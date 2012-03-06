LONDON, March 6 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 1-4 points, or 0.1 percent on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, modestly extending losses into a third straight session in tandem with weakness overnight on Wall Street and in Asia.

Investors were unsettled by renewed worries over the prospect of a recession in Europe and a slowdown in growth in resource-hungry China that have seen a 2-1/2 month stock market rally stall.

The UK blue chip index closed down 36.31 points, or 0.6 percent on Monday at 5,874.82, as weakness in miners and engineers outstripped strength in defensive stocks after China cut its growth forecasts, while mixed economic data in Europe and the United States dimmed the outlook for the global economy.

U.S. blue chips closed 0.1 percent lower on Monday, while the broader S&P 500 index shed 0.4 percent, also pressured by falls from basic materials.

Asian shares also fell on Tuesday, with the MSCI Asia Pacific ex-Japan index dropping 1.4 percent, dragged lower by Chinese shares and the pan-Asian mining sector .

London copper prices fell further in Asian trade, down 0.7 percent as the demand picture was clouded by Monday's growth forecast cut by top metals consumer China.

Oil was the only market bucking the downtrend, up 0.1 percent as worries grew about the risk of supply disruptions amid rising tension over Iran's dispute with the West on Tehran's nuclear program.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu assured President Barack Obama on Monday that Israel has not made any decision on attacking Iran's nuclear sites, sources close to the talks said, but the Israeli prime minister gave no sign of backing away from possible military action.

Debt-stricken Greece also remained in the spotlight on Tuesday, after major Greek bondholders voiced their support for a deal that would cancel more than 100 billion euros ($132 billion) of its private sector debts - a key part of a 130 billion euros bailout. The lenders, mainly banks, insurers and investment institutions, have to reveal their intentions by Thursday night.

On the data front, British retail sales remained sluggish last month, the British Retail Consortium said on Tuesday, in a survey that continued to contrast with the more upbeat trend in official data and another private-sector survey.

The BRC said that like-for-like retail sales - a measure that strips out changes in floorspace and is favoured by equity analysts - fell by an annual 0.3 percent in February in value terms, the same decline as the previous month.

"Given the recent positive surprises in UK data this morning's release of the latest retail sales numbers from the British Retail Consortium were surprising in that there was no February improvement from January's drop," said Michael Hewson, senior market analyst at CMC Markets UK.

No other important British macroeconomic data will be released on Tuesday, with no U.S. economic pointers of note scheduled either.

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares, growth assets hit by economy fears

* US STOCKS-Wall St slips as China trims growth target

* Nikkei slips below 9,700, fears mount of correction

* Brent rises near $124 on Iran supply worries

* FOREX-RBA keeps growth currencies under cosh, yen gains

* Gold holds around $1,700; China growth worry weighs

* LME copper drops for 3rd day on China demand view

UK stocks to watch on Tuesday are:

TESCO

Tesco's U.S. chain Fresh & Easy could break even as early as this year, the British supermarket giant's chief executive, Philip Clarke told the Financial Times in an interview published on Tuesday.

MISYS

Switzerland's Temenos is looking at options to sweeten its planned $2 billion merger with Misys, after the UK group's lead shareholder joined a bidding war for the banking software company, The Financial Times said.

FRESNILLO

The Mexico-based precious metals miner posts full-year results.

MEGGITT

The engineering group reports full-year results.

INMARSAT

The satellites operator unveils full-year results.

EASYJET

The discount airline reports February traffic data.

TULLETT PREBON

The inter-dealer broker delivers full-year results.

JOHN WOOD GROUP

The energy services group reveals full-year results.

MICHAEL PAGE INTERNATIONAL

The staffing firm posts full-year results.

ASHTEAD GROUP

The equipment hire group unveils full-year results.

BETFAIR GROUP

The online gaming group issues a third-quarter trading update.

CAPE INTERMEDIATE HOLDINGS

The energy services firm delivers full-year results.

CUPID

The online dating firm posts full-year results.

ST IVES

The printing group reports full-year results.

JAMES FISHER & SONS

The marine services firm unveils full-year results.

HYDRO INTERNATIONAL

The water treatment group posts full-year results.

INTERIOR SERVICES GROUP

The shop fitting firm reports first-half results.

JOHNSON SERVICE GROUP

The dry cleaning group reveals full-year results.

MACFARLANE GROUP

The packaging group delivers full-year results.

JOHN MENZIES

The distribution and aviation services group posts full-year results.

OMEGA INSURANCE HOLDINGS

The insurer unveils full-year results.

PARITY

The IT services group posts full-year results.

OXFORD BIOMEDICA

The gene-based biopharma firm reports full-year results.

PACE

The set-top box maker posts full-year results.

SHARE

The retail stockbroker reveals full-year results.

ZOTEFOAMS

The high-performance foams manufacturer delivers full-year results.

TODAY'S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Jon Hopkins; Editing by Mike Nesbit)