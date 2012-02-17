LONDON Feb 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen
opening up to 0.3 percent higher on Friday, according to financial bookmakers,
supported by rising expectations that Greece would avoid a messy default that
could exacerbate the euro zone debt crisis.
Optimism is growing that Greece has finally done enough to secure a second
bailout, which could be approved as early as Monday, and euro zone sources said
national central banks in the currency bloc would exchange holdings of Greek
bonds this weekend to avoid taking forced losses.
Averting a disorderly Greek insolvency was seen as a crucial step to keep
market pressure off other debt-laden countries in the euro zone periphery and
protect an already battered banking system.
"We are getting a clearer picture of the proposed timetable, and if it runs
true then risk assets, like equities, should remain supported," Christ Weston,
an institutional dealer at IG Markets, said.
The UK blue chip index is expected to open 16 points to 19 points higher
after falling 6.78 points to 5,885.38 points on Thursday, having pared losses in
afternoon trade on the back of upbeat U.S. economic data.
IG Weston said Thursday's intraday low of 5,829 respected an uptrend that had
been in place since Nov. 25, underpinning a "bullish bias" that could soon see
the index test Wednesday's high of 5,923.
Underscoring the positive momentum in global equity markets, the U.S. S&P 500
index hit a nine-month high on Thursday, while Japan's Nikkei reached
levels not seen since August.
Investors will be looking for further reasons for optimism when UK retail
sales data for January are released at 0930 GMT. Analysts polled by Thomson
Reuters expect a 0.4 percent fall from December, when retail sales had risen 0.6
percent month on month.
In the United States, January's consumer prices data will be released at 1330
GMT, along with real weekly earnings.
The seasonally adjusted Consumer Price Index was expected to have risen 0.3
percent last month, after a flat reading in December. Core CPI, which excludes
more volatile food and energy costs, was seen up 0.2 percent after rising 0.1
percent in December.
U.S. real weekly earnings were forecast to have increased by 0.1 percent in
January after a 0.5 percent increase in the last month of 2011.
UK stocks to watch on Friday are:
SAINSBURY
Britain's third-biggest supermarket group was the subject of reheated bid
talk on Thursday, with whispers suggesting the group could be the subject of
a renewed 9 billion pounds-plus, or 500 pence-a-share, bid from the Qataris,
according to the Daily Mail market report.
IMPERIAL TOBACCO
The Lambert & Butler and Golden Virginia cigeratte group's shares rose on
Thursday on revived talk of a 3,500 pence-a-share break-up bid from Japan
Tobacco, according to the Daily Mail market report.
ANGLO AMERICAN
The miner publishes final results for 2011.
SEVERN TRENT
The water company issues a trading update.
SPECTRIS
The electrical engineering firm issues preliminary results for 2011.
CAPITAL SHOPPING CENTRES
The mall owner holds a shareholder general meeting.
FIDELITY CHINA SPECIAL SITUATIONS
The investment trust issues a trading update.
UMECO
The aerospace parts supplier issues a trading update.
