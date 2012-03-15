(Updates with additional company news)

LONDON, March 15 * Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 2-8 points, or as much as 0.1 percent, on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* After five successive days of gains, the longest winning streak since last summer, the FTSE 100 ended down 10.48 points, or 0.2 percent, at 5,945.43 on Wednesday, dragged into the red by heavily weighted miners on concerns over Chinese demand.

* Fitch Ratings revised down its outlook on Britain's AAA rating to negative on Wednesday, warning the nation faced a greater than 1-in-2 chance of losing its top-notch status in the next couple of years if the government eases back on its debt-cutting measures.

* Across the Atlantic a number of economic data releases will draw attention on Thursday, including U.S. February producer prices, the latest U.S. weekly jobless claims, and the March Empire State index, all due at 1230 GMT, with the March Philly Fed index out at 1400 GMT.

* No major domestic economic data is scheduled for release on Thursday.

* HOME RETAIL Britain's biggest household goods retailer said fourth-quarter sales continued to tumble at both its catalogue-based Argos and Homebase do-it-yourself chains as cash-strapped shoppers cut back spending on non-essential goods.

* AEGIS The marketing group expects to outperform the sector and drive profits further after smashing organic revenue targets in 2011 due to record client wins in the United States and Asia.

* F&C ASSET MANAGEMENT The UK funds house said it lost 7.2 billion pounds of outflows last year after some of its key strategic partners exited, although improved fund performance helped it to post a small rise in revenues.

* GAME GROUP Private investment firm OpCapita has expressed an interest in buying the debt of the struggling British video games retailer and paying overdue and due payments to its suppliers in full, according to sources close to the situation. Shares in Game Group rocketed 82 percent on Wednesday.

* TESCO The chief executive of Tesco's UK business, Richard Brasher, is to step down over poor sales, Sky News reported.

* LLOYDS BANKING GROUP Lloyds has started the sale of A$2.1 billion ($2.2 billion) of non-performing loans on distressed property in Australia as the group seeks to wind down non-core assets, a source close to the deal said.

* BP The oil is investigating a "serious case of bribery and corruption" alleged to have been taking place in the company's tanker chartering division, the Daily Telegraph reports.

