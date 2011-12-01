By Tricia Wright
LONDON, Dec 1 Britain's FTSE 100
index is seen rising on Thursday, building on sharp gains in the
previous session when major central banks moved to boost
liquidity in the financial system.
Poor Chinese manufacturing data could limit gains on
Thursday. China's factory sector shrank in November for the
first time in nearly three years, an official purchasing
managers' index showed, a day after Beijing cut banks' reserve
requirement to shore up the economy.
The UK benchmark saw its biggest one-day percentage gain in
nearly eight weeks on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve,
the European Central Bank, and the central banks of Japan,
Britain, Canada and Switzerland acted jointly to provide cheaper
dollar funding to European banks.
Some market participants are however doubtful that this will
result in a sustained rally.
"While the move has bought time, the huge debt burden of
European nations still remains and, unfortunately, finding a
lasting solution still lays with the European policy makers,"
Jonathan Sudaria, dealer at Capital Spreads, said.
"For some, yesterday's central bank action merely confirmed
their fears over the European financial system and that the
wheels are close to coming off."
The FTSE 100 index looks set to add 19 to 23 points, or as
much as 0.4 percent, according to financial bookmakers, having
advanced 168.42 points, or 3.2 percent, to 5,505.42 on
Wednesday.
The UK benchmark has jumped 7.4 percent in the past four
sessions, cutting its losses for November to just 0.7 percent.
James Hyerczyk, analyst at Autochartist, is sceptical that
buyers will pay up for stocks given the size of the one-day
rise, "so a retracement of the rally is likely".
"Based on the short-term range of 5,075.20 to 5,538.96,
traders shouldn't be surprised by a pull-back to 5,307.08 over
the near-term,"
"If support can be re-established at this level then look
for the market to take another stab at breaking through the
October top."
In terms of domestic economic data, investors will look at
UK November Markit/CIPS manufacturing PMI, scheduled for release
at 0928 GMT.
On the other side of the Atlantic, U.S. November ISM
manufacturing data, due at 1500 GMT, will fall under the
spotlight.
UK stocks to watch on Thursday are:
KINGFISHER
The home improvements retailer issues a trading update.
GREENE KING
The pubs and brewery group reports first-half results.
