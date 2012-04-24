(Adds further company news)
LONDON, April 24 * Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen
opening up 15-19 points, or 0.3 percent higher on Tuesday, according to
financial bookmakers, bouncing after sharp falls in the previous session. For
more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* The UK blue chip index closed down 106.58 points, or 1.9 percent on Monday
at 5,665.57, surrendering almost all of last week's gains, led by falls in
heavyweight commodity and banking stocks as political uncertainty and
disappointing economic data revived concerns over the euro zone debt situation.
* Copper was largely flat on Tuesday as political uncertainty and
lacklustre economic data in Europe kept investors on the sidelines waiting for
clearer price signals in a market dulled by China's high stockpiles and weaker
than expected demand.
* Brent crude held steady under $119 a barrel on Tuesday as fears
over the health of the euro zone economies and political uncertainty countered
worries over a production stoppage in the North Sea and potential supply
disruptions from Iran.
* ROYAL DUTCH SHELL, COVE ENERGY Royal Dutch Shell has
agreed to buy Mozambique-focused explorer Cove Energy in a 1.12 billion
pound recommended cash deal, after the major raised its previous offer to 220
pence a share, matching a rival bid from Thailand's PTT.
* ARM HOLDINGS The British chip designer, whose technology powers
Apple's iPad, met market expectations with a 22 percent rise in
first-quarter adjusted pretax profit to 61.9 million pounds, helped by growth in
chip-makers licensing its energy efficient designs.
* AB FOODS The food ingredients and retailing group posted a 5
percent rise in earnings to 34.4 pence for its 24-week half-year to March 3,
compared to a forecast of 33.5 pnce from a Reuters survey of eight brokers, as
under-pressure British shoppers turned to its Primark discount fashion stores
and as it benefited from high sugar prices.
* REED ELSEVIER The Anglo-Dutch publishing and events group said it
was on track for further growth this year, helped by strength at its core
Elsevier business, with growth rates in the first quarter consistent with 2011
trends.
* CAPITA The outsourcing group said it has made an encouraging start
to 2012 with first-quarter turnover 17 percent ahead of the same stage last year
and its bid pipeline remaining strong, particularly across the central and local
government. The group also launched an accelerated book-built placing of around
40 million new shares to raise cash to exploit growth opportunities.
* CARPETRIGHT Britain's biggest floor coverings retailer has again
warned on full-year profits, this time blaming disappointing bed sales and a
deterioration in trading in continental Europe.
* REDROW The housebuilder plans to raise 80 million pounds through a
placing and 3-for-2 open offer at 130 pence per share to take advantage of an
increasing number of land opportunities both in London and its Regions.
* LLOYDS BANKING GROUP The Co-operative Group remains in
active talks with British lender Lloyds over the mutual's plan to buy 632
branches, Bob Newton, a non-executive director of the Co-op's banking division
told Reuters.
* VODAFONE, C&W WORLDWIDE The British mobile operator's
deal to buy C&W Worldwide (CWW) for an agreed 1.04 billion pounds hit a hurdle
on Monday when CWW's top shareholder, Investment firm Orbis, which owns 19
percent of the group, declined to back a bid it considered too low.
* GLENCORE A takeover of Canada's biggest grain handler, Viterra
Inc, by Glencore International should close by the end of July if it
receives the required approvals, Viterra said on Monday.
* BP Shrimp processors have asked a federal judge to delay
preliminary approval of BP's proposed settlement of economic damage claims from
the 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill, arguing that it is unfair to parts of the
shrimp industry.
* Former BSkyB chairman James Murdoch will be quizzed on Tuesday
about his closeness to British political leaders, as a public inquiry prompted
by the phone-hacking scandal at his father's newspaper empire delves into the
relationship between politicians and the media.
* The recently retired head of Britain's civil service, Gus O'Donnell, said
on Monday that he was considering whether to apply to be the next governor of
the Bank of England when Mervyn King's term expires in June next year.
* The latest figures on Britain's public sector net borrowing will be
released at 0830 GMT on Tuesday, with March's PSNB forecast at 14.40 billion
pounds, down from 15.104 billion in the previous month.
* Across the Atlantic, April's U.S. consumer confidence index, March new
home sales data and February's FHFA home price index will all be released at
1400 GMT, together with the Richmond Federal Reserve manufacturing index for
April.
* The main focus will be on the U.S. Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC)
which kicks off its latest two-day meeting on Tuesday, with an announcement on
interest rates and any possible fresh liquidity injections from the Federal
Reserve due at 1630 GMT on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Jon Hopkins Editing by Maria Golovnina)