(Corrects Nov U.S. pending home sales to a rise, not a fall in 10th paragraph)
LONDON Jan 25 Britain's FTSE 100 index was seen
opening higher on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, supported by
stellar quarterlies from consumer technology bellwether Apple and
expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will point to a continued period of
interest rates near zero.
The U.S. Federal Open Market Committee was expected to release forecasts
showing interest rates will be near zero for at least two more years and leave
the door open to further bond purchases if Europe's banking problems spill over
into the United States.
The FOMC will announce its interest rate decision after the European market
closes, with no change expected to the U.S. central bank's 0.25 percent rate.
London's blue-chip stock index was expected to open 15-18 points, or up to
0.3 percent, higher after closing down 30.66 points, or 0.5 percent, at 5,751.90
on Tuesday.
Trading in Asia was upbeat overnight, with the MSCI's broadest index of
Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rising 0.8 percent.
Concerns about a possible disorderly default in Greece were expected to keep
gains in check on Wednesday as Athens' debt swap talks with its creditors had
yet to come to a definite outcome and the country faced the threat of its
ratings being cut to 'selective default' by Standard & Poor's.
On the domestic data front, the Office for National Statistics was due to
release fourth-quarter GDP figures at 0930 GMT. The British economy was expected
have shrunk 0.1 percent in the final three months of 2011, compared with a 0.6
percent growth rate in the previous quarter.
Also at 0930 GMT, the Bank of England will publish minutes from the January
Monetary Policy Committee meeting, which were expected to show the MPC unanimous
in deciding to keep rates unchanged.
The Confederation of British Industry will release its industrial trends
survey for January at 1100 GMT. The total order book balance was expected to
have risen to -20 from -23 in December.
Across the Atlantic, U.S. pending home sales, due at 1500 GMT, were expected
to have fallen 1 percent month-on-month in December, after a 7.3 percent
increase in November.
Compass Group and SSE were the only blue-chip companies to
go ex-dividend on Wednesday, clipping 1.79 points off the FTSE 100 index.
* Markets firmer as focus turns to FOMC from Greece
* Mixed earnings, Greece end Wall St's 5-day run
* Nikkei hits fresh 3-month high, exporters surge
* Yen hits 1-month low on trade data
* Brent steady above $110 on Iran, demand outlook
* Gold edges lower before Fed decision, stuck in range
* Copper hits four-month top, supported by US spending plan
Stocks to watch are:
CHARLES TAYLOR, TAWA
François-Henri Pinault is mulling a 100 million pound ($156 million) bid to
merge his AIM-listed Tawa with rival Charles Taylor, The
Telegraph reported.
WH SMITH
The newspapers, books and stationery retailer issues a trading update and
holds its annual general meeting.
BRITVIC
The soft drinks maker issues a trading update and holds its annual
shareholder meeting.
RENISHAW
The precision engineer reports first-half results.
BTG
The pharmaceutical firm issues a trading update.
GW PHARMACEUTICALS
The pharmaceutical company holds its annual general meeting.
EBIQUITY
The marketing firm reports first-half results.
ABERFORTH SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST
The investment fund reports its prelimary results.
UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines
Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
* 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
* BridgeStation: view story .134
For more information on Top News visit
topnews.reuters.com
(Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Dan Lalor and Erica Billingham)