LONDON Feb 3 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen
opening flat on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, as investors keep to
the sidelines with all eyes likely to be directed to January's U.S. jobs report,
due at 1330 GMT, for signs as to the strength of the U.S. economic recovery.
U.S. non-farm payrolls are forecast to rise by 150,000 after a 200,000
increase in December, with the unemployment rate seen static at 8.5 percent.
Other U.S. data due on Friday includes January's non-manufacturing ISM
report, and December factory orders and revised durable goods orders, all
scheduled for 1500 GMT.
The UK blue chip index closed 5.35 points, or 0.1 percent higher on Thursday
at 5,796.07, with strength in miners on sector consolidation moves countering
some disappointing corporate results for the likes of AstraZeneca and
Royal Dutch Shell.
"Maybe a bullish U.S. jobs report will ignite the next rally, but if it
doesn't then look for the FTSE to revisit the recent bottom at 5,651.60 over the
near-term. A new high on low volume is not the best way to form a bull market.
As long as volatility and volume remain below average be careful trading the
long side," said James A. Hyerczyk, analyst at Autochartist.
U.S. blue chips slipped 0.1 percent on Thursday as investors largely
took a wait-and-see approach ahead of the key employment report, although
optimism over the U.S. labor market was reinforced as new claims for weekly
jobless benefits dropped more than expected in the latest week.
Asian shares fell on Friday as investors sat tight ahead of the U.S. jobs
data, and as debt restructuring talks between Greece and its creditors dragged
on.
Greece has kept hopes of a debt deal alive all this week but has pushed back
the actual debt swap agreement needed to secure a crucial second batch of funds
to prevent Athens from defaulting.
Euro zone finance ministers aim to agree a second financing package for
Greece on Monday. A deal for Greece would include agreement on official new
financing, the size of voluntary losses banks and other private bondholders are
willing to accept and new reforms Athens must undertake.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
fell 0.2 percent, off a five-month high hit on Thursday, but looked set to
record a fifth successive weekly gain. Japan's Nikkei average fell 0.5
percent.
The latest economic data from China showed the official Purchasing Managers
Index for non-manufacturing sectors dipping to 52.9 in January from 56.0 in
December, providing a further case for policy easing to support growth.
On the domestic data front, January's Market/CIPS British services PMI
report will be released at 0928 GMT, with a reading of 53.5 forecast, down from
54.0 in December.
UK stocks to watch on Friday are:
BT GROUP
The telecoms provider posts third-quarter results.
Also, "ultra-fast" broadband using direct fibre-optic connections will
become available to most British homes and businesses next year, after a
significant technological breakthrough by BT, the Financial Times said.
BARCLAYS
The lender is set to announce plans to cut pay and bonuses for the 24,000
staff in its investment banking arm by up to 30 percecnt, according to a
Bloomberg report citing two people with knowledge of the talks.
HAYS
The UK-listed recruitment firm is the subject of revived bid talk with
traders hearing that Swiss group Adecco could be lining up a 2.1
billion pounds, or 150 pence-a-share, cash bid for the company, according to the
Daily Mail market report.
ELECTROCOMPONENTS
The electronic components distributor issues a trading update.
INVESTEC
The stockbroker issues a trading update.
