* Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 6-10 points, or 0.2 percent on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, returning cautiously after the long UK Bank holiday weekend following a roller-coaster rise on European markets on Monday as political uncertainty returned to the euro zone. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed 111.49 points lower, or down 1.9 percent on Friday at 5,655.06, its worst daily fall in two weeks, led by sharp falls in mining stocks after weak U.S. jobs data raised worries over the global economic outlook.

* British house prices fell at their fastest pace for six months in April as a temporary boost from a tax holiday and unseasonally warm weather in March faded, a Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors' survey showed on Tuesday, with its seasonally adjusted house price balance falling to -19 from a slightly downwardly revised -11 in March, substantially undershooting economists' forecasts for a -10 reading.

* British shop price inflation eased in April after food price inflation slowed sharply from a nine-month high hit in March, the British Retail Consortium said on Tuesday.

* TULLOW OIL The African-focused explorer said on Monday that it had found more oil in a well it is drilling in Kenya after striking the country's first-ever oil discovery in March.

* ITHACA ENERGY The oil and gas producer said it remained in dialogue with interested parties and has set a bid deadline after a newspaper reported that Kuwait's national oil company was no longer in talks to buy the Canadian company.

* MAN GROUP The world's second largest hedge fund manager by assets under management, has appointed a new head of risk to oversee its troubled flagship AHL fund, the Financial times said on Tuesday.

* 3I GROUP The UK's largest listed private equity group, is in advanced talks with Ferrovial, the Spanish infrastructure company, to sell off Enterprise, a support services company, according to sources close to the situation, the Financial Times said on Monday.

* BARCLAYS The banks is moving into the U.S. retail banking market for the first time in decades, with the launch of an online savings account designed to secure cheaper and more stable funding for planned growth in its international credit card business, the Financial Times said on Monday.

* ENRC The Kazakh miner is considering options to improve its poor stock market performance, including bringing in a partner or spinning off some of its riskier assets, the Financial Times said on Monday.

* NATIONAL EXPRESS The British transport operator plans to launch inter-city coach services in Germany if the market opens up to private operators, which the UK-listed transport group hopes could happen within a year the Financial Times said on Monday.

* London copper rose on Tuesday as the London Metal Exchange resumed trading after a one-day holiday, with sentiment improving on hopes Spain would use public funds to bolster its struggling banks.

* Brent crude held steady above $113 a barrel on Tuesday, recovering slightly after four straight sessions of losses caused by fears that the slowing economies of the United States and the euro zone would reduce oil demand.

* No other important domestic economic data will be released on Tuesday, so investors will eye some U.S. pointers, with May IBD consumer confidence due at 1400 GMT.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

HSBC HOLDINGS issues a first-quarter trading update.

For a preview click on

TUI TRAVEL posts first-half results.

HISCOX issues a first-quarter trading update.

TELECITY GROUP issues a first-quarter trading update.

BRAEMAR SHIPPING SERVICES reports full-year results.

JELF GROUP unveils first-half results

LEES FOODS delivers full-year results.

VITEC GROUP issues a trading update.

ST. JAMES'S PLACE holds its annual general meeting.

WILLIAM HILL holds its annual general meeting.

MACFARLANE GROUP holds its annual general meeting.

TODAY'S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Jon Hopkins)