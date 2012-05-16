(Adds further company news)

* Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 51 to 53 points, or as much as 1 percent, lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, as the prospect of fresh Greek elections in June increased worry over the impact of the country's possible exit from the euro zone. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed down 27.90 points, or 0.5 percent on Tuesday at 5,437.62. adding to the previous session's 2 percent drop.

* BHP BILLITON - Jacques Nasser, chairman of the world's biggest miner, said in a speech to business leaders in Sydney the firm expects commodity markets to cool further and that investors had lost confidence in the longer-term health of the global economy.

* ASTRAZENECA - Amylin Pharmaceuticals, the U.S. maker of diabetes-focused medicines, has attracted a string of potential suitors, including Anglo-Swedish group AstraZeneca, the Financial Times reported, quoting people close to the situation.

* RBS - The partly state-owned lender's chief executive, Stephen Hester, is not being paid enough for his work, according to some of the lender's largest shareholders, the Daily Telegraph said.

* ICAP - The world's largest interdealer broker, reported full-year profit rose 1 percent to 354 million pounds, at the top end of market expectations.

* COMPASS GROUP - The contract caterer reports first-half underlying operating profit from continuing operations 617 million pounds, up 567 million pounds year earlier ago, on total revenue up 8.6 percent year-on-year, with its expectations for the full year remaining positive and unchanged.

* SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ENERGY - SSE, one of Britain's biggest energy suppliers, reported a 2 percent rise in full-year profit as growth at its production and generation unit offset a drop in its supply business.

* BOVIS HOMES - The housebuilder expects strong profit growth this year helped by higher average sales prices and improved profit margins, and sees conditions in the British housebuilding market remaining stable.

* GREGGS - The bakery group said like-for-like sales in the 19 weeks to May 12 were down 1.8 percent, with trade in the last 6 weeks "disappointing" due to exceptionally wet weather, and the "pasty tax" VAT issue could have material impact its on sales and profit.

* CINEWORLD - The British cinema chain said revenue for the 19 weeks to May 10 rose 6.3 percent on higher box office sales.

* London copper fell to a four-month low, extending losses to a fourth consecutive session as the political crisis in Greece deepened overall global economic concerns.

* Oil prices fell more than $1 a barrel on Wednesday as a larger-than-expected rise in crude stocks in top consumer United States and fears of Greece's exit from the euro zone muddied the outlook for demand growth.

* Bank of England Governor Mervyn King is seen leaving the door open for more support for Britain's struggling economy, prompted by escalating dangers from the euro zone, with the central bank expected to cut its growth forecast and nudge up its medium-term inflation prediction towards its 2 percent target in its quarterly Inflation Report due to be published at 0930 GMT.

* The latest British jobs report will be released at 0830 GMT, with April claimant count seen up 5,000, after a 3,600 rise in March, with March's ILO Unemployment rate seen unchanged at 8.3 percent.

* Across the Atlantic, April U.S. housing starts will be released at 1230 GMT, with April U.S. industrial production due at 1315 GMT. Attention, however, will be mostly on the release of minutes from April's Federal Reserve Open Market Committee meeting, due after the London market close at 1800 GMT.

* Stocks trading without the entitlement to their latest dividend will knock 6.22 points off the FTSE 100 index on Wednesday, with Glencore, HSBC, WM Morrison , Polymetal International, Sage Group, J Sainsbury, and Whibread all trading ex-dividend.

