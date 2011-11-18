LONDON Nov 18 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen
opening lower on Friday, tracking weakness overnight in Asia, after posting
sharp losses in the previous session, with traders reluctant to put money on to
the table going into the weekend as Europe battles to prevent its debt situation
from deteriorating.
Spain fell under the spotlight on Thursday when it had to pay the highest
rate to sell its 10-year debt since 1997, just shy of the 7 percent mark seen as
unsustainable in the long run, as the country was swept deeper into the euro
zone's debt crisis ahead of a Parliamentary election on Sunday.
The UK benchmark looks set to fall 63 to 68 points, or as much as 1.3
percent, according to financial bookmakers, after it ended down 85.88 points, or
1.6 percent at 5,423.14 on Thursday.
"This continuous trickle of negative news very much seems like death by a
thousand cuts, with no remedy in sight," Zahid Mahmood, senior dealer at Capital
Spreads, said.
He added that there is every chance the market will continue its sell-off
today given there is very little in the way of key economic news and, under such
circumstances, markets tend to continue along their recently established trends.
There is nothing in the way of major domestic economic data scheduled for
release in the UK on Friday, while U.S. data includes October lead indicators,
due at 1500 GMT.
* Asian shares fall on fears over Europe fund tightness
* Euro zone, technicals unnerve Wall Street
* Nikkei at month low as euro zone yields spook markets
* U.S. 10-yr note down but Europe fears support
* FOREX-Euro seen vulnerable, rises on short-covering
* Gold steady; dollar, euro zone weigh
* Copper down on high bond yields for Spain, France
* Brent steady at $108; worsening Europe crisis weighs
UK stocks to watch on Friday are:
BANKS
Britain's banks have shrunk their lending exposure to peripheral euro zone
counterparts by a quarter in just three months as concern has deepened about the
intensifying crisis on the continent, the Financial Times said.
BHP BILLITON
BHP Billiton is set to disrupt Canpotex, the world's biggest potash
exporter by volume, by keeping a big new mine in Saskatchewan out of the
marketing cartel, the Financial Times reported.
CAPITA GROUP
The outsourcing company issues a trading update.
TULLETT PREBON
The interdealer broker issues a trading update.
CHESNARA
The insurance-focused takeover specialist issues a trading update.
HELPHIRE GROUP
The accident-claim handler issues a trading update.
HILL & SMITH HOLDINGS
The highways infrastructure group issues a trading update.
HUNTSWORTH
The public relations firm issues a trading update.
NAUTICAL PETROLEUM
The oil explorer holds its annual general meeting.
RECORD
The currency management specialist posts first-half results.
ROTORK
The maker of valve control systems issues a trading update.
CHEMRING GROUP
The company issues a trading update.
BIOQUELL
The company issues a trading update.
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines
Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
* 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
* BridgeStation: view story .134
For more information on Top News visit
topnews.reuters.com
(Editing by Mike Nesbit)