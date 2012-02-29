LONDON Feb 29 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen
opening down 3-5 points, or 0.1 percent on Wednesday, according to financial
bookmakers, pausing after gains in the previous session on the final, leap day
session of the month, with investors awaiting the outcome of another cash
injection for banks from the ECB.
The European Central Bank is expecetd to inject about 500 billion euros ($670
billion) into the euro zone's financial system on Wednesday to fight the
regional debt crisis, enabling banks to tap as much of the ultra-cheap, 3-year
loans as they like. It will be the second cash injection since
December.
"Traders are in two minds as to whether another injection of liquidity from
the ECB will propel markets higher or whether it will mark the peak in the
recent run-up in equity markets," said Jonathan Sudaria, dealer at Capital
Spreads.
"A figure that is regarded as a high take up will likely see risky assets
move higher. However, an in-line or low take up could see the reverse."
The UK blue chip index closed up 12.36 points, or 0.2 percen on Tuesday at
5,927.91, led higher by firmer miners which tracked metal prices higher on the
anticipation that cheap ECB loans flooding the financial system will boost the
outlook for raw materials demand and for lending.
On Wall Street on Tuesday, the Dow also closed 0.2 percent higher,
ending above 13,000 for the first time since May 2008, while the broader S&P 500
also hit a milestone, as buoyant U.S. consumer confidence data and a
sharp drop in oil prices nudged the nearly five-month rally forward.
And Asian stocks rose to a seven-month high on Wednesday, with the MSCI Asia
Pacific ex-Japan ahead 1.4 percent, supported by broad gains
across sectors.
Copper and oil prices recovered from earlier losses in Asia trade, while a
weaker dollar supported precious metals.
British consumer confidence held steady in February at the seven-month high
reached last month, a survey by GfK NOP showed on Wednesday, keeping alive hopes
that recent evidence of a pick-up in consumption may herald an economic
recovery.
The headline index in the survey stayed at the -29 level reached in January.
But it fell short of economists' forecast for a reading of -27 and was still
lower than a year ago.
The Bank of England's consumer credit and mortgage lending data for January
will be released at 0930 GMT.
Investors will also focus on some key U.S. pointers, with preliminary U.S.
fourth-quarter GDP numbers due at 1330 GMT, February's Chicago PMI scheduled for
1445 GMT, and the Fed's latest Biege Book published after the London close at
1900 GMT.
Ex-dividend considerations will knock 7.65 points off the FTSE 100 index on
Wednesday, with mining heavyweights BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto,
together with drinks firm Diageo, all losing their payout attractions.
UK stocks to watch on Wednesday are:
STANDARD CHARTERED
The Asian-focused bank reported a 2011 pretax profit of $6.78 billion, up
from the $6.12 billion it recorded a year earlier, it said in a filing to the
Hong Kong bourse. The result was in line with an expectation for $6.8 billion
from a poll of 24 analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
BP
BP is seeking to settle a lawsuit over the massive 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil
spill by tapping a $14 billion fund it set aside to compensate fishermen and
businesses harmed by the disaster, lawyers familiar with the talks said.
RIO TINTO
Tighter credit and labour shortages will thwart miners' plans to boost iron
ore output, global miner Rio Tinto said on Tuesday, joining other majors in
playing down concerns the market would soon be oversupplied.
VODAFONE
Vodafone was in head-on conflict with the European Commission on Tuesday
after warning that mobile companies would slash investment in new networks if
regulators did not ease up on prices, The Times said.
NEW WORLD RESOURCES
Polish coking coal producer JSW has held early-stage talks with
BXR Group, which owns 64 percent of Czech-based New World, about a combination
of the FTSE 250 company with the Polish business, the Daily Telegraph said.
ITV
The terresterial broadcaster posts full-year results.
WEIR GROUP
The engineer reveals full-year results.
HENDERSON GROUP
The fund manager delivers full-year results.
TAYLOR WIMPEY <TW.L
The housebuilder unveils full-year results.
NATIONAL EXPRESS GROUP
The transport operator posts full-year results.
CARILLION
The support services and construction group reports full-year results.
CAPITAL & COUNTIES PROPERTIES
The property group reveals full-year results.
INTL PERSONAL FINANCE
The emerging markets-focused lender delivers full-year results.
INTERSERVE
The support services and construction firm unveils full-year results.
LAVENDON GROUP
The powered access equipment rental group posts full-year results.
CANDOVER INVESTMENTS
The investment group reports full-year results.
HELPHIRE GROUP
The accident claims handler unveils first-half results.
RICARDO
The engineering and automotive consultancy delivers first-half results.
RESTAURANT GROUP
The restaurants operator posts full-year results.
SPORTINGBET
The online gaming group reveals first-half results.
SUPERGLASS
The glass fibre insulation firm issues a trading statement.
RSM TENON GROUP
The business services firm reports first-half results.
ANT
The digital TV software and services firm unveils full-year results.
ATH RESOURCES
The coal producer holds its annual general meeting.
(Reporting by Jon Hopkins)