credit, but said
conditions are not as bad as during the global financial crisis.
INVESTEC
Investec has become the first British bank to back companies engaged in
Commercial Court disputes, with a promise of taking a slice of the winnings if
they succeed, the Times said.
The investment bank and asset manager reports first-half results.
CENTRICA
The utility issues a trading update.
NATIONAL GRID
The utility reports first-half results.
GLENCORE
The diversified commodities trader issues a trading update.
REXAM
The drinks can maker issues a trading update.
SABMILLER
The beer maker reports first-half results.
SERCO GROUP
The outsourcing company issues a trading update.
PACE
The TV decoder maker issues a trading update.
DERWENT LONDON
The office landlord issues a trading update.
DUNELM GROUP
The homewares retailer holds its annual general meeting.
MOTHERCARE
The mother and baby products retailer reports first-half results.
HUNTING
The oil services firm issues a trading update.
AMEC
The oil services engineer issues a trading update.
AMLIN
The Lloyd's of London insurer issues a trading update.
WS ATKINS
The construction engineer reports first-half results.
BTG
The pharmaceutical company reports first-half results.
CLOSE BROTHERS GROUP
The financial services company issues a trading update.
TED BAKER
The fashion retailer issues a trading update.
