LONDON Jan 25 Britain's FTSE 100 index was seen opening higher on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, supported by stellar quarterlies from consumer technology bellwether Apple and expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will point to a continued period of interest rates near zero.

The U.S. Federal Open Market Committee was expected to release forecasts showing interest rates will be near zero for at least two more years and leave the door open to further bond purchases if Europe's banking problems spill over into the United States.

The FOMC will announce its interest rate decision after the European market closes, with no change expected to the U.S. central bank's 0.25 percent rate.

London's blue-chip stock index was expected to open 15-18 points, or up to 0.3 percent, higher after closing down 30.66 points, or 0.5 percent, at 5,751.90 on Tuesday.

Trading in Asia was upbeat overnight, with the MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rising 0.8 percent.

Concerns about a possible disorderly default in Greece were expected to keep gains in check on Wednesday as Athens' debt swap talks with its creditors had yet to come to a definite outcome and the country faced the threat of its ratings being cut to 'selective default' by Standard & Poor's.

On the domestic data front, the Office for National Statistics was due to release fourth-quarter GDP figures at 0930 GMT. The British economy was expected have shrunk 0.1 percent in the final three months of 2011, compared with a 0.6 percent growth rate in the previous quarter.

Also at 0930 GMT, the Bank of England will publish minutes from the January Monetary Policy Committee meeting, which were expected to show the MPC unanimous in deciding to keep rates unchanged.

The Confederation of British Industry will release its industrial trends survey for January at 1100 GMT. The total order book balance was expected to have risen to -20 from -23 in December.

Across the Atlantic, U.S. pending home sales, due at 1500 GMT, were expected to have fallen 1 percent month-on-month in December, after a 7.3 percent increase in November.

Compass Group and SSE were the only blue-chip companies to go ex-dividend on Wednesday, clipping 1.79 points off the FTSE 100 index.

Stocks to watch are:

CHARLES TAYLOR, TAWA

François-Henri Pinault is mulling a 100 million pound ($156 million) bid to

merge his AIM-listed Tawa with rival Charles Taylor, The

Telegraph reported.

WH SMITH

The newspapers, books and stationery retailer issues a trading update and

holds its annual general meeting.

BRITVIC

The soft drinks maker issues a trading update and holds its annual

shareholder meeting.

RENISHAW

The precision engineer reports first-half results.

BTG

The pharmaceutical firm issues a trading update.

GW PHARMACEUTICALS

The pharmaceutical company holds its annual general meeting.

EBIQUITY

The marketing firm reports first-half results.

ABERFORTH SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST

The investment fund reports its prelimary results.

UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com