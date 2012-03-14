UPDATE 1-SunPower reports bigger quarterly loss
Feb 15 SunPower Corp, the No. 2 U.S. solar panel maker, reported a larger quarterly loss as the company took a bigger restructuring charge.
LONDON, March 14 * Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 23-26 points, or 0.4 percent higher on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* Japan's Nikkei average climbed 1.5 percent to close above 10,000 for the first time in seven months overnight, while the U.S. stock market posted its best day this year.
* London's blue chip index closed up 63.16 points, or 1.1 percent at 5,955.91 on Tuesday, but volumes were thin with the FTSE 100 trading 83 percent of a subdued 90-day average.
* Brent crude steadied above $126, in sight of 11-month highs, as expectations for a build in U.S. crude inventories offset improving economic sentiment in the world's top oil consumer. Copper prices also steadied.
* Companies going ex-dividend are expected to take around 6.86 points off the FTSE 100 on Wednesday, with the most impact coming from HSBC.
* XSTRATA has sold a stake in its burgeoning Canadian coking coal operations to JX Nippon, forming a joint venture with the Japanese oil refiner to build the business and market the coal in Japan.
* SCHRODERS is in talks to acquire an almost 30 percent stake in India's Axis Asset Management in a deal worth around 1.3 billion rupees ($26 million), two Indian newspapers reported citing unnamed sources.
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting By Toni Vorobyova)
Feb 15 SunPower Corp, the No. 2 U.S. solar panel maker, reported a larger quarterly loss as the company took a bigger restructuring charge.
BERLIN, Feb 15 No country can solve the world's problems on its own and governments can achieve more for their nations if they work together closely, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday.
Feb 15 SunPower Corp's quarterly loss widened, as the No. 2 U.S. solar panel maker took a bigger restructuring charge.