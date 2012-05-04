(Adds further company news)
LONDON May 4 * Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
down 21 to 25 points, or as much as 0.4 percent, on Friday, according to
* The UK blue chip index closed up 8.44 points, or 0.2 percent, at 5,766.55
on Thursday, as gains among defensive stocks offset disappointing trading
updates among cyclicals and weak U.S. macro data which triggered concern about
the strength of the U.S. recovery ahead of today's non-farm payrolls report.
* U.S. jobs data, due at 1230 GMT, is expected to show employers likely
added 170,000 workers to their payrolls last month, according to a Reuters
survey of economists, although not enough to lower the country's 8.2 percent
jobless rate.
* ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND The state-backed lender said it was on the
path to recovery as it reported a better-than-expected first-quarter operating
profit and a big reduction in its balance sheet.
* ROLLS-ROYCE The aero engineer said it was on course to deliver
strong growth in 2012 profit as it continues to benefit from airlines' need for
more fuel-efficient planes.
* TRINITY MIRROR Sly Bailey is to step down as chief executive of
the British newspaper group, the company said on Thursday, after shareholders
took issue with her large pay package in the midst of falling profits and sales.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
RENTOKIL INITIAL issues a trading update.
IMI holds its annual general meeting.
EASYJET issues traffic figures.
JOHN LAING INFRASTRUCTURE FUND holds its annual general meeting.
LAIRD issues a trading update.
LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS reports first-quarter results.
RPS GROUP holds its annual general meeting.
(Reporting by Tricia Wright)