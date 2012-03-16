LONDON, March 16 * Britain's FTSE 100 index is
seen opening unchanged to up 2 points on Friday, according to financial
bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* The UK blue chip index closed down 4.71 points, or 0.1 percent, at
5,940.72 on Thursday, having shed 0.2 percent in the previous session following
five successive days of gains -- the longest winning streak since last summer.
* No major domestic economic data is scheduled for release on Friday.
* Across the Atlantic, U.S. February consumer prices data is due at 1230
GMT, with U.S. February industrial output figures out at 1315 GMT, and the March
preliminary Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan consumer sentiment survey due
at 1355 GMT.
* GLAXOSMITHKLINE Glaxo and rivals including Pfizer are
preparing second-round bids for Turkey's Mustafa Nevzat Ilac Sanayi, a maker of
injectable generic drugs, that may be worth some $800 million, four people
familiar with the process said.
* OIL EXPLORERS - Argentina will take legal action against any companies
involved in oil exploration off the disputed Falkland Islands as part of a drive
to pressure Britain into sovereignty talks, the foreign minister said.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
EMIS GROUP reports full-year results.
HGCAPITAL TRUST reports full-year results.
BRUNNER INVESTMENT TRUST holds its annual general meeting.
ALPHA PYRENEES TRUST reports full-year results.
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines
