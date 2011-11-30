Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 45 to 48 points, or 0.9 percent lower, on Wednesday according to financial bookmakers, with banks set to be a focus after Standard & Poor's cut credit ratings on 15 major banks.

The S&P cut was on banks mostly in Europe and the United States and included British lenders Barclays and HSBC Holdings, following a revision of its rating criteria.

The banking sector which has been hit by concerns over the euro zone sovereign debt crisis could see funding costs increase following the S&P move.

The FTSE banks index has so far fallen 12.3 percent in November as the region's debt crisis has spread to other countries, pushing up borrowing costs in Italy to around levels considered unsustainable and has even threatened Germany.

In the latest euro zone ministers' meeting, officials said they may turn to the International Monetary Fund for extra assistance and also agreed to expand the region's rescue fund.

In the UK, Fitch credit rating agency said Britain's ability to keep its top triple-A credit rating had been "largely exhausted" and the British government had to take further deficit-cutting steps to help it absorb further economic shocks.

The UK blue chip index closed 0.5 points higher on Tuesday at 5,337, but traders said the past two-day rally had most likely been short-covering and the

is on track to end November 3.7 percent lower after gaining 8.1 percent in October.

"Without the formation of a solid support base, any rally is likely to die out especially if the corrective top ends up inside one of two major retracement zones," James A. Hyerczyk, analyst at Autochartist, said.

The main range, he said, is the October top at 5,747.30 to the November bottom at 5,075.20 and this had created a major retracement zone at 5,411.25 to 5,490.56.

He added that the secondary range is 5,616.00 to 5,075.20. The secondary retracement zone is 5,345.60 to 5,409.41. The combination of these two retracement zones creates an important resistance cluster at 5,409.41 to 5,411.25.

UK stocks to watch on Wednesday are:

BP

U.S. federal prosecutors on Tuesday said BP broke pledges to improve operations after causing the worst pipeline spill on Alaska's North Slope five years ago and should be subject to additional punishment for its negligence.

GKN

The auto parts and aerospace engineer, made further gains on Tuesday as investors responded to reports in the Daily Mail that the firm could be the subject of a foreign takeover, with Warburg Pincus-backed Quest Global Engineering mentioned as a possible suitor.

AVIVA

The world's sixth largest insurance group, was chased higher on Tuesday as revived break-up bid rumours did the rounds, according the Daily Mail and Daily Express Market reports, citing vague gossip that a consortium made up of soveriegn wealth fund and private equity players was lining up a bid north of 500 pence a share.

SAGE GROUP

The software firm reports preliminary results.

BRITVIC

The soft drinks maker reports preliminary results.

SHAFTESBURY

The London landlord reports preliminary results.

RPC GROUP

The plastic-packaging supplier reports first-half results.

MARSTON'S

The British pubs group reports preliminary results.

MOUCHEL GROUP

The infrastructure and maintenance group reports preliminary results.

AEA TECHNOLOGY GROUP

The energy and environmental consultancy reports first-half results.

ALTERIAN

The translation software firm reports first-half results.

DAISY GROUP

The telecoms firm reports first-half results.

HOGG ROBINSON GROUP

The corporate travel firm reports second-quarter results.

(Reporting by Joanne Frearson; Editing by Erica Billingham)

