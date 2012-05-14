(Adds further company news)
* Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down
39-43 points, or 0.8 percent on Monday, according to financial
bookmakers, reflecting concerns about the euro zone crisis and
the global growth outlook. For more on the factors affecting
European stocks, please click on
* The UK blue chip index closed up 31.57 points, or 0.6
percent Friday at 5,575.52, with traders citing technical
factors after recent sharp falls as gains in defensives outpaced
falls in risk-sensitive banks and miners.
* London copper futures fell almost 1 percent on
Monday after top metals consumer China cut its bank reserve
requirement ratio for a third time in six months in efforts to
boost a slowing economy.
* Brent crude slipped back on Monday, continuing to
drop for a third straight session, after talks to form a new
government in Greece failed, deepening the euro zone crisis and
cutting fuel demand further.
* SERCO GROUP The blue chip outsourcing group said
it is on track to meet 2012 expectations, with 3.9 billion
pounds of contract awards for the year to date, with its UK
outlook improving, but conditions for the U.S. federal market
currently remain very tough.
* TRAVIS PERKINS The British builders' merchant and
do-it-yourself retailer said it was on track to meet profit
expectations for the year after posting a rise in sales and
market share gains in the first four months of the year.
* MEARS GROUP The social housing firm said it
continues to deliver solid trading across all divisions in line
with management expectations, with 97 percent visibility of
consensus forecast revenues for 2012 and 80 percent visibility
for 2013.
* DIPLOMA The group reported a 13 percent rise in
revenue to 127.1 million pounds in the six months to March 31,
making pretax profits of 23.3 million pounds, and it is
confident that it should make further progress in the second
half of the year.
* LONMIN The platinum producer said first-half
pre-tax profit fell to $18 million from $159 million a year ago,
hit by rising costs, weak European demand and safety stoppages
that weighed on its production over the six months.
* AFREN The oil & gas explorer sad its successful
Ebok North fault block exploration well offshore Nigeria has
encountered excellent quality reservoir sands, with data support
indicating oil in excess of 100 million barrels, towards the
upper end of its pre-drill expectations.
* CHARIOT OIL AND GAS The oil & gas explorer said
that preliminary logging results from its Tapir south
exploration well in Namibia indicate that no commercial
hydrocarbons were found.
* HSBC The global lender's boss Stuart Gulliver
needs to map out his route to recovery for the bank's European
and U.S. businesses at a strategy update this week to bolster
confidence in a turnaround plan that has shown progress on cost
cutting and asset sales.
HSBC Holdings said after the close on Friday that it had
agreed to sell its operations in Colombia, Uruguay, Peru and
Paraguay for $400 million in cash to Banco GNB Sudameris.
* LLOYDS BANKING GROUP Lloyds and the Co-operative
are thought to have moved closer to a deal for the sale of the
632 branches, under a proposal that would see the mutual buy the
Project Verde branches, the Sunday Telegraph said.
* Lloyds Banking Group and Royal Bank of Scotland
should not count on securing softer bailout penalties,
the EU's competition chief Joaquin Almunia told the Financial
Times on Monday.
* 3I GROUP The UK's largest listed private equity
group is set to name Simon Borrows, its chief investment
officer, as its new chief executive this week in a move that
will appease unhappy shareholders, the Financial Times said on
Monday.
* AVIVA Andy Haste, former CEO of rival insurer RSA
, has indicated he does not want the top job at the
insurer, the Sunday Telegraph said in an unsourced report, given
Aviva's chairman and chief financial officer have already begun
a review of the firm, lessening the potential for a turnaround.
* INVENSYS The British engineering company has
attracted attention from Siemens, ABB,
Emerson and General Electric, with all four
making informal contact through City advisers in the past weeks,
the Sunday Times said.
* THOMAS COOK The tour operator has told
shareholders it could be forced into administration if its
investors do not approve the company's plans to sell and lease
back some of its aircraft and to dispose of five Spanish hotels,
the Sunday Times said.
* The Korea National Oil Corp (KNOC) is looking to acquire
U.S. shale gas companies or assets as it seeks to secure
liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplies to feed rising demand from
the fourth-largest economy in Asia.
* No important economic data is scheduled for release on
Monday in the UK or the U.S.
