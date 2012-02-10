LONDON Feb 9 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen
opening a touch lower on Friday, giving away most of the previous session's
gains on renewed concerns about Greece's future after the country's
international creditors demanded more steps from Athens before they release a
rescue package.
Jean-Claude Juncker, who chairs the Eurogroup, said there would be "no
disbursement before implementation" of austerity measures, and the International
Monetary Fund demanded assurances Greece would stick to the agreed policies
whatever the outcome of looming elections.
Greece has applied for aid from the European Union, the IMF and the European
Central Bank to avert a disorderly default that has the potential to rock equity
markets by casting doubts on the situation of other debt laden countries in the
European periphery, such as Portugal, Italy and Spain.
The UK blue chip index is expected to open 12-13 points lower, or as much as
0.2 percent after gaining 19.54 points on Thursday, when it closed at 5,895.47
after coming off highs in late trade.
The index has been stuck in a narrow range of between 5,850.49 and 5,916.31
this week after hitting a six-month closing high of 5,901.07 last Friday.
"Although the FTSE has been grinding higher, its recent straddling of the
August top at 5913.50 could be a sign that buyers are backing away from buying
strength and that a significant correction may be necessary to attract fresh
capital," James A. Hyerczyk, analyst at Autochartist, said.
Of interest to oil stocks, which rose 0.8 percent on Thursday after strong
results from BG Group, Brent crude slipped from a six-month high on
Friday as data from China showed crumbling imports for January, stoking fears of
a slowdown in demand from the world's second largest oil consumer.
Banks will also be in focus as Barclays unveils its
2011 results. The lender is expected to report a sharp drop in its key
investment banking income, adding to pressure on the UK bank and its boss, Bob
Diamond, to show restraint on pay.
On the macro front, the Office for National Statistics releases British
factory gate inflation data for January at 0930 GMT. Producer output price
inflation is expected to have slowed to 3.7 percent last month from 4.8 percent
in December and 5.4 percent in November.
In the United States, the Commerce Department releases December
International Trade data at 1330 GMT. Economists in a Reuters poll expect a
trade deficit of $48.0 billion in December versus a deficit of $47.75 billion in
November.
Preliminary figures from the Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan Surveys
of Consumers will be released at 1455. February's preliminary consumer sentiment
index is expected to come in at 74.5 compared with a 75 reading in the final
January report.
UK stocks to watch on Friday are:
BARCLAYS
The bank reports full-year results.
CABLE & WIRELESS COMMUNICATIONS
The telecoms provider issues a third-quarter trading update.
SHAFTESBURY
The property group issues an AGM trading update.
FLYBE GROUP
The airline issues a third-quarter trading update.
ZENERGY POWER
The wires and coils maker for the energy sector reports full-year results.
SKYWEST AIRLINES
The airline unveils first-half results.
(Reporting By Francesco Canepa. Editing by Jane Merriman)