* Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 15 points, or 0.3 percent, on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, retreating after Tuesday's strong gains, with Wall Street ending firmer but off its best levels overnight. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed up 74.45 points, or 1.3 percent, on Tuesday at 5,812.23, ending above the 5,800 level for the first time since April 3, after stronger-than-expected U.S. ISM manufacturing data gave a lift to global growth hopes, pulling banks and commodity stocks higher.

* STANDARD CHARTERED The Asia-focused lender said its first-quarter income grew by less than its previous 10 percent target, as the strength of the dollar against Asian currencies impacted income growth.

* BSKYB Britain's dominant pay-TV group posted record nine-month operating profit on Wednesday as an increasing number of subscribers turned to the group for broadband and phone services.

* BAE SYSTEMS The British defence group said it was still in talks with Saudi Arabia to finalise the terms of a key fighter jet contract and reiterated its caution for the coming year given government cutbacks.

* NEXT Britain's second-biggest clothing retailer, met forecasts for quarterly sales, with a weak performance from its stores offset by strong trading at its Directory home shopping business.

* HOME RETAIL GROUP The Argos stores-owner reported a 6 percent fall in full-year sales, with its benchmark profit before tax dropping 60 percent to 102 million pounds, and the group said it will continue to plan cautiously for the 2012/13 financial year.

* HENDERSON GROUP The investment manager suffered an ouflow of funds in the first quarter of 2012 amounting to 857 million pounds ($1.39 billion) attributed mainly to its institutional business where demand among clients for equities is declining.

* JD WETHERSPOON The British pubs operator said higher costs from a tough tax regime in Britain left it cautious on full-year prospects, even as it reported a rise in third-quarter sales.

* WOLFSON MICRO The British chipmaker said its fortunes would pick up later in the year as electronics manufacturers launched more products using its silicon, after posting a 26 percent drop in first-quarter sales.

* NUMIS CORP. The firm, one of Britain's smaller investment banks and stockbrokers, said its first-half adjusted profit fell by over a third, owing to a decline in revenue from investment banking and broking.

* DRAX GROUP Revived talk of a possible bid for the British power station firm pitched north of 700 pence a share drove the stock higher on Tuesday, with Centrica and Germany's RWE mentionwed as possible predators, newspaper market reports said.

* XSTRATA The miner has sought to win over waverers to the merits of its $39 billion takeover by commodities trader Glencore, telling shareholders to back the "fair and reasonable" offer even as investors flexed their muscles by expressing opposition to its pay plan.

* ROYAL DUTCH SHELL Woodside Petroleum, Australia's largest oil and gas company, said a wide range of investors was interested in buying a $7 billion stake in the company that Royal Dutch Shell is looking to sell.

* Brent crude held steady above $119 a barrel on Wednesday, supported by positive manufacturing data from the United States and China that lifted hopes of higher oil demand at the world's top two energy consumers.

* London copper futures fell on Wednesday as Chinese traders returning from a long holiday weekend sold off the metal, concerned current prices are too high given a blurry outlook for demand.

* The HSBC China Purchasing Managers' Index, geared to smaller firms, improved to 49.3 in April from 48.3 in March, remaining below the threshold of 50 that divides expansion from contraction. It was slightly better than a preliminary estimate of 49.1 in late April.

* The April Markit/CIPS British construction PMI will be released at 0830 GMT, with a reading of 54.0 forecast, down from 56.7 in March. Bank of England March consumer credit and mortgage lending data are also due at 0830 GMT.

* Across the Atlantic, April's ADP national employment report will be released at 1215 GMT, a precursor to Friday's April U.S. jobs report, with April's ISM New York NAPM due at 1345 GMT, and March U.S. factory orders and revised durable goods orders scheduled for 1400 GMT.

* Ex-dividend factors will knock 3.43 points off the FTSE 100 index on Wednesday, with Admiral Group, ARM Holdings, Barclays, Croda International, ITV, Kingfisher, Weir Group , and Xstrata all trading without their dividend entitlements.

