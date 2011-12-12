LONDON Dec.12 (Reuters)- - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen
opening up 11-13 points, or 0.2 percent on Monday, according to financial
bookmakers, extending Friday's gains in tandem with advances on Wall Street and
in Asia following Europe's move towards fiscal union as a means to ease the euro
zone debt crisis.
The UK blue chip index closed up 45.44 points, or 0.8 percent on Friday at
5,529.21 as investors took the positives out of the agreements at a crucial
European summit. Talk of potential Chinese investment in Europe and improving
economic data in the U.S. also lifted sentiment.
U.S. blue chips added 1.5 percent on Friday, and the positive mood
continued in Asia on Monday, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares
outside Japan up 0.9 percent, after sliding as much as 2.8
percent on Friday, and Japan's Nikkei ahead 1.4 percent.
Twenty-six of the 27 European Union leaders on Friday agreed to pursue
stricter budget rules for the single currency area and also to have euro zone
states and others provide up to 200 billion euros in bilateral loans to the
International Monetary Fund (IMF) to help tackle the crisis.
IMF chief economist Olivier Blanchard said at the weekend that an agreement
for deeper economic integration was a step in the right direction but not a
complete solution for the crisis.
Miners could miss out on the market gains as copper prices fell in
Asian trade on Monday, erasing some of the previous session's gains, as some
scepticism about Europe's moves towards fiscal union countered optimism that
China's appetite for the metal will grow.
China's copper imports in November reached their highest level since March
2010, rising 17.9 percent on the month to 452,022 tonnes, preliminary data from
China's General Administration of Customs showed on Saturday.
"The question that traders have to be asking is whether this index has the
buying power and upside momentum to accomplish the task. The price action was
strong but the volume was weak, once again indicating that short-covering rather
than strong buying may have been driving the market," said James A. Hyerczyk,
Analyst at Autochartist.
"With the holidays approaching, this week could be the week where traders
make the decision to drive this market higher into the end of the year with a
so-called 'Santa Claus Rally' or resume the downtrend which has been the theme
for most of the year," Hyerczyk added.
No important British economic data will be released on Monday but there will
be a welter of key figures later in the week, notably November inflation numbers
on Tuesday, unemployment on Wednesday, and retail sales on Thursday.
Similarly, across the Atlantic, no U.S. data will be released on Monday,
although November's Federal budget is due at 1900 GMT, with the week's main
focus to be on the outcome of the latest Federal Reserve Open Market Committee
(FOMC) meeting, due after the London market close on Tuesday at 1915 GMT.
The U.S. Federal Reserve looks set to hold off on easing monetary policy for
a second meeting in a row as it gauges the impact of Europe's crisis on the U.S.
economy and ponders additional transparency steps.
UK stocks to watch on Monday are:
ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND
RBS was dragged to the brink of collapse three years ago by "poor management
decisions, deficient regulation and a flawed supervisory approach", a long
awaited report by Britain's Financial Services Authority said on Monday.
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP
The part-state-owned lender is in the final stages of reviewing offers from
NBNK and Co-Op for some 630 branches and may make a decision in the
next week, sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
BANKS
Britain's financial regulator is tightening its oversight of commercial
property lending and has ordered banks to improve the way their internal models
measure risk, the Financial Times reported on Monday.
STANDARD CHARTERED
Standard Chartered is in discussions with regulators to offer Islamic
banking services in Oman and Nigeria, now that both countries are revamping
their regulatory environments to encourage Islamic finance, the bank's global
head of Islamic banking on Sunday.
ENRC
The Kazakh miner ENRC is examining existing allegations of corruption at a
Kazakh iron ore subsidiary but denied on Sunday that it was the subject of a
formal investigation by Britain's Serious Fraud Office (SFO). The Sunday Times
said the fraud watchdog had launched an inquiry into corruption allegations.
BP
Two of the independent directors in TNK-BP, the Russian joint
venture of BP, warned the board that legal action by the company against either
set of shareholders could destabilise the group, according to a letter seen by
the Financial Times, the newspaper said on Monday.
TESCO
The world No.3 retailer Tesco has put off its plans to set up wholesale
stores in India for now, the country's Business Standard newspaper reported on
Monday.
GLAXOSMITHKLINE
The drugmaker is launching aggressive fresh steps to boost earnings by
cutting inventories, centralising back office functions and lowering global tax
payments, under plans drawn up by the new finance, the Financial Times said on
Monday.
VODAFONE
The group has hired Michael Joseph, the father of mobile payments, to
spearhead the global roll-out of its own m-payments business -- and has also
warned that Three is endangering Britain's position in the burgeoning market,
the Sunday Telegraph said.
AIRLINES
Virgin Atlantic has made an indicative offer and signed a "terms of
agreement" contract with bmi's owner Lufthansa so that it can analyse
the airline's books, the Times reported on Monday. The newspaper cited banking
sources as saying the indicative offer from Virgin was lower than a recent offer
made by International Airlines Group (IAG).
MOTHERCARE
Cinven, the private equity giant, is plotting an ambitious break-up bid for
Mothercare, he struggling baby goods chain, The Sunday Times.
ECO ANIMAL HEALTH GROUP
The animals medicines developer posts first-half results.
AVATION
The aerospace and technology leasing firm holds its annual general meeting.
CHEERFUL SCOUT
The multi-media specialist holds its annual general meeting.
CATALYST MEDIA GROUP
The satellite information stakeholder holds its annual general meeting.
QUADRISE FUELS INTERNATIONAL
The emulsion fuels manufacturer holds its annual general meeting.
