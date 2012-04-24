(Adds further company news)

LONDON, April 24 * Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 15-19 points, or 0.3 percent higher on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, bouncing after sharp falls in the previous session. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed down 106.58 points, or 1.9 percent on Monday at 5,665.57, surrendering almost all of last week's gains, led by falls in heavyweight commodity and banking stocks as political uncertainty and disappointing economic data revived concerns over the euro zone debt situation.

* Copper was largely flat on Tuesday as political uncertainty and lacklustre economic data in Europe kept investors on the sidelines waiting for clearer price signals in a market dulled by China's high stockpiles and weaker than expected demand.

* Brent crude held steady under $119 a barrel on Tuesday as fears over the health of the euro zone economies and political uncertainty countered worries over a production stoppage in the North Sea and potential supply disruptions from Iran.

* ROYAL DUTCH SHELL, COVE ENERGY Royal Dutch Shell has agreed to buy Mozambique-focused explorer Cove Energy in a 1.12 billion pound recommended cash deal, after the major raised its previous offer to 220 pence a share, matching a rival bid from Thailand's PTT.

* ARM HOLDINGS The British chip designer, whose technology powers Apple's iPad, met market expectations with a 22 percent rise in first-quarter adjusted pretax profit to 61.9 million pounds, helped by growth in chip-makers licensing its energy efficient designs.

* AB FOODS The food ingredients and retailing group posted a 5 percent rise in earnings to 34.4 pence for its 24-week half-year to March 3, compared to a forecast of 33.5 pnce from a Reuters survey of eight brokers, as under-pressure British shoppers turned to its Primark discount fashion stores and as it benefited from high sugar prices.

* REED ELSEVIER The Anglo-Dutch publishing and events group said it was on track for further growth this year, helped by strength at its core Elsevier business, with growth rates in the first quarter consistent with 2011 trends.

* CAPITA The outsourcing group said it has made an encouraging start to 2012 with first-quarter turnover 17 percent ahead of the same stage last year and its bid pipeline remaining strong, particularly across the central and local government. The group also launched an accelerated book-built placing of around 40 million new shares to raise cash to exploit growth opportunities.

* CARPETRIGHT Britain's biggest floor coverings retailer has again warned on full-year profits, this time blaming disappointing bed sales and a deterioration in trading in continental Europe.

* REDROW The housebuilder plans to raise 80 million pounds through a placing and 3-for-2 open offer at 130 pence per share to take advantage of an increasing number of land opportunities both in London and its Regions.

* LLOYDS BANKING GROUP The Co-operative Group remains in active talks with British lender Lloyds over the mutual's plan to buy 632 branches, Bob Newton, a non-executive director of the Co-op's banking division told Reuters.

* VODAFONE, C&W WORLDWIDE The British mobile operator's deal to buy C&W Worldwide (CWW) for an agreed 1.04 billion pounds hit a hurdle on Monday when CWW's top shareholder, Investment firm Orbis, which owns 19 percent of the group, declined to back a bid it considered too low.

* GLENCORE A takeover of Canada's biggest grain handler, Viterra Inc, by Glencore International should close by the end of July if it receives the required approvals, Viterra said on Monday.

* BP Shrimp processors have asked a federal judge to delay preliminary approval of BP's proposed settlement of economic damage claims from the 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill, arguing that it is unfair to parts of the shrimp industry.

* Former BSkyB chairman James Murdoch will be quizzed on Tuesday about his closeness to British political leaders, as a public inquiry prompted by the phone-hacking scandal at his father's newspaper empire delves into the relationship between politicians and the media.

* The recently retired head of Britain's civil service, Gus O'Donnell, said on Monday that he was considering whether to apply to be the next governor of the Bank of England when Mervyn King's term expires in June next year.

* The latest figures on Britain's public sector net borrowing will be released at 0830 GMT on Tuesday, with March's PSNB forecast at 14.40 billion pounds, down from 15.104 billion in the previous month.

* Across the Atlantic, April's U.S. consumer confidence index, March new home sales data and February's FHFA home price index will all be released at 1400 GMT, together with the Richmond Federal Reserve manufacturing index for April.

* The main focus will be on the U.S. Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) which kicks off its latest two-day meeting on Tuesday, with an announcement on interest rates and any possible fresh liquidity injections from the Federal Reserve due at 1630 GMT on Wednesday.

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com