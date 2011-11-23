LONDON, Nov 23 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening lower on Wednesday, tracking steep falls overnight in Asia, as a weak Chinese manufacturing survey compounded the jitters of investors unnerved by the state of the global economy due to a downward revision of U.S. GDP data and the unfolding euro zone debt crisis.

China's factory sector shrank the most in 32 months in November as new orders slumped, a preliminary PMI survey showed, reviving worries that China may be skidding towards an economic hard landing.

Market sentiment was also hit by a Belgian newspaper report that the Franco-Belgian bailout of Dexia bank -- the first casualty of the euro zone sovereign debt crisis -- was on the verge of a collapse.

The UK benchmark looks set to shed 70 to 71 points, or as much as 1.4 percent, according to financial bookmakers, after hitting a seven-week closing low on Tuesday, down 15.78 points, or 0.3 percent, at 5,206.82 -- its seventh straight session of falls.

Ex-dividend factors will knock 4.72 points off the FTSE 100 index on Wednesday, with Carnival, HSBC, Man Group and Next all trading without their payout attractions.

Investors will look at minutes from the November Bank of England Monetary Policy Committee meeting, due at 0930 GMT.

There is relatively little in the way of UK corporate earnings releases on Wednesday. Water utility United Utilities and caterer Compass Group are among big names reporting results.

Across the Atlantic, there is a raft of data scheduled for release, ahead of the Thanksgiving Day holiday on Thursday when U.S. equity markets are closed.

Highlights on Wednesday include U.S. October durable goods and U.S. weekly jobless claims, both out at 1330 GMT, and the final November Reuters/University of Michigan consumer sentiment index, due at 1455 GMT.

UK stocks to watch on Wednesday:

MITCHELLS & BUTLERS

Piedmont, the largest shareholder in Mitchells & Butlers, has not ruled out making a fresh takeover offer for the pub company next year despite ongoing "concerns" about its business performance, the Financial Times said.

UNITED UTILITIES GROUP

The company reports first-half results.

JOHNSON MATTHEY

The company reports first-half results.

COMPASS GROUP

The company reports full-year results.

TR PROPERTY INVESTMENT TRUST

The company posts first-half results.

QINETIQ GROUP

The company reports first-half results.

DAILY MAIL & GENERAL TRUST

The company reports full-year results.

