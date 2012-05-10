European shares set to end winning streak
LONDON, Feb 14 European shares were slightly weaker on Tuesday, poised to snap a five-day streak of gains, as corporate earnings season kicked into high gear across the region.
LONDON May 10 * Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening mixed, from down 5 points to up 3 points, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* The UK blue chip index closed down 24.50 points, or 0.4 percent at 5,530.05 -- extending Tuesday's 1.8 percent drop -- at its lowest level this year on Wednesday and faced further losses amid downbeat corporate reports and concerns about the health of the euro zone, Britain's biggest export market.
* BANK OF ENGLAND: The central bank looks set to call a halt to its asset-buying programme on Thursday, despite the economy having slipped into recession and renewed risks rising from the euro zone debt crisis, as UK inflation remains stubbornly high.
* HSBC : The British bank is in talks over possible sale of its operations in Colombia, Peru, Uruguay and Paraguay, as the Europe's biggest bank continues to retreat from non-core markets.
* RIO TINTO : The miner has turned cautious, shoring up capital and focusing on a narrow range of expansion projects in the face of global uncertainty, although it said it was slightly more upbeat about the outlook than six months ago.
BARCLAYS : German real estate group GSW and its former owner Whitehall Funds are bidding almost 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion) for a German real estate portfolio owned by Barclays, a newspaper report said on Thursday.
RANK : The gaming group posted a 4 percent rise in revenues.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
BT GROUP reports a fourth-quarter update
EURASIAN NATURAL RESOURCES unveils a trading update.
OLD MUTUAL posts a first-quarter trading update and holds its AGM.
EXPERIAN issues full-year results.
JOHN WOOD GROUP has a trading update.
SUPERGROUP unveils a trading statement,
TULLETT PREBON posts a first-quarter trading update.
AEGIS GROUP PLC holds an AGM.
BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS issues a trading update.
DIXONS RETAIL issues a trading update.
BEAZLEY reveals a trading update.
BUMI has a first-quarter trading update.
CENKOS SECURITIES holds an AGM.
DELCAM has an AGM.
INCHCAPE issues a first-quarter update and holds its AGM.
MECOM GROUP has its AGM.
PENDRAGON has its AGM.
RATHBONE BROTHERS has a first-quarter trading statement and AGM.
SPORTECH hosts its AGM.
TRINITY MIRROR reports a trading update.
ZOTEFOAMS holds its AGM.
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
