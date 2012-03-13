(Updates with additional company news)
* British house prices fell at their slowest pace since July 2010 last
month, and surveyors expect prices to stabilise in the coming months as the
economic outlook brightens, the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors said on
Tuesday.
* British employers plan to expand their workforce at the fastest rate since
the third quarter of 2011 after a hiring lull in the first three months of this
year, a survey by recruitment firm Manpower showed on Tuesday.
* January British trade data will be released at 0930 GMT, with a global
deficit of 7.88 billion pounds forecast, up from 7.11 billion in December, and a
non-EU trade gap of 4.25 billion pounds seen, up from 3.75 billion pounds.
* Attention will be on the latest U.S. Federal reserve rate decision, due
after the London close at 1815 GMT, although no changes are expected. Ahead of
that decision, U.S. February retail sales data will be released at 1230 GMT,
with March IBD consumer confidence and January business inventories both due at
1400 GMT.
* ANTOFAGASTA The Chilean copper miner said it would pay a special
dividend of 24 cents a share, below market expectations, taking its full-year
dividend to less than half 2010's bumper level, despite a 32 percent rise in
profit boosted by metals prices.
* ASTRAZENECA The drugmaker said on Tuesday it was suing the Food
and Drug Administration after the U.S. regulator refused to delay the market
entry later this month of generic versions of top-selling antipsychotic
Seroquel.
* STANDARD LIFE The British insurer reported a better-than-expected
28 percent increase in its 2011 profit, helped by cost cuts and a strong
performance at its Canadian unit.
* BSKYB Nick Ferguson's move to step down as chairman of SVG Capital
has paved the way for him to unseat the satellite broadcaster's boss
James Murdoch, the Daily Mail said.
* DIAGEO Market rumours suggest the British drinks group could be a
potential bidder for U.S. firm Bean Inc, the liquor group formed from the
break-up of Fortune Brands last year, the Daily Mail's Market Report said.
* IAG The airline, owner of British Airways, could face a drawn out
competition investigation into its acquisition of BMI from Lufthansa
after being told by the European Commission that its proposed concessions are
unlikely to suffice, the Daily Telegraph said.
* COMPUTACENTER The IT company posted a 12.4 percent rise in profit,
its sixth consecutive year of double-digit profit growth, helped by its French
and German customers upgrading IT infrastructure as demand in Britain went into
reverse.
* CLOSE BROTHERS The British financial services group said it was
confident of delivering a solid second-half performance on continued growth in
its core banking arm and a recovery at its securities unit, after posting a dip
in interim profits.
* BURBERRY The chief executive of French fragrance company
Interparfums has told Reuters talks are ongoing to create a new
structure for British label Burberry's fragrance and cosmetic line and should be
wrapped up within six weeks.
* HSBC Europe's biggest bank HSBC is set to scale back its Asian
operations as it considers the sale or closure of seven Asian retail businesses
from Pakistan to New Zealand, where it has decided to no longer focus
investment, the Financial Times said.
* GLAXOSMITHKLINE The pay of Glaxo's chief executive almost doubled
to 6.8 million pounds last year, despite a drop in sales at the drugs company,
The Times said.
* GAME GROUP Potential predators are eyeing the assets of Game
Group, as the struggling video games retailer fights for survival, the Financial
Times said.
* ORIEL SECURITIES, one of the few stockbrokers confident enough to expand
aggressively in the past year, has laid off more than a tenth of its staff, in
the latest sign of the tough conditions for London's independent brokers, the
Financial Times said.
