* Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 6-10 points or 0.2
percent on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, returning cautiously
after the long UK Bank holiday weekend. There was a roller-coaster rise on
European markets on Monday as political uncertainty returned to the euro zone.
* The UK blue chip index closed 111.49 points or 1.9 percent lower on Friday
at 5,655.06, its sharpest daily decline in two weeks, weighed down by falls in
mining stocks after weak U.S. jobs data raised worries about the global economic
outlook.
* British house prices fell at their fastest pace for six months in April as
a temporary boost from a tax holiday and unusually warm weather in March faded,
a Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors' survey showed on Tuesday. The
survey's seasonally adjusted house price balance fell to -19 from a slightly
downwardly revised -11 in March, substantially undershooting economists'
forecasts for a -10 reading.
* British shop price inflation eased in April after food price inflation
slowed sharply from a nine-month high hit in March, the British Retail
Consortium said on Tuesday.
* HSBC HOLDINGS issues a first-quarter trading update at 0815 GMT.
* AVIVA The insurer, hit last week by one of the biggest pay revolts
ever suffered by a British company, said on Tuesday its Chief Executive Andrew
Moss had stepped down with immediate effect.
* ENRC The Kazak miner noted recent press speculation regarding a
possible demerger of its international assets and said it is determined to
deliver value to its shareholders and is continuing to review all methods to
achieve this, including acquisitions, joint ventures and spin-offs, although at
present no decision has been made.
* TUI TRAVEL The world's biggest tour operator said it was on track
to meet expectations for the full-year and that it expects to deliver a strong
performance in its key summer trading period. [ID: nL5E8G81EQ]
* THOMAS COOK GROUP The firm gained a three-year funding lifeline
worth 1.4 billion pounds on Saturday, giving the world's oldest travel group
more time to turn around its recession-scarred business.
* MORGAN CRUCIBLE The group said its revenue in the first four
months of the year at reported rates was marginally below the comparable period
last year, but with its order books strong the outlook for the full year remains
positive with growth anticipated over 2011.
* TELECITY The firm said it had a positive start to 2012 with good
first quarter growth in revenue and profitability and it continues to expect its
trading to be in-line with market expectations for full year. The group also
plans to introduce progressive dividend in 2012, with inaugural payment to be
made after first half results.
* TULLOW OIL The African-focused explorer said on Monday it had
found more oil in a well it is drilling in Kenya after making the country's
first oil discovery in March.
* ITHACA ENERGY The oil and gas producer said it remained in
dialogue with interested parties and has set a bid deadline after a newspaper
reported that Kuwait's national oil company was no longer in talks to buy the
Canadian company.
* MAN GROUP The world's second largest hedge fund manager by assets
under management has appointed a new head of risk to oversee its troubled
flagship AHL fund, the Financial times said on Tuesday.
* BAE SYSTEMS The defence contractor is close to sealing a 500
million pounds ($808 million) deal to sell up to 30 Hawk trainer aircraft to
Saudi Arabia, the Sunday Times reported.
* 3I GROUP The UK's largest listed private equity group is in
advanced talks with Ferrovial, the Spanish infrastructure company, to
sell off Enterprise, a support services company, according to sources close to
the situation, the Financial Times said on Monday.
* BARCLAYS The bank is moving into the U.S. retail banking market
for the first time in decades, with the launch of an online savings account
designed to secure cheaper and more stable funding for planned growth in its
international credit card business, the Financial Times said on Monday.
* NATIONAL EXPRESS The British transport operator plans to launch
inter-city coach services in Germany if the market opens up to private
operators, which the UK-listed transport group hopes could happen within a year,
the Financial Times said on Monday.
* London copper rose on Tuesday as the London Metal Exchange resumed
trading after a one-day holiday, with sentiment improving on hopes Spain would
use public funds to bolster its struggling banks.
* Brent crude held steady above $113 a barrel on Tuesday, recovering
slightly after four straight sessions of losses caused by fears that the slowing
economies of the United States and the euro zone would reduce oil demand.
* No other important domestic economic data will be released on Tuesday, so
investors will eye some U.S. pointers, with May IBD consumer confidence due at
1400 GMT.
