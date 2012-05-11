* Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 26-27 points or 0.5 percent on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, reversing the previous session's modest rally and tracking falls in Asia markets which were spooked by news JPMorgan incurred a $2 billion loss from a failed hedging strategy. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on [ID:nL5E8GB17B[

* U.S. stock index futures fell sharply on Thursday evening as JPMorgan stunned investors with news that its chief investment office had incurred "significant mark-to-market losses" that it said could "easily get worse," sending the stock down nearly 7 percent in after-hours trading.

* The UK blue chip index closed up 13.90 points or 0.3 percent on Tuesday at 5,543.95, holding above key technical support at 5,538, having recovered from a drop through the 5,500 level early on. The gain by the blue chips was the first after a rocky ride which had seen 4 percent chopped off the index over just three sessions.

* Consumer morale in Britain worsened in April as people became more worried about the availability of jobs and shied away from buying big-ticket items like cars, a survey by lender Nationwide showed on Friday.

* Weaker than expected April industrial output data from China took the shine off earlier news that the country's annual consumer inflation moderated in April despite strong food price rises, although that potentially gave Beijing more scope to loosen policy to help the economy rebound from a first-quarter slowdown in growth.

* Copper futures fell back following the China data, while Brent crude dropped below $112 a barrel, tracking losses in the euro amid a political deadlock in Greece that has renewed worries about the fate of the debt-laden euro zone and clouded the outlook for global commodity demand.

* XSTRATA Qatar's sovereign wealth fund plans to increase its stake in Xstrata to at least 10 percent, from 8.5 percent currently, the Financial Times said on Thursday.

* PRUDENTIAL Tidjane Thiam, the chief executive of Britain's No. 1 insurer, has been approached to replace Tim Breedon, his counterpart at Legal and General, as the next chairman of the Association of British Insurers, the Financial Times reported on Friday.

* British wholesale inflation numbers will be released at 0830 GMT on Friday, with April's PPI input prices seen down 1.0 percent on the month, and PPI output prices seen up 0.4 percent.

* Across the Atlantic, U.S. producer prices numbers will be released at 1230 GMT, with April PPI seen flat month-on-month. The first reading of the Reuters/University of Michigan consumer sentiment index will be released at 1355 GMT.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

CENTRICA issues an AGM trading update.

KAZAKHMYS holds its annual general meeting.

LOGICA issues a first-quarter trading update.

PETROFAC issues an AGM trading update.

UBM holds its annual general meeting.

BRITISH POLYTHENE INDUSTRIES holds its annual general meeting.

CLARKSON issues an AGM trading update.

T CLARKE holds its annual general meeting.

