LONDON March 5 Britain's FTSE 100
index is seen opening down 10-17 points, or as much as 0.3
percent on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, extending
the previous session's decline and tracking weakness in Asian
equities.
With a quite diary at the start of the week, the Bank of
England meeting on Thursday and Friday's U.S. jobs report were
seen as the most likely events to give investors new direction.
"You can almost sense a tumbleweed moment playing out in
European and global equity markets, where we are seeing the calm
before the potential storm as the event risk in all parts of the
world comes alive," said Chris Weston, Institutional Trader at
IG Markets.
The UK blue chip index closed down 20.12 points, or 0.3
percent on Friday at 5,911.13, dragged down by weakness in
heavyweight mining issues.
U.S. blue chips ended flat on Friday, while the
broader S&P 500 shed 0.3 percent as investors
consolidated recent gains and looked for fresh direction.
Asian shares eased on Monday with investors cautious about
riding further on liquidity-driven optimism without seeing more
evidence of firmer global growth.
The MSCI Asia Pacific ex-Japan dropped 1.1
percent and Japan's Nikkei stock average fell 0.8 percent.
On the commodity front, Brent crude climbed back up
near $124 a barrel on Monday, rebounding from a drop of 2
percent the previous session as another refiner announced cuts
to Iranian imports, feeding fears of a supply crunch as the West
presses ahead with sanctions on Tehran.
Copper prices, however, edged lower, falling back
after hitting one-month highs, with mixed data from China
creating some uncertainty.
China's services sector ran at its fastest pace in four
months in February, although well below its long-term trend
despite an uptick in new business growth to an eight-month high,
according to HSBC's survey of purchasing managers.
China aims to grow its economy by 7.5 percent in 2012 by
following proactive fiscal and prudent monetary policies to
combat downward pressure on growth and still high inflation,
Premier Wen Jiabao said as the country kicks off its annual
parliament meetings.
On the domestic front, Britain will avoid a recession this
year and the Bank of England will not need to inject any more
stimulus, but the recovery will be weak and the government
should step up its efforts to boost growth, the British Chambers
of Commerce said on Monday.
With all eyes on Thursday's monthly Bank of England interest
rate decision, investors will only have February's Markit/CIPS
British services PMI report, released at 0928 GMT, to digest on
Monday, with a reading of 54.9 forecast, up from 56.0 in
January.
Across the Atlantic, January U.S. factory orders and revised
durable goods orders will be released at 1330 GMT, with the
February U.S. ISM non-manufacturing index due at 1500 GMT.
The main focus this week, however, will be February's U.S.
jobs report, due on Friday, with an increase of 210,000 forecast
in nonfarm payrolls, after a 243,000 rise in January, leaving
the unemployment rate unchanged at 8.3 percent.
UK stocks to watch on Monday are:
BP
BP has reached an estimated $7.8 billion deal with
plaintiffs suing over the massive 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill,
the company said on Friday, but the oil giant still faces claims
by the U.S. government, Gulf states and drilling partners. U.S.
District Judge Carl Barbier, in an order made three days before
the case had been due to go to trial, said the proposed terms of
the class settlement would be submitted to court for approval.
[ID: nL2E8E3106]
GLENCORE
The commodities trader reports full-year results.
For a preview, click on [ID: nL4E8E306X]
RIO TINTO
Rio Tinto may cut output at one of its Australian aluminium
smelters which is losing money due to the strong Australian
dollar, high production costs and weak aluminium prices, the
global miner said.
BARCLAYS
Top bankers at Barclays are expected to have millions of
pounds of bonuses handed out in the coming days in a move that
could trigger fresh controversy about City pay. Disclosures made
to the stock exchange suggest five senior bankers stand to
receive up to 7.5 million pounds from pay deals agreed in 2010,
the Guardian said on Monday.
HSBC
Stuart Gulliver, Chief Executive of HSBC said the bank is
undervalued by as much as $28 billion because of the regulatory
regime in force in Britain. Gulliver said the UK banking levy
and the prospect of legislation splitting retail and investment
arms of banks affects HSBC's value and would cost it almost $3
billion a year, The Sunday Telegraph said.
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP
Britain's Financial Services Authority (FSA) has ordered the
Co-operative Bank to overhaul the way it runs its business or
face the possibility of losing the right to buy 630 Lloyds
branches, The Sunday Telegraph said.
TESCO
Britain's biggest retailer plans to open new stores and
create 20,000 new jobs in the UK over the next two years as it
battles back from a profit warning earlier this year and seeks
to tackle a drop in UK market share.
THOMAS COOK
Swiss travel group Kuoni is not interested in
buying up parts of struggling British rival Thomas Cook,
its chief executive told a German paper.
INTERTEK GROUP
The equipment testing firm reports full-year results.
PETROFAC
The energy services group unveils full-year results.
AMLIN
The Lloyd's of London insurer posts full-year results.
BRITISH POLYTHENE INDUSTRIES
The packaging group reveals full-year results.
CITY OF LONDON INVESTMENT GROUP
The investment firm issues a trading update.
CLS HOLDINGS
The property group delivers full-year results.
PROXIMAGEN GROUP
The arthritis treatment developer unveils full-year results.
HYDROGEN GROUP
The specialist recruitment firm reports full-year results.
SAGENTIA GROUP
The technology consulting group posts full-year results.
