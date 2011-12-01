By Tricia Wright

LONDON, Dec 1 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen rising on Thursday, building on sharp gains in the previous session when major central banks moved to boost liquidity in the financial system.

Poor Chinese manufacturing data could limit gains on Thursday. China's factory sector shrank in November for the first time in nearly three years, an official purchasing managers' index showed, a day after Beijing cut banks' reserve requirement to shore up the economy.

The UK benchmark saw its biggest one-day percentage gain in nearly eight weeks on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank, and the central banks of Japan, Britain, Canada and Switzerland acted jointly to provide cheaper dollar funding to European banks.

Some market participants are however doubtful that this will result in a sustained rally.

"While the move has bought time, the huge debt burden of European nations still remains and, unfortunately, finding a lasting solution still lays with the European policy makers," Jonathan Sudaria, dealer at Capital Spreads, said.

"For some, yesterday's central bank action merely confirmed their fears over the European financial system and that the wheels are close to coming off."

The FTSE 100 index looks set to add 19 to 23 points, or as much as 0.4 percent, according to financial bookmakers, having advanced 168.42 points, or 3.2 percent, to 5,505.42 on Wednesday.

The UK benchmark has jumped 7.4 percent in the past four sessions, cutting its losses for November to just 0.7 percent.

James Hyerczyk, analyst at Autochartist, is sceptical that buyers will pay up for stocks given the size of the one-day rise, "so a retracement of the rally is likely".

"Based on the short-term range of 5,075.20 to 5,538.96, traders shouldn't be surprised by a pull-back to 5,307.08 over the near-term,"

"If support can be re-established at this level then look for the market to take another stab at breaking through the October top."

In terms of domestic economic data, investors will look at UK November Markit/CIPS manufacturing PMI, scheduled for release at 0928 GMT.

On the other side of the Atlantic, U.S. November ISM manufacturing data, due at 1500 GMT, will fall under the spotlight.

UK stocks to watch on Thursday are:

KINGFISHER

The home improvements retailer issues a trading update.

GREENE KING

The pubs and brewery group reports first-half results.

