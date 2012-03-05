LONDON March 5 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 10-17 points, or as much as 0.3 percent on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, extending the previous session's decline and tracking weakness in Asian equities.

With a quite diary at the start of the week, the Bank of England meeting on Thursday and Friday's U.S. jobs report were seen as the most likely events to give investors new direction.

"You can almost sense a tumbleweed moment playing out in European and global equity markets, where we are seeing the calm before the potential storm as the event risk in all parts of the world comes alive," said Chris Weston, Institutional Trader at IG Markets.

The UK blue chip index closed down 20.12 points, or 0.3 percent on Friday at 5,911.13, dragged down by weakness in heavyweight mining issues.

U.S. blue chips ended flat on Friday, while the broader S&P 500 shed 0.3 percent as investors consolidated recent gains and looked for fresh direction.

Asian shares eased on Monday with investors cautious about riding further on liquidity-driven optimism without seeing more evidence of firmer global growth.

The MSCI Asia Pacific ex-Japan dropped 1.1 percent and Japan's Nikkei stock average fell 0.8 percent.

On the commodity front, Brent crude climbed back up near $124 a barrel on Monday, rebounding from a drop of 2 percent the previous session as another refiner announced cuts to Iranian imports, feeding fears of a supply crunch as the West presses ahead with sanctions on Tehran.

Copper prices, however, edged lower, falling back after hitting one-month highs, with mixed data from China creating some uncertainty.

China's services sector ran at its fastest pace in four months in February, although well below its long-term trend despite an uptick in new business growth to an eight-month high, according to HSBC's survey of purchasing managers.

China aims to grow its economy by 7.5 percent in 2012 by following proactive fiscal and prudent monetary policies to combat downward pressure on growth and still high inflation, Premier Wen Jiabao said as the country kicks off its annual parliament meetings.

On the domestic front, Britain will avoid a recession this year and the Bank of England will not need to inject any more stimulus, but the recovery will be weak and the government should step up its efforts to boost growth, the British Chambers of Commerce said on Monday.

With all eyes on Thursday's monthly Bank of England interest rate decision, investors will only have February's Markit/CIPS British services PMI report, released at 0928 GMT, to digest on Monday, with a reading of 54.9 forecast, up from 56.0 in January.

Across the Atlantic, January U.S. factory orders and revised durable goods orders will be released at 1330 GMT, with the February U.S. ISM non-manufacturing index due at 1500 GMT.

The main focus this week, however, will be February's U.S. jobs report, due on Friday, with an increase of 210,000 forecast in nonfarm payrolls, after a 243,000 rise in January, leaving the unemployment rate unchanged at 8.3 percent.

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares ease as investors await more data

* Wall St slips; S&P tries for 3rd straight weekly gain

* Tokyo's Nikkei share average closes down 0.80 pct

* FOREX-Dollar off 9-month high vs yen on profit-taking

* TREASURIES-U.S. bonds bolstered as stock gains pause

* Brent back near $124 on supply concerns over Iran

* PRECIOUS-Gold holds ground at $1,710, dollar strength

* METALS-LME copper clings to gains on China hopes

UK stocks to watch on Monday are:

BP

BP has reached an estimated $7.8 billion deal with plaintiffs suing over the massive 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill, the company said on Friday, but the oil giant still faces claims by the U.S. government, Gulf states and drilling partners. U.S. District Judge Carl Barbier, in an order made three days before the case had been due to go to trial, said the proposed terms of the class settlement would be submitted to court for approval. [ID: nL2E8E3106]

GLENCORE

The commodities trader reports full-year results.

For a preview, click on [ID: nL4E8E306X]

RIO TINTO

Rio Tinto may cut output at one of its Australian aluminium smelters which is losing money due to the strong Australian dollar, high production costs and weak aluminium prices, the global miner said.

BARCLAYS

Top bankers at Barclays are expected to have millions of pounds of bonuses handed out in the coming days in a move that could trigger fresh controversy about City pay. Disclosures made to the stock exchange suggest five senior bankers stand to receive up to 7.5 million pounds from pay deals agreed in 2010, the Guardian said on Monday.

HSBC

Stuart Gulliver, Chief Executive of HSBC said the bank is undervalued by as much as $28 billion because of the regulatory regime in force in Britain. Gulliver said the UK banking levy and the prospect of legislation splitting retail and investment arms of banks affects HSBC's value and would cost it almost $3 billion a year, The Sunday Telegraph said.

LLOYDS BANKING GROUP

Britain's Financial Services Authority (FSA) has ordered the Co-operative Bank to overhaul the way it runs its business or face the possibility of losing the right to buy 630 Lloyds branches, The Sunday Telegraph said.

TESCO

Britain's biggest retailer plans to open new stores and create 20,000 new jobs in the UK over the next two years as it battles back from a profit warning earlier this year and seeks to tackle a drop in UK market share.

THOMAS COOK

Swiss travel group Kuoni is not interested in buying up parts of struggling British rival Thomas Cook, its chief executive told a German paper.

INTERTEK GROUP

The equipment testing firm reports full-year results.

PETROFAC

The energy services group unveils full-year results.

AMLIN

The Lloyd's of London insurer posts full-year results.

BRITISH POLYTHENE INDUSTRIES

The packaging group reveals full-year results.

CITY OF LONDON INVESTMENT GROUP

The investment firm issues a trading update.

CLS HOLDINGS

The property group delivers full-year results.

PROXIMAGEN GROUP

The arthritis treatment developer unveils full-year results.

HYDROGEN GROUP

The specialist recruitment firm reports full-year results.

SAGENTIA GROUP

The technology consulting group posts full-year results.

TODAY'S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Jon Hopkins; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)