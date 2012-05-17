* British stocks were seen opening higher on Thursday, with
strong economic data from Asia and tentative prospects of more
stimulus from the U.S. central bank providing fodder for a
modest pull higher after three down sessions. For more on the
factors affecting European stocks, click on
* FTSE 100 June futures were up 0.3 percent at 0607 GMT
.
* The UK blue chip index fell by 32.37 points, or 0.6
percent, to 5,405.25 points on Wednesday, eking out a close
above the 5,400 point resistance level but still ending at its
lowest close since Dec. 21, when the market finished at 5,389.74
points.
* Wall Street suffered losses overnight, although
Asian stocks stage a late-session rebound, cheered by upbeat
Japanese economic growth data. Tokyo's Nikkei average rose 0.9
percent.
* Volumes were likely to be relatively muted, with much of
continental Europe marking Ascension Day, even though markets
remain open.
* The possibility of Greece leaving the euro zone, an
unprecedented move with unpredictable consequences for the rest
of the region and thus for key trade partner Britain, will
continue to weight on sentiment. The European Central Bank late
on Wednesday said it has stopped providing liquidity to some
Greek banks as they have not been successfully recapitalised.
* Prime Minister David Cameron will promise on Thursday to
do whatever is needed to protect Britain's economy and banks
from a break-up of the euro zone, and will urge leaders of the
single currency bloc to "sort out its problems".
* Several Federal Reserve policymakers thought the U.S.
central bank might need to do more to support the economy if the
recovery stumbles, but there was almost no support for extending
its "Operation Twist" programme, due to end in June, minutes
from their April meeting showed.
* Britain's heavyweight energy sector could remain under
pressure, with Brent crude trading near four-month lows,
although miners could get a lift from a pickup in copper prices
after a four-day slide.
* HSBC - Europe's biggest bank and the most heavily
weighted stock on the FTSE 100 said it has made sustainable cost
savings of $2 billion after one year of a three-year turnaround
plan, and is on target to meet its return on equity and other
financial targets. Its shares rose 0.3 percent in Hong Kong
* ANTOFAGASTA - The Chilean miner says Q1 EBITDA
rose 35 percent year-on-year.
* NATIONAL GRID - The energy provider reports a rise
in full-year profit and targets 4 percent dividend growth, while
maintaining a positive outlook for 2012/3.
* INVENSYS - The British engineering firm reports
full year revenue of 2.54 billion sterling, up from 2.49 billion
a year ago and said it is "looking forward to a year of
improving performances across our businesses".
* ICAP - The world's largest interdealer broker by
market capitalisation is in talks to buy Plus Markets Group
PMK.L, the UK exchange for fledgling companies, the Financial
Times reported.
(Reporting By Toni Vorobyova; Editing by Hugh Lawson)