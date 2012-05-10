LONDON May 10 * Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening mixed, from down 5 points to up 3 points, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed down 24.50 points, or 0.4 percent at 5,530.05 -- extending Tuesday's 1.8 percent drop -- at its lowest level this year on Wednesday and faced further losses amid downbeat corporate reports and concerns about the health of the euro zone, Britain's biggest export market.

* BANK OF ENGLAND: The central bank looks set to call a halt to its asset-buying programme on Thursday, despite the economy having slipped into recession and renewed risks rising from the euro zone debt crisis, as UK inflation remains stubbornly high.

* HSBC : The British bank is in talks over possible sale of its operations in Colombia, Peru, Uruguay and Paraguay, as the Europe's biggest bank continues to retreat from non-core markets.

* RIO TINTO : The miner has turned cautious, shoring up capital and focusing on a narrow range of expansion projects in the face of global uncertainty, although it said it was slightly more upbeat about the outlook than six months ago.

BARCLAYS : German real estate group GSW and its former owner Whitehall Funds are bidding almost 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion) for a German real estate portfolio owned by Barclays, a newspaper report said on Thursday.

RANK : The gaming group posted a 4 percent rise in revenues.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

BT GROUP reports a fourth-quarter update

EURASIAN NATURAL RESOURCES unveils a trading update.

OLD MUTUAL posts a first-quarter trading update and holds its AGM.

EXPERIAN issues full-year results.

JOHN WOOD GROUP has a trading update.

SUPERGROUP unveils a trading statement,

TULLETT PREBON posts a first-quarter trading update.

AEGIS GROUP PLC holds an AGM.

BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS issues a trading update.

DIXONS RETAIL issues a trading update.

BEAZLEY reveals a trading update.

BUMI has a first-quarter trading update.

CENKOS SECURITIES holds an AGM.

DELCAM has an AGM.

INCHCAPE issues a first-quarter update and holds its AGM.

MECOM GROUP has its AGM.

PENDRAGON has its AGM.

RATHBONE BROTHERS has a first-quarter trading statement and AGM.

SPORTECH hosts its AGM.

TRINITY MIRROR reports a trading update.

ZOTEFOAMS holds its AGM.

TODAY'S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com