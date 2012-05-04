(Adds further company news)

LONDON May 4 * Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 21 to 25 points, or as much as 0.4 percent, on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed up 8.44 points, or 0.2 percent, at 5,766.55 on Thursday, as gains among defensive stocks offset disappointing trading updates among cyclicals and weak U.S. macro data which triggered concern about the strength of the U.S. recovery ahead of today's non-farm payrolls report.

* U.S. jobs data, due at 1230 GMT, is expected to show employers likely added 170,000 workers to their payrolls last month, according to a Reuters survey of economists, although not enough to lower the country's 8.2 percent jobless rate.

* ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND The state-backed lender said it was on the path to recovery as it reported a better-than-expected first-quarter operating profit and a big reduction in its balance sheet.

* ROLLS-ROYCE The aero engineer said it was on course to deliver strong growth in 2012 profit as it continues to benefit from airlines' need for more fuel-efficient planes.

* TRINITY MIRROR Sly Bailey is to step down as chief executive of the British newspaper group, the company said on Thursday, after shareholders took issue with her large pay package in the midst of falling profits and sales.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

RENTOKIL INITIAL issues a trading update.

IMI holds its annual general meeting.

EASYJET issues traffic figures.

JOHN LAING INFRASTRUCTURE FUND holds its annual general meeting.

LAIRD issues a trading update.

LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS reports first-quarter results.

RPS GROUP holds its annual general meeting.

TODAY'S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Tricia Wright)