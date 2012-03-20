* Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 7 to 13 points, or as much as 0.2 percent lower on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers.

* The UK blue chip index closed 4.47 points lower on Monday at 5,961.11.

* UK February inflation numbers will be released at 0930 GMT, with CPI seen up 0.5 percent, after a 0.5 percent fall in January, giving an annualised figure of 3.3 percent, down from 3.6 percent in the previous month.

* March CBI industrial trends-orders survey will be released at 1100 GMT, with a reading of -6 expected, having been -3 in February.

* Across the Atlantic, February U.S. housing starts will be released at 1230 GMT.

* GLENCORE The commodities giant, partnered with Canada's Richardson International Ltd and Agrium Inc, is close to a deal to buy Viterra Inc, Canada's biggest grain handler, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

* BHP BILLITON The world's biggest miner said it was seeing signs of "flattening" iron ore demand from China, though for now it was pushing ahead with ambitious plans to expand production.

* RIO TINTO The miner said it was sticking with plans to raise capacity from its huge mines in Western Australia's Pilbara iron ore belt, betting on a soft landing for the Chinese economy.

* ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND The bank is closing its equity capital market and corporate finance units in South Korea and cash equities businesses in Indonesia, Korea and Singapore, affecting 70 people, as part of moves to cut the size of its investment bank. [ID:nL3E8EK0TV}

* British finance minister George Osborne launches his much-vaunted 20 billion pound credit easing scheme to help small companies on Tuesday, but critics argue the plan will make little difference to cash-starved firms.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

CAIRN ENERGY reports full-year results.

DEBENHAMS will issue a trading update.

GEM DIAMONDS posts fourth-quarter results.

HOCHSCHILD MINING unveils full-year results.

MEARS GROUP reveals full-year results.

REAL GOOD FOOD delivers full-year results.

M&C SAATCHI posts full-year results.

SOURCE BIOSCIENCE reports full-year results.

SEVERFIELD ROWEN reveals full-year results.

UTV MEDIA delivers full-year results.

CORERO NETWORK SECURITY unveils full-year results.

T CLARKE reports full-year results.

BIOQUELL posts full-year results.

CHARLEMAGNE CAPITAL unveils full-year results.

UK COMMERCIAL PROPERTY TRUST posts full-year results.

