LONDON Jan 30 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening as much as 0.3 percent lower on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with caution prevailing after the weekend failed to deliver a Greek debt deal and new tensions emerged between Greece and Germany ahead of a European summit.

The UK blue chip index is forecast to open down 13-16 points after closing 61.75 points lower on Friday at 5,733.45.

Athens was heading to the summit having yet to clinch a debt swap deal with its private creditors. The agreement is essential for sealing a new bailout and avoid an disorderly default that would have heavy consequences for Europe's financial system.

Germany's Economy Minister Philipp Roesler called for Athens to surrender control of its budget policy to outside institutions if it cannot implement reforms required under the euro zone rescue, sparking an angry reaction from Greece's Finance Minister, Evangelos Venizelos, and heightening divisions ahead of Monday's European Union summit.

The summit, due to start at 1400 GMT, is supposed to focus on economic growth but discussions over a permanent rescue fund, a new 'fiscal treaty' and Greece will dominate the talks.

Investors were also eyeing an auction of 10-year Italian debt, with borrowing costs expected to fall to around 6 percent, in the first sign that a rally in short-term debt fuelled by cheap European Central Bank funds is also starting to benefit longer-dated issues.

No major economic British economic indicators are due to be released on Monday.

In the United States, personal income and consumption data for December will be released at 1330 GMT. Personal income in the world's largest economy is forecast to have grown 0.4 percent month on month in December, accelerating from a 0.1 percent increase the previous month.

The U.S. core personal consumption expenditure (PCE) index is expected to have risen 0.1 percent month-on-month in December, in line with the growth rate shown in November.

* Shares, euro guarded over likely Greek debt deal

* Wall St cuts losses on late buying, more gains seen

* Nikkei falls for 3rd day, Mitsubishi Electric slumps

* TREASURIES-Yields creep down as investors watch Europe

* Euro off recent peaks on profit-taking; Greece talks eyed

* Gold off 7-week high; Greek debt talks eyed

* Copper falls ahead of EU summit, Greek debt agreement

* Brent drops towards $111/bbl; EU, Iran eyed

UK stocks to watch on Monday are:

LLOYDS BANKING GROUP

The bank's chief executive Antonio Horta-Osorio is set to unveil plans later

this week to simplify the bank's management structure and

hand more power to top executives, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND

The bank is on the verge of clinching a deal to sell its

corporate broking business, Hoare Govett, to fast-growing U.S. investment

bank, Jefferies, the Financial Times reported.

RYANAIR

Europe's largest low-cost airline reports third-quarter results.

STHREE

The British recruiter reports results.

HGCAPITAL

The mid-market private equity firm is looking to sell SHL, the

largest private employer of business psychologists in the world, the

Financial Times reported on Monday.

DRAGANFLY INVESTMENTS

The investment company is due to report first-half resutls.

MECOM GROUP

The publisher holds a shareholder general meeting.

TODAY'S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting By Francesco Canepa)