* The UK blue chip index closed down 4.71 points, or 0.1 percent, at 5,940.72 on Thursday, having shed 0.2 percent in the previous session following five successive days of gains -- the longest winning streak since last summer.

* No major domestic economic data is scheduled for release on Friday.

* Across the Atlantic, U.S. February consumer prices data is due at 1230 GMT, with U.S. February industrial output figures out at 1315 GMT, and the March preliminary Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan consumer sentiment survey due at 1355 GMT.

* GLAXOSMITHKLINE Glaxo and rivals including Pfizer are preparing second-round bids for Turkey's Mustafa Nevzat Ilac Sanayi, a maker of injectable generic drugs, that may be worth some $800 million, four people familiar with the process said.

* OIL EXPLORERS - Argentina will take legal action against any companies involved in oil exploration off the disputed Falkland Islands as part of a drive to pressure Britain into sovereignty talks, the foreign minister said.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

EMIS GROUP reports full-year results.

HGCAPITAL TRUST reports full-year results.

BRUNNER INVESTMENT TRUST holds its annual general meeting.

ALPHA PYRENEES TRUST reports full-year results.

