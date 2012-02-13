LONDON Feb 13 Britain's FTSE 100 share index is expected to open higher on Monday after the Greek parliament approved a deeply unpopular austerity bill needed to secure a second bailout from the European Union and the International Monetary Fund and thereby avoid a chaotic default on its debts.

But traders said that gains on the index, currently hovering around six-month highs, are likely to be limited as serious violence on the streets of Athens serves as a reminder that enduring relief for the Greek economy is far from assured.

The UK benchmark looks set to climb 30 to 32 points, or as much as 0.5 percent, according to financial bookmakers, having closed down 43.08 points, or 0.7 percent, at 5,852.39 on Friday.

A leading business lobby said that Britain's economic growth will gather pace in the second half of this year, making it unlikely the Bank of England will give the economy another cash injection.

In its latest economic forecast, the Confederation of British Industry lowered its forecast for British growth this year to 0.9 percent from the 1.2 percent it predicted in November, though this was in response to an economic contraction recorded in the last three months of 2011.

In a packed week in terms of domestic macroeconomic data, investors will look at releases including British inflation, unemployment, and retail sales numbers, and the February Bank of England inflation report.

Across the Atlantic, no important U.S. data is due on Monday, with the main focus to be the release of minutes from the last Federal Reserve FOMC rate-setting meeting on Wednesday, and the latest U.S. CPI inflation report on Friday.

UK stocks to watch on Monday are:

VODAFONE

The British mobile phone operator is considering a 700 million pound ($1.1 billion) bid for Cable & Wireless Worldwide although no offer is imminent, the Sunday Times reported, citing industry and City of London sources.

Vodafone declined to comment on the article, which also reported that private equity firm Apax was "running the rule over Cable & Wireless Worldwide."

GLENCORE

The commodities trader's boss Ivan Glasenberg will personally champion its proposed $90 billion megamerger with Xstrata to disgruntled investors this week after a series of big-name funds vowed to vote down the tie-up, according to various newspapers.

HSBC

Europe's biggest bank is set to pay its chief executive Stuart Gulliver up to 12.5 million pounds in salary, bonuses and incentive shares for the past year, according to the Sunday Express.

BARCLAYS

Bob Diamond is under pressure from top Barclays investors to "tone down" his bonus amid political and public anger over bankers' pay, the Sunday Times said.

BAE SYSTEMS

Bosses at aerospace group BAE Systems are set to be rewarded with multimillion pound bonuses and share awards, the Sunday Times said.

EASYJET

Easyjet believes it has isolated Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou, company founder and major shareholder, in a row over the executive pay report at the airline, the Telegraph said.

MITCHELLS & BUTLERS

The chief executive of Novus Leisure is understood to have rejected a possible move to Mitchells & Butlers amid private equity interest in the bars and clubs operator, according to the Times.

FIDESSA GROUP

The trading systems firm reports full-year results.

TELECITY GROUP

The web-hosting group posts full-year results.

MONITISE

The mobile payments firm delivers first-half results.

AMINO TECHNOLOGIES

The digital entertainment solutions group unveils full-year results.

AMINO TECHNOLOGIES

The digital entertainment solutions group unveils full-year results.