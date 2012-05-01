LONDON MAY 1 * Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen bouncing up as much as 9 points, or 0.2 percent, according to financial bookmakers, while central European markets are closed on Tuesday due to the Labour Day holiday.

* London's blue chip index fell 39.33 points, or 0.7 percent, to 5,737.78 on Monday, giving up 0.5 percent in April as concerns over Spain's economy and political tensions in Europe heightened euro zone debt concerns and offset a slightly better than expected start to the company earnings season.

* Copper steadied near $8,400 a tonne on Tuesday as brisk manufacturing data in top consumer China helped counter concerns about a recession in Spain and a fragile U.S. economy.

* Brent crude held steady above $119 a barrel on Tuesday, with an expansion in China manufacturing helping to counter gloomier economic outlooks from the euro zone and the United States that could depress fuel demand.

* Gold inched up to a two-week high on Tuesday, supported by weakness in the dollar after latest data indicated the U.S. economic recovery might be losing steam.

* On the macro economic data front, British manufacturing PMI data is due out at 0828 GMT, which analysts expect to have fallen in April to 51.5 from 52.1 in March, after figures showed the UK economy slipped back into recession last week under the weight of austerity measures.

* Across the Atlantic, among the main data to watch out for is manufacturing and construction data, both due for release around 1400 GMT, which investors will scrutinise after disappointing U.S. GDP numbers on Friday.

* The S&P 500 posted its first monthly decline since November on Monday, as stocks slipped in one of the lightest trading days of the year on signs the U.S. economy may be slowing and as a recession in Spain highlighted risks in the euro zone.

* Australia's central bank on Tuesday cut its main cash rate by a deeper-than-expected 50 basis points to 3.75 percent, against a background of benign inflation and disappointing economic growth.

* Airlines using London's Heathrow airport would pay higher landing fees to help sort out Britain's border chaos under a plan backed by David Cameron, according to various newspapers. link.reuters.com/jew87s

* More than one million homeowners will see their mortgage payments jump by hundreds of pounds a year from today as lenders, including two state-backed banks, raise borrowing costs, reported the Times.

* Struggling retailer British Argos is set to close a number of stores following a radical overhaul of the business, said the Telegraph.

* Britain's taxpayer-backed lenders, Lloyds and Royal Bank of Scotland, could see their profits slashed following a downgrade of their credit ratings, according to the Telegraph.

* Lloyds Banking Group is understood to have received an initial multi-billion pound bid approach for Scottish Widows, its life assurance, pensions and savings business, said the Independent.

* Aviva has joined the growing list of companies forced to bow to shareholder pressure and make last minute concessions on directors' pay, reported various newspapers.

* Royal Dutch Shell had an operational upset on Monday at its 75,000 barrel per day refinery at Sarnia, Ontario, local media reported.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

BP reports its first-quarter update.

MAN GROUP posts its first-quarter update.

IMPERIAL TOBACCO GROUP reveals its first-half results.

LLOYDS BANKING GROUP issues a first-quarter update.

RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP unveils its first-quarter update.

RENTOKIL INITIAL holds its AGM.

CSR updates on its first-quarter performance.

NATIONAL EXPRESS GROUP delivers its first-quarter trading update.

N BROWN GROUP issues full-year results.

CHEMRING GROUP releases its trading update.

DEVELOPMENT SECURITIES unveils full-year results.

JOHNSTON PRESS has a trading update.

WITAN INVESTMENT TRUST holds its AGM.

