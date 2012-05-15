* Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 12-16 points, or 0.3 percent on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, extending the previous session's hefty falls as investors fret about euro zone political uncertaintieas and the outlook for global growth. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index plunged 110.00 points, or 2.0 percent on Monday ending at 5,465.52 its lowest close since December 2011. Monday's sell-off saw the FTSE 100 drop through the 200-day moving average around 5,554.45, quickly followed by the psychologically key 5,500 mark, with the index down over 8 percent from its mid-March peaks.

* Greece's president will ask politicians on Tuesday to stand aside and let a government of technocrats steer the nation away from bankruptcy, but leftists have already rejected the proposal and look set to force a new election they reckon they can win.

* BARCLAYS The lender wants to sell its retail banking business in France and keep only its business dealing with corporate customers there, Les Echos reported in a preview of the front page of its Tuesday edition.

* HOCHSCHILD MINING The mid cap miner will invest $425 million in two projects in Peru over the next two years, its executive chairman Eduardo Hochschild said during the International Gold Symposium in Lima on Monday.

* London copper hit fresh four-month lows on Tuesday as investors steered clear of riskier assets, put off by a slowing Chinese economy and Greece's increasingly complicated political woes.

* Brent crude futures fall towards $111 a barrel on Tuesday as Greece's political and economic turmoil deepened and worries that the debt-laden country could leave the euro zone sparked a sell-off in dollar-denominated commodities.

* British trade data for March will be released at 0830 GMT, with a global trade gap of 8.40 billion pounds forecast, after an 8.772 billion pounds deficit in February.

* U.S. inflation data will be released at 1230 GMT, with April CPI seen up 0.1 percent on the month. April U.S. retail sales, and May's Empire State Index will also be released at 1230 GMT, while March business inventories are due at 1400 GMT.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

G4S issues a trading update.

INTERNATIONAL POWER holds its annual general meeting.

CAPITA holds its annual general meeting.

DRAX GROUP issues a trading update.

ENTERPRISE INNS reports first-half reults.

BABCOCK INTL unveils full-year results.

CAPITAL & COUNTIES PROPERTIES issues a trading update.

UNITE GROUP issues a trading update.

TT ELECTRONICS issues an AGM trading update.

RENISHAW issues a trading update.

SANDERSON GROUP delivers first-quarter results.

DRS DATA & RESEARCH SERVICES issues a trading update.

OMG posts first-half results.

NOBLE INVESTMENTS reports first-half results.

SPIRAX SARCO ENGINEERING holds its annual general meeting.

PROXIMAGEN GROUP holds its annual general meeting.

REGUS holds its annual general meeting.

CHARLES TAYLOR CONSULTING holds its annual general meeting.

CELLO GROUP holds its annual general meeting.

