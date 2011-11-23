LONDON, Nov 23 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen
opening lower on Wednesday, tracking steep falls overnight in Asia, as a weak
Chinese manufacturing survey compounded the jitters of investors unnerved by the
state of the global economy due to a downward revision of U.S. GDP data and the
unfolding euro zone debt crisis.
China's factory sector shrank the most in 32 months in November as new
orders slumped, a preliminary PMI survey showed, reviving worries that China may
be skidding towards an economic hard landing.
Market sentiment was also hit by a Belgian newspaper report that the
Franco-Belgian bailout of Dexia bank -- the first casualty of the euro
zone sovereign debt crisis -- was on the verge of a collapse.
The UK benchmark looks set to shed 70 to 71 points, or as much as 1.4
percent, according to financial bookmakers, after hitting a seven-week closing
low on Tuesday, down 15.78 points, or 0.3 percent, at 5,206.82 -- its seventh
straight session of falls.
Ex-dividend factors will knock 4.72 points off the FTSE 100 index on
Wednesday, with Carnival, HSBC, Man Group and Next
all trading without their payout attractions.
Investors will look at minutes from the November Bank of England Monetary
Policy Committee meeting, due at 0930 GMT.
There is relatively little in the way of UK corporate earnings releases on
Wednesday. Water utility United Utilities and caterer Compass Group
are among big names reporting results.
Across the Atlantic, there is a raft of data scheduled for release, ahead of
the Thanksgiving Day holiday on Thursday when U.S. equity markets are closed.
Highlights on Wednesday include U.S. October durable goods and U.S. weekly
jobless claims, both out at 1330 GMT, and the final November Reuters/University
of Michigan consumer sentiment index, due at 1455 GMT.
UK stocks to watch on Wednesday:
MITCHELLS & BUTLERS
Piedmont, the largest shareholder in Mitchells & Butlers, has not ruled out
making a fresh takeover offer for the pub company next year despite ongoing
"concerns" about its business performance, the Financial Times said.
UNITED UTILITIES GROUP
The company reports first-half results.
JOHNSON MATTHEY
The company reports first-half results.
COMPASS GROUP
The company reports full-year results.
TR PROPERTY INVESTMENT TRUST
The company posts first-half results.
QINETIQ GROUP
The company reports first-half results.
DAILY MAIL & GENERAL TRUST
The company reports full-year results.
