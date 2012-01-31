UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb 15
Feb 15 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 26 points at 7294 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.35 percent ahead of the cash market open.
LONDON Jan 31 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 20-24 points, or 0.4 percent on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, rallying after two sessions of declines in tandem with a late recovery from lows on Wall Street and gains in Asia on hopes Greece is moving closer to clinching a debt swap deal.
Greek Prime Minister Lucas Papademos said negotiators had made "significant progress" in talks to strike a restructuring deal for Greek government debt, with the aim of having a definitive agreement by the end of this week and avoiding a default that would have hefty consequences across the European financial system.
Capping sentiment, however, were concerns that Portugal might need a second rescue as Lisbon's borrowing costs soared in the face of record low business and consumer confidence.
U.S. blue chips closed down just 0.05 percent on Monday, having been around 0.6 percent lower by London's close, in a sign of underlying resilience in spite of worries over euro zone debt situation and some weaker-than-expected U.S. data.
Asian shares rose on Tuesday, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan climbing 0.8 percent, on track for a monthly gain of nearly 10 percent after falling in the prior two months.
At the close in London on Monday, the UK blue chip index was down 62.36 points, or 1.1 percent at 5,671.09, extending Friday's falls and retreating further from Thursday's six-month closing high, led by weakness in risk-sensitive banks and commodity issues.
On the data front, British consumer morale climbed to its highest in more than half a year in January, as lower energy costs and retailer discounts provided hard-pressed consumers with some relief, at least for now, researchers GfK NOP said on Tuesday.
The only other domestic data due on Tuesday will be Bank of England consumer credit and mortgage lending numbers, both due at 0930 GMT.
Across the Atlantic, January's Chicago PMI report will be released at 1445 GMT, followed by January U.S. consumer confidence data at 1500 GMT.
UK stocks to watch on Tuesday are:
ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND
RBS rejected a higher offer from a Chinese bank for its aviation arm over concerns about the ability of the state-owned institution to successfully close on the deal, people familiar with the transaction said, the Financial Times said.
Also, RBS is scrambling to overhaul its pay systems to head off a repeat of its executive pay fiasco, which saw Stephen Hester, chief executive, forced to give up a 1 million pound bonus after 10 days of political and media criticism, the Financial times said.
XSTRATA
The miner issues a fourth-quarter production report.
VEDANTA RESOURCES
The Indian-focused mining group issues a third-quarter output report.
ARM HOLDINGS
The chip designer reports fourth-quarter results.
BRITISH SKY BROADCASTING GROUP
The satellite broadcaster unveils first-half results.
NATIONAL GRID
The power distributor issues a trading update.
OCADO GROUP
The online grocer posts full-year results.
CARPETRIGHT
The floorcoverings retailer issues a third-quarter trading update.
FILTRONIC
The wireless telecoms products group reports first-half results.
MATTIOLI WOODS
The specialist pensions consultancy delivers first-half results.
NWF GROUP
The agricultural and distribution specialist unveils first-half results.
PHOENIX IT GROUP
The IT services group issues a third-quarter trading update.
PORVAIR
The filtration specialist reports full-year results.
ASHLEY HOUSE
The primary healthcare premises firm posts first-half results.
ARMOUR GROUP
The consumer electronics firm holds its annual general meeting.
* IAG: British Airways cabin crew members working for the carrier's mixed fleet are to strike for a further four days from Feb. 22, trade union Unite said on Tuesday. * DEUTSCHE BANK: U.
