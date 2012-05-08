(Adds further company news)

* Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 6-10 points or 0.2 percent on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, returning cautiously after the long UK Bank holiday weekend. There was a roller-coaster rise on European markets on Monday as political uncertainty returned to the euro zone. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed 111.49 points or 1.9 percent lower on Friday at 5,655.06, its sharpest daily decline in two weeks, weighed down by falls in mining stocks after weak U.S. jobs data raised worries about the global economic outlook.

* British house prices fell at their fastest pace for six months in April as a temporary boost from a tax holiday and unusually warm weather in March faded, a Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors' survey showed on Tuesday. The survey's seasonally adjusted house price balance fell to -19 from a slightly downwardly revised -11 in March, substantially undershooting economists' forecasts for a -10 reading.

* British shop price inflation eased in April after food price inflation slowed sharply from a nine-month high hit in March, the British Retail Consortium said on Tuesday.

* HSBC HOLDINGS issues a first-quarter trading update at 0815 GMT. For a preview click on

* AVIVA The insurer, hit last week by one of the biggest pay revolts ever suffered by a British company, said on Tuesday its Chief Executive Andrew Moss had stepped down with immediate effect.

* ENRC The Kazak miner noted recent press speculation regarding a possible demerger of its international assets and said it is determined to deliver value to its shareholders and is continuing to review all methods to achieve this, including acquisitions, joint ventures and spin-offs, although at present no decision has been made.

* TUI TRAVEL The world's biggest tour operator said it was on track to meet expectations for the full-year and that it expects to deliver a strong performance in its key summer trading period. [ID: nL5E8G81EQ]

* THOMAS COOK GROUP The firm gained a three-year funding lifeline worth 1.4 billion pounds on Saturday, giving the world's oldest travel group more time to turn around its recession-scarred business.

* MORGAN CRUCIBLE The group said its revenue in the first four months of the year at reported rates was marginally below the comparable period last year, but with its order books strong the outlook for the full year remains positive with growth anticipated over 2011.

* TELECITY The firm said it had a positive start to 2012 with good first quarter growth in revenue and profitability and it continues to expect its trading to be in-line with market expectations for full year. The group also plans to introduce progressive dividend in 2012, with inaugural payment to be made after first half results.

* TULLOW OIL The African-focused explorer said on Monday it had found more oil in a well it is drilling in Kenya after making the country's first oil discovery in March.

* ITHACA ENERGY The oil and gas producer said it remained in dialogue with interested parties and has set a bid deadline after a newspaper reported that Kuwait's national oil company was no longer in talks to buy the Canadian company.

* MAN GROUP The world's second largest hedge fund manager by assets under management has appointed a new head of risk to oversee its troubled flagship AHL fund, the Financial times said on Tuesday.

* BAE SYSTEMS The defence contractor is close to sealing a 500 million pounds ($808 million) deal to sell up to 30 Hawk trainer aircraft to Saudi Arabia, the Sunday Times reported.

* 3I GROUP The UK's largest listed private equity group is in advanced talks with Ferrovial, the Spanish infrastructure company, to sell off Enterprise, a support services company, according to sources close to the situation, the Financial Times said on Monday.

* BARCLAYS The bank is moving into the U.S. retail banking market for the first time in decades, with the launch of an online savings account designed to secure cheaper and more stable funding for planned growth in its international credit card business, the Financial Times said on Monday.

* NATIONAL EXPRESS The British transport operator plans to launch inter-city coach services in Germany if the market opens up to private operators, which the UK-listed transport group hopes could happen within a year, the Financial Times said on Monday.

* London copper rose on Tuesday as the London Metal Exchange resumed trading after a one-day holiday, with sentiment improving on hopes Spain would use public funds to bolster its struggling banks.

* Brent crude held steady above $113 a barrel on Tuesday, recovering slightly after four straight sessions of losses caused by fears that the slowing economies of the United States and the euro zone would reduce oil demand.

* No other important domestic economic data will be released on Tuesday, so investors will eye some U.S. pointers, with May IBD consumer confidence due at 1400 GMT.

> Other business headlines