* Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 26-27 points or 0.5 percent on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, reversing the previous session's modest gain and tracking falls in Asian markets which were spooked by news JPMorgan incurred a $2 billion loss from a failed hedging strategy.

* U.S. stock index futures fell sharply on Thursday evening as JPMorgan stunned investors with news that its chief investment office had incurred "significant mark-to-market losses" that it said could "easily get worse," sending the investment bank's stock down nearly 7 percent in after-hours trading.

* The UK blue-chip index closed up 13.90 points or 0.3 percent on Thursday at 5,543.95, holding above key technical support at 5,538, having recovered from a drop through the 5,500 level early on. Thursday's gain marked a stabilisation after the index shed 4 percent over the previous three sessions.

* Consumer morale in Britain worsened in April as people became more worried about the availability of jobs and shied away from buying big-ticket items like cars, a survey by lender Nationwide showed on Friday.

* Weaker-than-expected April industrial output data from China took the shine off earlier news that Chinese annual consumer inflation moderated in April despite strong food price rises. The inflation data potentially gives Beijing more scope to loosen policy to help the economy rebound from a first-quarter slowdown in growth.

* Copper futures fell back following the China data, while Brent crude dropped below $112 a barrel, tracking losses in the euro amid a political deadlock in Greece that has renewed worries about the fate of the debt-laden euro zone and clouded the outlook for global commodity demand.

* INTERNATIONAL AIRLINES The airline group, formed by the merger of British Airways and Iberia, said first-quarter losses more than doubled as higher fuel costs and weakness in Spain helped wipe out any benefits from rising revenues.

* CENTRICA The gas distributor said in an AGM update that trading was in line with expectations with the firm benefiting from higher wholesale gas and power prices upstream which broadly offset the impact of mild weather in the first quarter. It expects production to increase by around 20 percent in 2012, slightly lower than previously estimated.

* SERCO GROUP Serco said it has reached agreement for Atomic Weapons Establishment (AWE) pricing arrangements through to 2018, with the outsourcing firm's share of revenue expected to remain around 300 million pounds a year and approximately 1.5 billion pounds will be added to its order book.

* PETROFAC The oil services firm said it expects to deliver net profit growth in 2012 of at least 15 percent, with continuing operations performing in-line with expectations.

* LOGICA The IT services group reiterated its full-year guidance as its first-quarter results showed Q1 revenues come in at 971 million pounds, down slightly from 974 million pounds a year earlier, with Q1 orders dropping by 24 percent.

* CATLIN GROUP The insurer reported a 12 percent increase in first-quarter gross premiums written to $1.6 billion, with no catastrophe losses incurred during the period, and it expects market conditions to continue to improve as the year progresses.

* WH SMITH, CLINTON CARDS Newspapers, books and stationery group WH Smith has emerged as a possible saviour of collapsed greetings cards retail chain Clinton Cards, the Daily Mail said.

* XSTRATA Qatar's sovereign wealth fund plans to increase its stake in Xstrata to at least 10 percent, from 8.5 percent currently, the Financial Times said on Thursday.

* PRUDENTIAL Tidjane Thiam, the chief executive of Britain's No. 1 insurer, has been approached to replace Tim Breedon, his counterpart at Legal and General, as the next chairman of the Association of British Insurers, the Financial Times reported on Friday.

* British wholesale inflation numbers will be released at 0830 GMT on Friday, with April's PPI input prices seen down 1.0 percent on the month, and PPI output prices seen up 0.4 percent.

* Across the Atlantic, U.S. producer prices numbers will be released at 1230 GMT, with April PPI seen flat month-on-month. The first reading of the Reuters/University of Michigan consumer sentiment index will be released at 1355 GMT.

